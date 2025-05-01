Google’s new AI upgrade will change the way millions search — and it’s rolling out now

Google is rolling out big updates to AI Mode in an effort to help users turn their searches into action. This is no doubt a direct response to OpenAI launching updates to ChatGPT with a shopping feature earlier this week.

Previously only available to users on a waitlist, AI Mode in Labs is now open to everyone in the U.S., allowing users to interact with Google Search in a more conversational, personalized way.

According to Soufi Esmaeilzadeh, Director of Product Management for Search, millions of people are already using AI Mode to ask complex questions, refine queries with follow-ups, and discover new businesses and products along the way.

Smarter shopping, dining, and decision-making

Screenshot of AI Mode

(Image credit: Google)

AI Mode now features visual cards for local businesses. That means you’ll now see ratings, reviews, real-time prices, photos, inventory updates, and more directly within your AI-generated results.

For instance, if you’re planning a weekend getaway and need a foldable camping chair under $100 that fits in a backpack — AI Mode will surface specific product suggestions that match your criteria, complete with links to retailers and real-time availability.

Powered by Google’s Shopping Graph, which updates over 2 billion product listings per hour from more than 45 billion total listings — including inventory from local stores and global online retailers, this updated feature underscores Google’s commitment to lean further into decision-based searches especially when it comes to finding shoppable product listings and places like restaurants, salons, and local businesses.

Now you can “pick up where you left off”

Google AI Mode screenshot

(Image credit: Google Search Labs)

One of the most practical upgrades is the ability to resume your past searches. Now, a new panel on desktop allows you to revisit your search sessions, showing the information previously gathered along with the option to ask follow-up questions.

For users working on ongoing projects or multi-step decisions, there's no need to start from scratch every time.

AI Mode heads to Search for some users

Google search open on laptop

(Image credit: Unsplash)

In another notable move, Google is beginning a limited test of AI Mode directly in standard Search.

A small percentage of U.S. users will begin seeing an "AI Mode" tab on Google Search in the coming weeks.

While the broader experiment is still housed in Labs, this expansion hints that Google may be moving toward integrating generative AI more deeply into its core search product.

How to try AI Mode now

How to sign up for Google Search Labs

(Image credit: Google/Tom's Guide)

AI Mode is available via Search Labs on desktop and mobile, and the best experience is through the Google app on iOS and Android. There, you’ll also be able to ask multimodal questions — meaning you can use text, voice, or even images to search interactively.

For example, if you have a picture of a sweater you saw on a celebrity, you can share the image with Google to discover where to buy it. Or, for hands-free search, just use your voice to search for what you need.

To try it yourself, just head here and look for AI Mode. Whether you’re planning a vacation, researching a big purchase, or just want smarter answers, this new mode of searching may become your go-to.

