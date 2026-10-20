Amazon takes up to 50% off Lego: 18 best deals on Lego Marvel, Star Wars, Pokémon and more

Black Friday 2026 is just over a month away here in Australia. While major discounts haven't quite arrived yet, I've spotted some seriously good deals on new Lego sets, courtesy of Amazon.

With up to 50% off, there are deep discounts across Lego sets, big and small. I'm talking builds from major franchises like Pokémon, Minecraft, Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Lego Icons, Friends and Art.

Even some of the latest arrivals are on sale, including 2026-branded Advent Calendars for Lego City, Lego Star Wars and Lego Disney Princess, the newly released Avengers: Doomsday sets, and Lego's innovative Smart Play Pokémon builds.

These discounts land just in time to coincide with the launch of Lego's Insider App in Australia, which lets Lego lovers collect points and earn rewards on their Lego purchases. You can download it via the App Store or Google Play Store.

I've selected 18 of my top-recommended Lego Amazon deals below to help you find your next build. You'll need to act fast, though, as these deals won't stick around long!

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