Huge Vitamix deal — save 44% on the only blender you'll ever need to buy

As anyone who's ever used one will know, Vitamix blenders offer a level of quality that's truly hard to rival. The only thing that would stop me wholeheartedly recommending Vitamix is the price, which is significantly more eye-watering than the likes of NutriBullet or Ninja blenders. So when Black Friday comes around I always look out for Vitamix deals, and this 44% saving on Vitamix's Propel Series 510 Blender is definitely one of the most impressive savings I've seen on this must-have blender brand.

Of all the best blenders I've reviewed (and there's been a lot), Vitamix blenders have always set the bar for professional-level smooth and creamy smoothies and soups. And because they're so powerful, you can also use them to grind spices, knead dough, and make nut butters from scratch. There's a reason why you'll always see this brand in professional kitchens, and that's because these blenders are truly indestructible.

Is Vitamix really worth it?

The Propel Series is one of Vitamix's mid-range offerings. With a regular price of $500, it's certainly not affordable, but it's less expensive and high-tech than the Ascent Series A3300 and the Ascent X4. And thanks to a $220 saving, you can now pick up this 48-oz capacity blender (featuring Smoothie, Hot Soup, and Frozen Dessert pre-sets, as well as 10 variable speeds) for under $280 in this Amazon Black Friday deal.

If you can spend more than $200 on a blender, I'd recommend that you spend it on a Vitamix. They're backed by impressive warranties — you get 5 years with the Propel 510 — and come with a quality metal drive system that won't let you down.

Of course, not everyone can afford to spend so much on a blender, and it's undeniable there are smaller and more space-efficient options for those who want to make single-serve meals, so if you only want a blender to make quick and easy smoothies, this one might be overkill. For cooking enthusiasts and those, like me, who enjoy making soups and sauces from home, you've come to the right place.