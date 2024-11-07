I've simplified my hair removal routine — here are 7 early Black Friday deals I recommend

Let's have an honest conversation about hair removal. It's not the most glamorous part of our beauty routines, but over the years, I've gone from dreading every session to actually finding peace with the process. That's because I finally discovered tools that make the whole experience less of a chore.

I'm one of those people who's tried pretty much every hair removal method out there. Waxing left me with ingrown hairs, shaving felt like a never-ending cycle, and my first epilator... well, let's just say it took some courage to try it again. But after years of trial and error (and yes, some tears), I've found which tools actually deliver on their promises.

With Black Friday deals starting to drop, I've spotted some serious discounts on hair removal tools that could make your life easier. Whether you're tired of constant shaving or ready to invest in something more permanent, these are the 7 tools that will change your hair removal game.

Hair removal deals

Braun Silk-épil 9: was $149 now $119

If you're ready to break up with your razor, this is the epilator I swear by. Yes, there's definitely an adjustment period (pro tip: start on your legs), but the results are worth it. The wet/dry feature means you can use it in the shower which really helps with comfort, and that little light is a game-changer for spotting stray hairs. At $30 off, it's a great time to make the switch.

Meridian Bikini Trimmer: was $49 now $39

This is the no-drama trimmer you've been looking for. It's especially great for sensitive areas where regular razors just won't cut it. You can use this trimmer in the shower and it has an impressive battery life, making it a solid investment in your grooming routine.

Braun Silk-épil 5: was $79 now $63

Think of this as the Silk-épil 9's younger sibling — it has many of the same features but at a more budget-friendly price point. While it doesn't have quite as many bells and whistles, it still gets the job done beautifully. If you're curious about epilation but not ready to commit to the pricier models, this deal makes it much more accessible.

Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover: was $19 now $15

This little device means business when it comes to facial hair. It's perfect for those pesky upper lip hairs or cleaning up your eyebrow area. The built-in light helps you catch every hair, and it's so gentle you can use it daily. Personally, I love that I can carry this around in my bag for when I need to groom on the go. And at $15, it's a no-brainer addition to your beauty toolkit.

Braun Silk·Expert Pro 5: was $379 now $299

This is the big investment that could actually save you money in the long run. If you're tired of constant maintenance and dream of permanent hair reduction, this IPL device is worth considering. What sets it apart is the SensoAdapt technology that automatically adjusts to your skin tone. Yes, it's still pricey even on sale, but think about how much you might spend on salon appointments over a year.

DERMAFLASH LUXE+ Dermaplaning Kit: was $199 now $168

This is essentially professional dermaplaning at home, removing peach fuzz while exfoliating at the same time. It's become my secret weapon for getting that incredible smooth canvas before applying makeup and keeping my skin looking its best.