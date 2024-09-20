Automate your spring cleaning with 42% off the Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus robot vacuum

It's officially spring in Australia and with the change in seasons comes the motivation to declutter post-winter hibernation. But if the idea of spring cleaning gives you hives and you don't know where to start, might I suggest tackling a key surface area: your floors.

The best robot vacuum cleaners take the stress out of your housework by keeping your floors spotless and debris-free. Right now, Ecovacs has slashed the price of the Deebot T10 Plus to just AU$699 — that's AU$500 off! Not only that, this powerful little sucker doubles as a robomop too, making it all the easier to wash and dry your floors at the same time — what a win.

If you've yet to experience the joys of automated floor cleaning, this is your sign. What's more, Ecovacs’ website has some other discounted robovacs on offer, but you better get in quick, as these models are only available while stocks last.

Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus | AU$1,199 AU$699 (save AU$500) This epic deal slashes 42% off the listing price, making it more affordable to have spotless floors. The Deebot T10 Plus model comes with an air freshener capsule, which will spritz your house with fresh and clean scents. It also comes with an inbuilt voice control, a 3.2L dust bag, an Auto-Empty station, up to 260 mins of sweeping ability and 3D house mapping, all while driving an impressive 3,000Pa worth of suction power.

While we haven't managed to get our hands on this tiny vacuum, our colleagues over at TechRadar Italy have given this Deebot some glowing remarks in their 4.5-star review. They said that the model can run for up to two months without having to interact with it — which is pretty impressive considering most stick vacuums need emptying after two or three cleans.

This little beauty can be totally controlled by its accompanying app, meaning you can schedule your cleaning around a time that suits you. Whether that means you'd prefer to watch the robot, or have it clean for you when you're at work, you can mark specific areas to clean, select mopping or vacuum functions and set the suction power all in one click.

There's also a front-facing camera on the vacuum, to help it steer clear of obstacles like furniture, pets and other hard-to-reach places. And oddly enough, you can even communicate through the vacuum, thanks to the app and voice control, so if you want to take your home security up a notch, or just monitor your vacuum while you're away, you can do just that.

The only caveat is that like all vacuum cleaners with an auto-empty station, the Deebot T10 Plus comes with a very bulky charging base. This means that you won't be able to hide it under a piece of furniture — at least not easily — and you'll need to leave it some breathing room.

If you're keen to see what else Ecovacs has to offer, you can check out the discounted models below: