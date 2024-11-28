I'm a HexClad-obsessed homes editor, and these are the 6 Black Friday deals worth buying
Save 42% on Gordon Ramsay-approved cookware
I was first introduced by HexClad at an event hosted by Gordon Ramsay, where we used them to cook everything from Boston beans to tarte tatin. He even stood scarily close to me while I fried an egg — talk about pressure. And if it's good enough for Gordon, it's good enough for me. I've since put these frying pans through the ringer, using them to fry steaks and scramble eggs. Forget kitchen nightmare, they're the answer to all my kitchen dreams. And thanks to HexClad's Black Friday sale, you can get your hands on these must-have pots and pans at a huge discount.
This cookware isn't cheap, which is why it's worth waiting for sales events like Black Friday to make a purchase. But if you're able, I'd recommend opting for one of the sets. The 12-piece Hybrid Pots & Pans Set is 40% off at $599. Still pricey, but it's a huge saving on the last cookware you'll ever need to buy. If you make just one pan purchase, perhaps as a Christmas gift, the 4.5QT Hybrid Deep Sauté Pan is now 21% off. Its wide base and high sides make it incredibly versatile for searing or cooking stews.
And while HexClad is best known for its cookware, I also highly recommend its knives. The 7-Piece Damascus Steel Knife Set is 30% off for Black Friday, I can attest from over a year of use, totally worth investing in. For more of my top picks, keep scrolling.
HexClad Black Friday sale: Quick links
- Shop direct at HexClad
- Find more deals at Amazon
- 1-Quart Hybrid Saucepan: was $119, now $99 @ Amazon
- 4.5QT Hybrid Deep Sauté Pan: was $189, now $149 @ HexClad
- HexMill Salt and Pepper Grinder Set: was $258, now $179 @ HexClad
- 6-Piece Hybrid Fry Pan Set: was $399, now $319 @ Amazon
- 7-Piece Damascus Steel Knife Set: was $534, now $379 @ HexClad
- 12-Piece Hybrid Pots & Pans Set: was $999, now $599 @ HexClad
Best HexClad Black Friday deals
I use this pan for everything from soup to oatmeal, and it heats evenly and offers supreme non-stick. The included lid also feels incredibly high-quality thanks to its sturdy handle and glass material.
The ideal investment for those who want to try HexClad without buying a bundle, this sauté pan has deep sides and a wide base that will prove ideal for cooking sauce-based dishes while doubling up as a frying pan.
I'm obsessed with my HexMill grinders, and if you have any friends who love to cook, this would make an amazing gift. This duo is so powerful and offers next-level control for changing your grind size.
This impressive saving is cheaper at Amazon than the HexClad site. Get 3 frying pans and 3 glass lids for $319, and complete your frying pan collection for life. They're backed by a lifetime warranty too.
This is the set I use at home, and it's stunningly good. The magnetic block is cool too, allowing you to easily grab a knife and put it away after use. The ergonomic handle is made of rare green pakkawood and the blades are made of 67 layers of Damascus steel.
Save $400 on this immense 12-piece set, featuring 3 frying pans, 2 small saucepans, a stock pot, and matching lids. It's expensive, but it's the only set you'll ever need to buy.
Millie is the Senior Home Editor at Tom's Guide. She's been reviewing home tech for over five years, testing everything from coffee makers to the latest vacuum cleaners. Starting out in 2019 as a Staff Writer at TopTenReviews, Millie then moved on to Future's Homes portfolio, where she eventually oversaw all product testing as Head of Reviews.
With particular expertise in cookware and kitchen appliances, you'll struggle to find an air fryer Millie's not tested. She's traveled the world reporting on the latest home innovations and product launches, learning how to use pizza ovens from Pizzaiolos in Naples, and touring the De'Longhi factory in Venice.
When she's not reporting on home and appliance trends, Millie loves watching live music. She's currently learning the guitar - naturally, she plays a Fender.