Where to watch VP Debate 2024 online from anywhere – live stream Walz vs Vance for free

With just over one month to go until the U.S. presidential election, the candidates' running mates – Tim Walz and JD Vance – have their opportunity to tell the nation what they're offering. Here's where to watch VP debate from anywhere – and potentially for FREE.

The two prospective vice presidents of the United States will have 90 minutes to show their best sides to the American public and pick holes in each other's suitability to govern.

Walz has already labelled Vance and Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump as "weird", while Vance has questioned the Democrat's soft stance on crime and immigration.

With millions tuning in for tonight's VP face-off, it's the last big chance for representatives of the two parties vying for the White House to cross swords. Will Kamala Harris and Tim Walz stay in Washington, or will Vance enable the return of President Trump?

In this article we have all the information you need to understand how to watch VP debate for free and from absolutely anywhere in the world.

How to watch Walz vs Vance VP debate for free

There are many ways around the world to watch the 2024 VP debate absolutely FREE.

In North America, it will be streamed on CBSNews.com, the CBS News App and CBS's News YouTube channel , and on CBCNews.ca and through the CBC Gem in Canada.

BBC One, BBC News and the iPlayer streaming service will have the debate free to watch in the U.K., with several networks – including SBS, 10 and ABC – broadcasting it free in Australia.

How to watch VP debate live from anywhere

Overseas? If you find that the country that you've traveled to is blocking free streams of the vice presidential debate, there is a way to get around this — using a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you'd normally have access to.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your preferred streaming service and watch VP debate live streams from anywhere.

How to watch VP debate 2024 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Today's vice presidential debate will be broadcast by CBS, which means many Americans will be able to watch through cable or a TV antenna.

You can watch the VP debate online for free on CBSNews.com, CBS News App, the CBS News YouTube channel and Paramount Plus streaming service.

If you're currently in the market for an OTT cable replacement that includes CBS, it's available with Fubo's $79.99 a month Pro plan (after a 7-day free trial) and Hulu + Live TV that starts from $76.99 a month.

Away from the U.S.? Use a VPN to watch the VP debate from abroad.

Where to watch VP debate 2024 online in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Walz-Vance VP debate is being televised on BBC One and the BBC News channels. That means you can watch it for free, so long as you have a valid TV licence.

If you want to watch online, head to the BBC iPlayer streaming service. Just be aware that the debate starts at 2 a.m. in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Coverage starts at 1 p.m. BST.

If you're a Brit but out of the country and still want to watch, you can tune into your usual service with a VPN.

How to watch U.S. VP debate 2024 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

North of the border, the CBS Walz vs Vance debate will be broadcast live on the CBC News Network, which can also be streamed at CBCNews.ca and through the CBC Gem app.

The debate starts at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Tuesday evening.

Traveling abroad for work or on vacation and want to access the coverage at home? Don't panic. Just use one of the best VPN services, like NordVPN.

How to watch VP debate broadcast in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The VPN debate is showing on a number of TV networks Down Under, including SBS, 10 and ABC News.

That also means you'll be able to watch on their respective online streaming services: SBS On Demand, 10 Play and ABC iView.

If you’re abroad and are blocked from watching any of the above, simply download a VPN to stream the VP debate just as you would back home.

What are the CBS VP Debate rules? The biggest change from the Harris-Trump Presidential Debate is that the mics won't be turned off when the opponent is speaking. The rest of the main rules are as follows: It will be a 90-minute debate with two four-minute commercial breaks (campaign staff are not allowed to interact with the candidates during the breaks)

No audience

No opening statements

No pre-written notes or props are allowed on stage

Each candidate will have two minutes to answer a question, two minutes to respond and one minute for rebuttals

Microphones will not be muted when their opponent is speaking (but CBS News reserves the right to turn off the microphones)

No topics or questions will be shared with the campaigns in advance

What is the CBS VP Debate running order? JD Vance won a virtual coin toss and opted to go second with his closing statement. Each candidate will have two minutes for their closing remarks.

How long will the CBS VP Debate be? Starting at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, the 2024 VP Debate will last for 90 minutes, with four commercial breaks. The speakers will not be able to interact with their campaign staff during these stoppages.

Where will the 2024 VP Debate be held? Tuesday's VP Debate will be held at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City. It is probably best known for hosting The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. No audience will be present for the debate.

Who is moderating the CBS VP debate? Norah O'Donnell and Margaret Brennan will host and moderate the 2024 VP Debate on CBS, O'Donnell is the current anchor of the network's evening news program. Brennan is the chief foreign affairs correspondent of Face the Nation.

When is the 2024 US presidential election? The 2024 US presidential election will take place on Tuesday, November 5.

