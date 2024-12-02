The 7 Cyber Monday espresso machine deals worth buying — hand-picked by a certified barista

As Tom's Guide's Homes Editor, I'm part-writer and part-barista. The best espresso machines don't review themselves, after all. So if you're looking for a new espresso machine that's also on sale for Cyber Monday, this is the place to be.

I've picked the top 7 deals you can buy on espresso machines that are editor-approved. My top saving is this incredible $75 discount on the sellout Ninja Luxe Café at Target. This 15% saving is automatically applied at checkout, and it's the first time I've seen our #1 espresso machine go on sale.

On the cheaper side, the CasaBrews 20-Bar Espresso Machine is down to $139 at Amazon. We awarded this machine a 4-star rating in our review on account of its excellent value-for-money, and this 15% saving makes it an even better budget buy. For more of my top picks, just keep reading.

Top Cyber Monday Espresso Machine deals

CasaBrews 20 Bar Espresso Maker
CasaBrews 20 Bar Espresso Maker : was $169 now $139 at Amazon

We gave this espresso machine 4 stars in our review, which found that while it can't compete with premium machines, it does make a great coffee and is more than capable of handling your espresso and milk-steaming needs.

Ninja Luxe Café
Awesome deal
Ninja Luxe Café : was $499 now $424 at Target

This 15% saving on the Ninja Luxe Café is automatically applied at checkout when you shop on the Target site. This sellout machine has never gone on sale before, so I'd recommend you snap it up quickly.
Philips Barista Brew Semi Automatic Espresso Machine
Philips Barista Brew Semi Automatic Espresso Machine: was $629 now $424 at Amazon

We tested the Barista Brew when it was launched earlier in 2024, and found that it delivers a really strong performance on espresso brewing. This is the first of Philips' semi-automatic espresso machines, and it's now incredibly well priced thanks to this deal.

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with Burr Grinder
KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with Burr Grinder: was $699 now $499 at Amazon

Don't forget to add coupon for an extra $50 off! In our KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with Burr Grinder review, we awarded this Editor's Choice machine 4.5 stars. We love how easy this machine makes it to pour barista-quality latte art with the powerful steam wand.

Philips 2200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
Philips 2200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine: was $799 now $549 at Amazon

If you want a bean-to-cup machine that will grind and brew espresso and steam milk with the touch of a button, look no further than the Philips 3300. We've not tried this specific model, but we did put its slightly less capable 3200 version to the test and it really wowed us with its value.

Breville Barista Express
Breville Barista Express: was $699 now $549 at Amazon

The Barista Express is one of the most iconic espresso machines you can buy, and despite how long it's been on the market, it's still one of Breville's top-selling machines. Now $150 off, it's one of Amazon's top Cyber Monday deals.

KitchenAid KF8 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
KitchenAid KF8 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine: was $1,999 now $1,619 at Amazon

The KF8 is perhaps the ultimate automatic coffee machine. In our 4-star review of this MSRP $2,000 machine, we praised it for its ease of use, bright LED display, and versatility. This is one of the only fully-automatic espresso machines that is calibrated with a plant milk setting.

The KF8 was reduced to $1,699 for Black Friday, but it's dropped to $1,619 for Cyber Monday when you buy it in stainless steel.

