Saatva vs Helix mattress: which hybrid best suits your sleep?

The Saatva Classic and Helix Midnight are two of America’s most popular hybrid mattresses, and while both are made from foam and coils, beyond that these are two very different beds. Even so, if you’re stuck choosing between them this in-depth Saatva vs Helix mattress comparison will help you to see things more clearly.

The good news is that Saatva and Helix both rank highly in our official best mattress guide. Saatva is our number one choice overall, with the Helix Midnight crowned as the top mattress for side sleepers. The Saatva is nearly $600 more expensive than the Helix in a queen size, yet it delivers an outstanding performance and perks for that price. On the other hand, the Helix is cheaper but punches well above its weight, plus it comes with two free pillows – Saatva never offers free bedding.

We’ve tested both models fully, and you can read our official Saatva Classic mattress review and our Helix Midnight mattress review for in-depth analysis and test data. The purpose of this head-to-head comparison is to help you clearly differentiate between Saatva vs Helix so that you can make an informed decision to buy (or not). Let’s get started…

Saatva vs Helix mattress: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Saatva Classic Helix Midnight Row 0 - Cell 3 Type: Innerspring hybrid Standard hybrid Row 1 - Cell 3 Internal layers: 5 5 Row 2 - Cell 3 Firmness (1-10): 3, 5-7, 8 6.5 Row 3 - Cell 3 Height: 11.5” or 14.5” 11.5” Row 4 - Cell 3 Trial: 365 nights 100 nights Row 5 - Cell 3 Warranty: lifetime Lifetime 10 years Row 6 - Cell 3 Price: $1,095 to $2,790 $936.30 to $1,748 Row 7 - Cell 3

Saatva vs Helix Mattress: Price, trial, warranties

A queen Saatva Classic is usually on sale for $1,695

A queen Helix Midnight is usually on sale for $999

Helix offers free pillows with mattress purchases

Saatva Classic: from $1,095 $931 at Saatva

There are offers available most months on the Classic, with a queen usually reduced to around $1,695 (was $1,995). The perks always stay the same, so you'll get a 365-night trial, a lifetime warranty and free White Glove Delivery including removal of your old mattress and bed frame.

Helix Midnight: from $936 $749 at Helix Sleep

The Helix Midnight mattress is on sale every month, just like the Saatva, with a queen size usually reduced to $1,099 (was $1,373). That's a bigger price drop than the Saatva and you'll get two free pillows. The mattress trial is shorter at 100 nights though, and the warranty is 10 years compared to Saatva's lifetime guarantee.

The Saatva mattress sits in the lower end of the luxury price bracket, while the Helix Midnight is an upper mid-range model. However, you’ll never pay full price for either of them. You can normally get 12-15% off the Saatva, with savings increasing with the size of the mattress. Each month we track the best Saatva mattress sales for discounts on the Classic and other models.

The usual sale price for the Saatva Classic is $1,695 (was $1,995), and, while still higher than the Helix, this is an excellent and very competitive price for a luxury innerspring hybrid. In short, if you were to buy a bed of this quality in store, you’d pay a lot more for it. Saatva is able to keep the price down because it doesn’t have bricks and mortar stores, so it passes those savings on to customers.

Helix offers a larger discount and two free pillows worth up to $150. Most monthly Helix mattress sales will get you 20% off, rising to around 25% during major holidays and sales events. These include the Labor Day mattress sales in September, the Presidents’ Day mattress sales in February, and the Memorial Day mattress sales.

For both brands though, the Black Friday mattress deals are the best time to buy either model because (based on past sales) the actual price of each mattress drops. That means a 20% discount will save you more during Black Friday than a 20% discount during other sales events as the base price of the mattresses is lower.

Tied-in to price are the other perks you get with each bed: mattress trial length, mattress warranties and type of shipping. Saatva comes out on top here with a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free White Glove Delivery, versus Helix Sleep’s 100-night trial, 10-year warranty and standard free shipping.

So, how much do these mattresses cost when they aren't on sale? Here’s our Saatva vs Helix mattress price comparison:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price comparison Row 0 - Cell 0 Saatva Classic Helix Midnight Row 0 - Cell 3 Twin MSRP: $1,095 $1,185 Row 1 - Cell 3 Twin XL MSRP: $1,395 $1,310 Row 2 - Cell 3 Full MSRP: $1,895 $1,497 Row 3 - Cell 3 Queen MSRP: $1,995 $1,622 Row 4 - Cell 3 King MSRP: $2,495 $1,997 Row 5 - Cell 3 Split king MSRP: $2,790 $1,997 Row 6 - Cell 3 Cal king MSRP: $2,495 N/A Row 7 - Cell 3 Split Cal king MSRP: $2,790 N/A Row 8 - Cell 3

Saatva vs Helix price winner: it’s a draw

Even though the Helix Midnight is cheaper on paper and offers a larger discount, the Saatva is still the better mattress for the price. It’s a handcrafted luxury innerspring hybrid that costs just $700 more in a queen size than the Helix. When you consider the extra perks Saatva offers too – a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free White Glove Delivery – it’s hard to beat. That said, if you need new pillows and a new mattress, then the Helix Midnight is worth considering over the Saatva.

Saatva vs Helix mattress: Materials & design

The Saatva has three firmness options, the Helix just one

The Saatva comes in two heights, the Helix just one

Both are breathable and made from foam and springs/coils

If you want the best hybrid mattress for your body and budget, Saatva and Helix are both excellent choices. There are a few crucial differences between them though, the first of which is how the Saatva Classic is a luxury hybrid innerspring. So it’s much closer to the feel of a traditional mattress than the Helix Midnight.

Under the Classic’ 3” thick Euro pillow top made from organic cotton (and with zoned quilting in the middle for extra lumbar support), you’ll find a CertiPUR-US certified memory foam layer that’s specifically geared towards healthy spinal alignment.

Next up, a layer of individually wrapped 14.5-gauge recycled steel coils sit on top of a support base made up of 13-gauge tempered steel support coils. This is all wrapped up in a foam encasement around the perimeter to stabilize the whole mattress.

The Helix Midnight is made up of five layers plus a stretchy, soft-touch cover (you can also upgrade to a GlacioTex Cooling cover if you’re a hot sleeper). Inside you’ll find an upper layer made from Helix’s proprietary ‘Memory Plus Foam’, followed by two layers of high-grade polyfoam. This is followed by a layer of individually wrapped pocket coils (up to 1,000 in each mattress), with firmer coils along the edges. A layer of DuraDense foam provides stability at the bottom.

The Helix Midnight is the company’s best mattress in a box for side sleepers and is shipped rolled up in a reinforced cardboard box. The Saatva arrives flat, delivered into your bedroom by the brand’s installation team. (This is Saatva’s free White Glove Delivery service, which includes setting up your new mattress and removing your old one.)

The Saatva Classic comes in two different heights (11.5” or 14.5”) and three different firmness options (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm. The Helix Midnight comes in one firmness option (medium firm) and one height (11.5”).

Saatva vs Helix design winner: Saatva

Saatva’s customizable Classic luxury innerspring hybrid is the winner here. Not only can you choose from three different options and two heights, but the mattress has more cushioning layers and supportive coils to boost your sleep comfort. It also comes in a greater range of mattress sizes. We also like the Guardin botanical extract treatment used to keep the mattress cover free from mold, bacteria, mildew and allergens.

Saatva vs Helix mattress: Comfort & support

The Saatva is available in three firmness options

To us, the Helix feels on the firmer side of medium-firm

Saatva has a ‘lying on top’ feel, whereas you’ll sink into the Helix

The Saatva Classic is available in three firmness options and two heights (the only difference here is the height of the springs). We tested the Luxury Firm in our review, which is the brand’s most popular comfort level and is, according to Saatva, designed to suit all sleeping positions. We’d agree with this, rating it as one of the best mattresses for back pain and a comfortable choice for most sleepers. Lightweight side sleepers may find it a little too firm though.

(Image credit: Saatva)

The Saatva Plush Soft mattress is a great choice for comfy side sleeping, although heavier sleepers won’t get the support they need from it. Finally, the Firm option is suited to those who enjoy a very firm mattress, alongside stomach sleepers and anyone looking for a great mattress for heavy people .

We found that the Luxury Firm offered excellent pressure relief, with a fairly traditional innerspring mattress feel. You sleep on top, rather than sinking in. The pillow top cover is cushioned but doesn’t provide much sink, while the dual-coil system provides a little bounce. This is an excellent mattress for keeping the spine aligned, and pressure points cushioned.

The Helix Midnight hybrid mattress and the brand rates it as falling between 5 and 6 out of 10 on the firmness scale – “not too soft, not too firm”. We rated it as slightly firmer, judging it to feel more like a 6.5. The upper memory foam layer provides deep pressure relief around the shoulders and hips. The mattress also has the classic memory foam ‘hug’ and is exceptional at absorbing movement, making it a great choice for those sharing a bed with a restless partner.

But in our opinion, stomach sleepers will find it too soft. Some back sleepers might also feel that it doesn’t support them enough around the hips as well. Helix Sleep offers a range of other mattresses designed for different sleeping styles, so you’ll easily be able to find one that suits your sleeping style.

Saatva vs Helix comfort & support winner: Saatva

The choice of three different firmness options means that you can find a Saatva to suit most sleeping styles and body types. But if you’re a diehard side sleeper, the Helix Midnight is without question your best option. So ultimately, the winner here comes down to your sleeping style, your body weight, and any sleep issues your mattress will need to help with.

Saatva vs Helix mattress: Temperature regulation

Both mattresses offer great temperature regulation

Saatva’s double layer of coils encourages good airflow

The Helix sleeps cool and you can upgrade to a cooling cover

Our testers never felt hot sleeping on either mattress, which is down to them both being hybrids – a combination of foams and coils will always sleep cooler than an all-foam mattress.

(Image credit: 3Z for Tom's Guide)

There’s only a small amount of foam in the Saatva Classic, but there are two layers of springs which create lots of space for air to circulate freely. The cover is also made from cotton, a naturally breathable material, which further helps to keep sleepers cool at night.

Even though the Helix Midnight contains memory foam, our testers stayed cool at night thanks to the air circulating through the coils and the breathable cover. Helix also offers the option to add a GlacioTex Cooling cover (for roughly $300 extra) if you’re a very hot sleeper. GlacioTex is generally regarded as the most effective cooling fabric, and you’ll find it crops up frequently in our best cooling mattress guide.

Saatva vs Helix temperature regulation winner: Helix

Both the Saatva and Helix mattresses sleep cool because they use a combination of foam and coils, encouraging greater airflow through the mattresses. This means heat dissipates easier during the night. The option of the GlacioTex Cooling cover on the Helix Midnight, even though it costs around $300 extra, gives Helix Sleep the edge here.

Saatva vs Helix mattress: Which should you buy?

Buy the Saatva if...

✅ You have a bigger budget: The Saatva offers more options for customization, with three firmness options to ensure you find the right mattress for your sleeping style. But it is more expensive, and discounts aren’t as generous.

✅ You have back pain: The Saatva Classic does an excellent job of keeping the spine perfectly aligned and there’s extra support in the lumbar region.

✅ You want a mattress that lasts: The high-quality materials in the Saatva feel like sleeping on a luxury hotel mattress and, despite being in the premium bracket price-wise, we think it’s actually very reasonably priced for the luxurious feel it gives.

Buy the Helix if...

✅ You’re a side sleeper: The memory foam upper layer on the Helix allows sleepers’ shoulders and hips to sink gently into the mattress, providing pressure relief and enough comfort for a restful night’s sleep for side sleepers.

✅ You bedshare with a restless sleeper: The memory foam layer in the Helix Midnight also means that motion isolation is excellent. You won’t be disturbed by a restless partner moving about.

✅ You’re on a tighter budget: The Helix Midnight is still a mid-range mattress but delivers a lot for its price tag. And the discounts are generous, particularly if you buy during a mattress sale.