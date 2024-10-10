Bissell's viral Little Green Carpet Vacuum is just $99 in this post Prime Day deal

Bissell’s Little Green Carpet Cleaner has been trending on TikTok and gaining momentum as consumers praise the super suction power of this small and mighty vacuum cleaner.

Rather than investing in one of the best vacuum cleaners that take up standing room, this compact appliance is perfect for cleaning up spills and messes in small spaces, and it's lightweight and portable enough to take outside to clean your car. What’s more, even post Prime Day, Bissell’s Little Green Carpet Cleaner is still available for the discounted price of $99 at Amazon, a $24 saving on the list price.

What makes this compact carpet cleaner so attractive? If you’re a pet owner it has super suction power to remove pet spots and stains from carpets, upholstery and car interiors. But, even you are a pet-free household it’s perfect for cleaning up tough stains like coffee, wine and grease. Small and mighty, it takes up less space than standard upholstery and carpet cleaners and can be stored away with ease when not in use.

Bissell Little Green Multipurpose Cleaner: was $123 now $99 @ Amazon

This is a great discount for a super portable stain removing vacuum that can be used to remove spills and messes created by the whole family, including pets. The clean water tank has a large 48 oz capacity, giving you more time between emptying and refilling. Plus, it comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool, HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, spraying crevice tool, and trial size cleaning solution.



More top Bissell Deals

While the Little Green Multipurpose Cleaner has gone viral and is currently discounted by 19%, you can make even greater savings on other Bissell products post Prime Day. Bissell's Little Green Max Pet Portable Carpet and Upholstery Deep Cleaner is now reduced by 36%, and you can save 22% Bissell's Little Green HydroSteam Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet an Upholstery Cleaner.

Bissell Little Green Max Pet Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner: was $139 now $89 @ Amazon

This vacuum is certified Pet Proven for its ability to effectively remove stubborn pet stains and odors, removing muddy paws, embedded dirt and bio messes. The long hose and cord allows you to easily clean hard-to-reach messes, and the two tank technology simplifies filling and emptying while keeping clean and dirty separate. The appliance comes equipped with a self-cleaning tough stain tool, specialized pet hair removal tool and trial size Bissell cleaning solution.