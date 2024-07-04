I'm a home editor and these are the 3 lawnmower deals worth buying in the Amazon 4th of July sale

Mowing the lawn is nobody's favorite summer task, but it's essential if you're hosting or simply keen to keep some kerb appeal through the warmer months. One thing that can make this household chore a bit less painful is investing in a quality lawnmower, and thanks to this 4th of July sale on the popular lawncare brand Greenworks, now is a great time to pick up a deal and make your yard the envy of your neighbors.

When you shop Amazon's limited-time Greenworks 20% off sale, you can get the much-loved Greenworks Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower $100 off this 4th of July, as well as a $160 savings on the Greenworks 80V 25" , a more powerful option with a rapid charger included.

With average ratings of 4.5 stars from thousands of Amazon reviewers, here are the three top lawnmowers I recommend investing in this 4th of July.

Top Greenworks 4th of July deals

Greenworks 80V 21" Brushless Cordless (Push) Lawn Mower: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

With an average rating of 4.5 stars out of over 2,000 reviews, the 80V 21" is one of Greenworks' most popular mowers. It features a single lever, 5-position height adjustment and promises low-noise one-touch controls.

Greenworks 80V 21” Cordless Electric Lawn Mower + Leaf Blower: was $749 now $599 @ Amazon

The same lawnmower as above also comes in a bundle with a 580CFM axial leaf blower for only an extra $100 — a worthy purchase for when fall swings back around with a total saving of $150.

Greenworks 80V 25" Brushless Cordless Dual Blade Lawn Mower: was $799 now $639 @ Amazon

This souped-up mower comes with a headlight and offers a highly efficient brushless motor that provides more torque and quieter functions. Its seven-height handle also ensures every user will be comfortable.

Is an electric lawnmower right for you?

A close up shot of a lawnmower cutting wet grass (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Greenworks specializes in electric lawnmowers, which come with removable batteries that can be recharged and switched out for an extended battery life. For those who may be used to a gas lawnmower, switching to electric could be a tricky decision. For a start, gas lawnmowers are seen as less likely to cut out mid-mow, and some users feel they offer more power than electric-powered alternatives. The truth is that the more you spend on a powerful electric mower, the more might you'll get.

One main advantage of an electric mower is that they are a lot less noisy than gas mowers, meaning you'll be less of a neighborhood nuisance when you cut your grass, and you also won't have to face any fumes as you take to your lawn.

I've tested an electric mower from Greenworks and it was impressive enough to sway my father from his old faithful gas mower. As a man who is devoted to keeping his lawn clipped and striped in clean lines, the rear wheel drive design was particularly attractive as it sweeps grass forward as you cut it for a more defined stripe.