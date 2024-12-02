The 7 Cyber Monday espresso machine deals worth buying — hand-picked by a certified barista

As Tom's Guide's Homes Editor, I'm part-writer and part-barista. The best espresso machines don't review themselves, after all. So if you're looking for a new espresso machine that's also on sale for Cyber Monday, this is the place to be.

I've picked the top 7 deals you can buy on espresso machines that are editor-approved. My top saving is this incredible $75 discount on the sellout Ninja Luxe Café at Target. This 15% saving is automatically applied at checkout, and it's the first time I've seen our #1 espresso machine go on sale.

On the cheaper side, the CasaBrews 20-Bar Espresso Machine is down to $139 at Amazon. We awarded this machine a 4-star rating in our review on account of its excellent value-for-money, and this 15% saving makes it an even better budget buy. For more of my top picks, just keep reading.

Top Cyber Monday Espresso Machine deals

CasaBrews 20 Bar Espresso Maker : was $169 now $139 at Amazon We gave this espresso machine 4 stars in our review, which found that while it can't compete with premium machines, it does make a great coffee and is more than capable of handling your espresso and milk-steaming needs.

Philips Barista Brew Semi Automatic Espresso Machine: was $629 now $424 at Amazon We tested the Barista Brew when it was launched earlier in 2024, and found that it delivers a really strong performance on espresso brewing. This is the first of Philips' semi-automatic espresso machines, and it's now incredibly well priced thanks to this deal.

Philips 2200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine: was $799 now $549 at Amazon If you want a bean-to-cup machine that will grind and brew espresso and steam milk with the touch of a button, look no further than the Philips 3300. We've not tried this specific model, but we did put its slightly less capable 3200 version to the test and it really wowed us with its value.

Breville Barista Express: was $699 now $549 at Amazon The Barista Express is one of the most iconic espresso machines you can buy, and despite how long it's been on the market, it's still one of Breville's top-selling machines. Now $150 off, it's one of Amazon's top Cyber Monday deals.