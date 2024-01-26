How to watch 'The Apprentice' season 18 online for free — stream from anywhere

Cue the braggadocio: Lord Alan Sugar is back at the helm of the U.K. version of "The Apprentice" and ready to put 18 new entrepreneurs through the grinder. The season 18 candidates include a pair of doctors and pie moguls.

Read on below for how to watch "The Apprentice" season 18 online for free. And, should you find yourself away from home, you can stream the series from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Apprentice' U.K. S18: channel, start time, and streaming options Release date and time: "The Apprentice" season 18 premieres on Thursday, February 1, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. New episode each Thursday.

Like rats in a sack, the thrill of seeing a chancer attempt to bluff and bluster their way to Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment, only to be cut to size in the boardroom, never gets old. Most of this year's candidates have testified that they've never set a foot wrong in their professional lives, which bodes well from a viewing perspective.

Some of the more eye-catching details include Dr Asif Munaf previously appearing on "Dragons' Den" (the U.K.'s answer to "Shark Tank"), sales exec Oliver Medforth insisting that he has never and will never lift a finger unless there's something in it for him, and management consultant Steve Darken once having a film screened at Cannes Film Festival.

But how will they fare under the unrelenting glare of a camera crew and Karren Brady? Read our guide below for how to watch "The Apprentice" season 18 online and from anywhere in the world.

"The Apprentice" season 18 returns to U.K. screens on BBC One at 9 p.m. GMT on Thursday, February 1. Further instalments of the 12-episode season will air in the same slot each week. You can also stream episodes live or on-demand on the Beeb's FREE platform, BBC iPlayer. Just note that you’ll need a valid TV license to watch any live broadcast. The Apprentice's sister show, "You’re Fired" with Tom Allen, airs immediately after each episode, at 10pm on on BBC Two. Traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can unblock BBC iPlayer and watch from anywhere when you download a VPN.

Currently traveling in a country where BBC iPlayer isn’t available? With the right VPN (Virtual private network), you can continue to access your usual platforms and watch your favorite shows online no matter where in the world you are.

"The Apprentice" U.K. is one of dozens of international versions of the show that was first popularized by Donald Trump, and as such, the British series hasn't ventured beyond Blighty.

Amina Khan, 32, pharmacist and business owner

Dr Asif Munaf, 34, wellness brand owner

Flo Edwards, 29, recruitment consultant

Foluso Falade, 25, project manager

Jack Davies, 29, recruitment director

Maura Rath, 32, yoga company owner

Noor Bouziane, 22, jewellery company owner

Oliver Medforth, 27, sales executive

Onyeka Nweze, 25, chartered company secretary

Paul Bowen, 34, pie company director

Dr Paul Midha, 29, dental group owner

Phil Turner, 37, pie company owner

Rachel Woolford, 27, boutique fitness studio owner

Raj Chohan, 41, mortgage broker

Sam Saadet, 33, perinatal fitness coach

Steve Darken, 37, management consultant

Tre Lowe, 48, musician and wellness entrepreneur

Virdi Singh Mazaria, 24, music producer

To whet your appetite (for blood), check out "The Apprentice" season 18 trailer below: