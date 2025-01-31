It began with a radio documentary about the paranormal, became a podcast that became a phenomenon, then a stage show and, now, "Uncanny" season 2 returns after a successful debut season on the BBC. What unexplained goings-on will Danny Robins explore this time?

Here's how to watch "Uncanny" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

"Uncanny" season 2 dates, time, tv channel "Uncanny" season 2 premieres on Friday, January 31 on BBC Two at 9.p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT). Episodes will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

• WATCH FREE — BBC Two/BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The show is made by the presentation skills and style of Robins, a man whose natural enthusiasm carries both 'Believers' and 'Skeptics' along with him (the audience are often asked which camp they fall into) and brings the necessary sense of theatre to proceedings.

This second season carries on the successful formula as paranormal stories are relayed by those who claim to have experienced them with Robins probing and helping along before experts Evelyn Hollow (Believer) and Dr. Ciaran O'Keeffe (Skeptic) support or attempt to explain away what might have actually happened.

Read on to find out how to watch "Uncanny" season 2 online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Uncanny' season 2 for FREE in the U.K.

"Uncanny" season 2 premieres on BBC Two on Friday, January 31 at 9 p.m. GMT and episodes will be available to stream FREE and in full on BBC iPlayer. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit traveling abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Uncanny' season 2 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Uncanny" season 2 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – it's the best VPN on the market right now.

How to watch 'Uncanny' season 2 around the world

Can I watch 'Uncanny' season 2 in the United States?

There is no release date for "Uncanny" season 2 in the U.S. as yet but it should be available very soon on BBC Select - the home of "Uncanny" season 1.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free much earlier by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

Watch 'Uncanny' season 2 online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Uncanny" season 2 from Friday, January 31 on BBC Two at 9 p.m. GMT. It will also be available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer. You'll need a valid TV license, naturally.

There will be four episodes in the season, airing in the same slot weekly.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

ALSO - In the UK, "Uncanny: Post Mortem" will follow each of the new episodes from Friday, January 31 on BBC2. It will be a 30 minute long dissection of the tale in question with celebs such as Meera Syal, Charlie Cooper and Kiell Smith-Bynoe plus experts like Evelyn Hollow (Believer) and Dr. Ciaran O'Keeffe (Skeptic).

Can I watch 'Uncanny' season 2 online or on TV in Canada?

As with the U.S., there is no release date for "Uncanny" season 2 in Canada as yet but it is likely to be available very soon on BBC Select - the home of "Uncanny" season 1.

However, if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show on your own domestic streaming platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Uncanny' season 2 online in Australia?

Although there is no release date for "Uncanny" season 2 in Australia, it will most probably be arriving on BritBox. Come back here to find out when.

In the meantime, if you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under and you want to catch the show much earlier you can do so by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Uncanny' season 2 - Episode guide

Season 02 Episode 01 - "The Haunting of Hollymount Farm": In the first case of this series, Danny Robins is joined in the studio by Liam, who grew up on a remote farm near Bury. His happy childhood was marred by ghostly sightings of a little boy and an overbearing, oppressive presence, making him so terrified that, even as an adult, he refused to go upstairs in his house alone. For years, nobody around Liam would acknowledge the strange and frightening activity. When his parents finally opened up, Liam discovered that not only had they seen things too – but that this had been going on for generations before him. Who could this little boy have been? Danny’s investigation into the case uncovers decades of hushed-up, terrifying testimonies, both from Liam’s family and his close friends as witnesses. As ever, the audience is invited to share their theories and help crack the case.

S28 E02 - "The Charity Shop Poltergeist": Danny is joined by Sybil, the manager of a charity shop in the home counties, which sells vintage clothes. From the day she opened, Sybil felt a strange presence, which only heightened when other workers also said they sensed someone in the shop with them. As time went on and more workers had the same experience, activity began to ramp up. Things started to move in front of multiple witnesses, and when building work was done on the shop, the presence finally revealed itself - to terrifying effect. After the discovery of a hidden room, clues as to who this presence could be come to light. Danny does some digging into the building’s past and finds some extraordinary leads as to who could be responsible, while also exploring the phenomenon of stone tape theory, where past events are somehow recorded in the fabric of buildings. As ever, the audience is invited to share their theories and help crack the case.

S28 E03: TBA

S28 E04: TBA

Brand-new Uncanny returns | Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

'Uncanny' season 2 - FAQ

Where is Danny Robins from? He grew up in Newcastle upon Tyne where he was good friends with stand-up comedian Ross Noble. He then went to Bristol University where he wrote comedy with Marcus Brigstocke.. Before "Uncanny" became a smash hit across numerous platforms he was a regular on Radio 1 and Radio 4 and appeared on numerous TV shows including "The Culture Show" and "The Bullshit Detective".

