How to watch ‘The Outlaws’ season 3 online: live stream Stephen Merchant comedy from anywhere

"The Outlaws" – Stephen Merchant’s hilarious crime caper starring starring Christopher Walken and Jessica Gunning ("Baby Reindeer") – is back for a third season.

Our guide below explains how to watch "The Outlaws" season 3 online and for free in the U.K.. Traveling abroad? You can stream episodes from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free.

Stream ‘The Outlaws’ season 3 online: channel, streams ► U.K. date and time: “The Outlaws” season 3 will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Thursday, May 30.

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• R.O.W — Amazon Prime (U.S., CA, AU)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Created by BAFTA-winning comedy legend Merchant (“The Office”, “Extras”), “The Outlaws” sees a divergent group of misfits thrust together to complete their community service.

In season 3 they're forced to push drugs for a London gangster The Dean after inadvertently spending his stolen loot. Meanwhile, influencer and recovering addict Gabby (Eleanor Tomlinson) has plans to become a mother, John (Darren Boyd) seeks inner peace and Rani (Rhianne Barreto) goesa bit "Breaking Bad."

The show will also continue to explore the group’s personal lives – including that of PSCO Diane (Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”) – and the evolution of their many unlikely friendships.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch “The Outlaws” season 3 online and potentially for free.

FREE 'The Outlaws' season 3 stream

U.K. viewers can watch “The Outlaws” season 3 from Thursday, May 30, live on BBC one or on BBC iPlayer. While the scheduled broadcast time is yet to be confirmed, this season will comprise five episodes in total, to be broadcast on a weekly basis. If you don’t have linear TV, you can watch every episode free on BBC iPlayer, live, or on-demand shortly after they’re broadcast. Be aware, however, that you need a valid TV license to live stream the show. Not at home in the U.K. when “The Outlaws” season 3 airs on the BBC? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand when you download a VPN.

Watch BBC iPlayer when abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "The Outlaws" season 3 on your preferred home streaming service?

You can still connect to the likes of BBC iPlayer from anywhere, thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and stream "The Outlaws" season 3 online.

Watch 'The Outlaws' around the world

How to watch ‘The Outlaws’ season 3 online in the U.S.

The hit series returns to Amazon Prime Video in the U.S., with new episodes of “The Outlaws” season 3 arriving weekly from Friday, May 31 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET.

Amazon Prime membership comes with a 30-day free trial to new and eligibly returning subscribers, and after this time, a monthly subscription will cost $14.99 – or $139 for an annual plan.

Currently away from home? Download a VPN and connect to the services you enjoy back home, without having to register for any additional subscriptions.

How to watch ‘The Outlaws’ season 3 online free in Canada

As above, you can watch “The Outlaws” season 3 on Amazon Prime Video internationally. New episodes will be uploaded to the streamer beginning Friday, May 31 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET.

In Canada, a subscription to Amazon Prime costs CA$9.99 per month (CA$99.99 per year). But first, new members are eligible to enjoy the services 30-day free trial period.

How to watch ‘The Outlaws’ season 3 online in Australia for free

“The Outlaws” season 3 arrives to stream on from Friday, May 31, at 5 p.m. AEST in Australia, with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video.

After the 30-day free trial for new and eligible returning members, the monthly cost is just AU$9.99. Alternatively, save money over the year by purchasing the AU$79.99 annual plan.

Out of the country? Connect to your home streaming services when you download a VPN, and watch your usual TV shows and films no matter where you are in the world.