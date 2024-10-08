Forget Dyson — I love these excellent wet and dry floor cleaners and they’re up to 46% off for Prime Day
It's time to ditch the mop
Move over Dyson and Shark, Tineco’s floor cleaners are among the best vacuum cleaners we’ve tested at Tom’s Guide. These products offer more than just cleaning up dust; they’ll wash and dry your floors at the same time. We love anything that cuts down on the time it takes to complete chores.
Right now, you can save up to 46% on these three Tineco wet and dry floor cleaners that are reduced this Prime Day. But you’d better be quick before they’re swept up!
Tineco's Floor One S6 Cordless Wet and Dry Vacuum has plummeted from $699 to $379 at Amazon for Prime Day — an amazing saving of 46%. While the S3 model has been reduced by $160.
These are the deals that have caught my eye, but the rest of the Tom's Guide team is also on the hunt for the best bargains. You can check out our Amazon Prime Day live blog throughout the two-day sales event for the latest finds.
Tineco Prime Day Deals
Tineco Floor One S6 Cordless Wet and Dry Vacuum: was $699 now $379 @ Amazon
Save 46% on Tineco's Floor One S6 Cordless vacuum that's suitable to clean and wash your hardfloors in one go. Banish the mop and get your chores done in half the time. The vacuum will handle a whole host of messes in one go and leave your hardfloors clean and dry. Featuring Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor the appliance detects and delivers precise power where needed and has a 35 minute run time. It also offers dual-sided edge cleaning, ensuring that the vacuum reaches right up against baseboards and close spaces.
Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Wet and Dry Vacuum: was $399 now $239 @ Amazon
This lightweight wet and dry floor cleaner is reduced by 30%, with a saving of $160. Just like the model above it detects wet and dry messes and adjusts the suction power and water flow for optimal cleaning. A dual tank houses 0.6 liters of clean water, with a 0.5 liter tank below for dirty water. For ease of use it has an LED display and a helpful voice assistant to warn you when the tanks needs refilling or emptying, or when the appliance needs charging.
Tineco Floor One S6 Stretch Wet and Dry Vacuum: was $599 now $399 @ Amazon
The beauty of this wet and dry vacuum is that it reclines to 180°, with a height of 5.1 inches, making those hard to reach places under sofas and beds easy to clean. It also boasts a three-chamber dirty water separation system, keeping dirty water away from the motor, ensuring full cleaning power even when lying flat. This powerful vacuum also features a FlashDry Self-Cleaning System, using 158°F fresh water to dissolve stains and deep clean from the pipe to the brush roller, before sealed drying to provide powerful water extraction. You can also expect 40 minutes of run time.
