Clean up with these Roborock vacuum deals on Amazon, just in time for spring

Roborock's products are heavily discounted on Amazon Australia at the moment, which means you'll really clean up if you decide to buy one of the company's intelligent robot vacuums and mops today — we're talking savings of up to AU$800 off the RRP.

One of the best deals can be found on the Roborock Q Revo robot vacuum and mop, which has had its price slashed from AU$1,999 to AU$1,495 — that's a healthy saving of AU$504 from the RRP.

Killer deal Roborock Q Revo Robot Vacuum and Mop | AU$1,999 AU$1,495 (save AU$504) Want to free up some time that would usually be spent on chores? Roborock's Q Revo gives you the opportunity to do just that, offering both robot vacuum and mop duties. It can even refill its water tank at its docking station, and will also auto-wash and dry its mop, meaning no more manual cleaning. On top of boasting 5500Pa of suction, the Q Revo also provides Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance, making it as smart a vacuum as it is a purchase. Alternatively, you can also pick up the more powerful Roborock Q Revo MaxV at a smaller AU$202 discount, bringing its price down to AU$1,997. The main difference being that the MaxV offers 7000Pa of suction.

Another great Roborock vacuum which is currently marked down is the S8 Pro Ultra, which offers both vacuum and mop functionality, along with self-emptying, self-washing and self-drying.

While its RRP is usually AU$2,699, the black model is reduced to a promo price of AU$2,199 right now, and you can get an additional 14% off that when you apply the coupon on its product listing, bring it down to just AU$1,891.14.

You should know that this deal comes not from Roborock's Amazon store, but from Skyradar. Either way, shipping is handled by Amazon, so you should be fine.

BIG SAVINGS Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop | AU$2,699 AU$1,891.14 with coupon (save AU$807.86) Currently reduced to the promo price of AU$2,199, you can get a further 14% off the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra's price when you tick the coupon box on this Amazon listing, bringing it down to just AU$1,891.14. That's impressive for a robot vac and mop that offers 6000Pa of suction, along with self-emptying, washing and drying functionality. This deal is on the black model only, and comes from the Skyradar store on Amazon. Alternatively, you can pickup the white model from Roborock's Amazon store for AU$2,699 AU$2,196.

Looking for a robot vacuum and mop that's a bit more affordable? You're in luck, because Roborock's Q8 Max+ has also been discounted, bringing its price down from AU$1,299 to just AU$1,099, which is a tidy AU$200 saving on the RRP.