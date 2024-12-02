The 7 Cyber Monday espresso machine deals worth buying — hand-picked by a certified barista
I've tried and tested all these espresso machines, and they're on sale now for Cyber Monday
As Tom's Guide's Homes Editor, I'm part-writer and part-barista. The best espresso machines don't review themselves, after all. So if you're looking for a new espresso machine that's also on sale for Cyber Monday, this is the place to be.
I've picked the top 7 deals you can buy on espresso machines that are editor-approved. My top saving is this incredible $75 discount on the sellout Ninja Luxe Café at Target. This 15% saving is automatically applied at checkout, and it's the first time I've seen our #1 espresso machine go on sale.
On the cheaper side, the CasaBrews 20-Bar Espresso Machine is down to $139 at Amazon. We awarded this machine a 4-star rating in our review on account of its excellent value-for-money, and this 15% saving makes it an even better budget buy. For more of my top picks, just keep reading.
Top Cyber Monday Espresso Machine deals
We gave this espresso machine 4 stars in our review, which found that while it can't compete with premium machines, it does make a great coffee and is more than capable of handling your espresso and milk-steaming needs.
This 15% saving on the Ninja Luxe Café is automatically applied at checkout when you shop on the Target site. This sellout machine has never gone on sale before, so I'd recommend you snap it up quickly.
Price check: $499 @ Ninja Kitchen
We tested the Barista Brew when it was launched earlier in 2024, and found that it delivers a really strong performance on espresso brewing. This is the first of Philips' semi-automatic espresso machines, and it's now incredibly well priced thanks to this deal.
Don't forget to add coupon for an extra $50 off! In our KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with Burr Grinder review, we awarded this Editor's Choice machine 4.5 stars. We love how easy this machine makes it to pour barista-quality latte art with the powerful steam wand.
If you want a bean-to-cup machine that will grind and brew espresso and steam milk with the touch of a button, look no further than the Philips 3300. We've not tried this specific model, but we did put its slightly less capable 3200 version to the test and it really wowed us with its value.
The Barista Express is one of the most iconic espresso machines you can buy, and despite how long it's been on the market, it's still one of Breville's top-selling machines. Now $150 off, it's one of Amazon's top Cyber Monday deals.
The KF8 is perhaps the ultimate automatic coffee machine. In our 4-star review of this MSRP $2,000 machine, we praised it for its ease of use, bright LED display, and versatility. This is one of the only fully-automatic espresso machines that is calibrated with a plant milk setting.
The KF8 was reduced to $1,699 for Black Friday, but it's dropped to $1,619 for Cyber Monday when you buy it in stainless steel.
