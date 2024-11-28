I'm a HexClad-obsessed homes editor, and these are the 6 Black Friday deals worth buying

I was first introduced by HexClad at an event hosted by Gordon Ramsay, where we used them to cook everything from Boston beans to tarte tatin. He even stood scarily close to me while I fried an egg — talk about pressure. And if it's good enough for Gordon, it's good enough for me. I've since put these frying pans through the ringer, using them to fry steaks and scramble eggs. Forget kitchen nightmare, they're the answer to all my kitchen dreams. And thanks to HexClad's Black Friday sale, you can get your hands on these must-have pots and pans at a huge discount.

This cookware isn't cheap, which is why it's worth waiting for sales events like Black Friday to make a purchase. But if you're able, I'd recommend opting for one of the sets. The 12-piece Hybrid Pots & Pans Set is 40% off at $599. Still pricey, but it's a huge saving on the last cookware you'll ever need to buy. If you make just one pan purchase, perhaps as a Christmas gift, the 4.5QT Hybrid Deep Sauté Pan is now 21% off. Its wide base and high sides make it incredibly versatile for searing or cooking stews.

And while HexClad is best known for its cookware, I also highly recommend its knives. The 7-Piece Damascus Steel Knife Set is 30% off for Black Friday, I can attest from over a year of use, totally worth investing in. For more of my top picks, keep scrolling.

Best HexClad Black Friday deals

HexClad 1-Quart Hybrid Saucepan: was $119 now $95 at Amazon I use this pan for everything from soup to oatmeal, and it heats evenly and offers supreme non-stick. The included lid also feels incredibly high-quality thanks to its sturdy handle and glass material.

HexClad 4.5QT Hybrid Deep Sauté Pan: was $189 now $149 at hexclad.com The ideal investment for those who want to try HexClad without buying a bundle, this sauté pan has deep sides and a wide base that will prove ideal for cooking sauce-based dishes while doubling up as a frying pan.