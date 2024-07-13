How to watch 'The Jetty' online: stream Jenna Coleman detective mystery from anywhere

She doesn't suffer fools and it takes a lot to impress dry and wise-cracking Detective Ember Manning (played by Jenna Coleman) but beneath the surface is a young mother who has come to question much about her past and the things that have happened to her.

Here's how to watch "The Jetty" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'The Jetty' dates, time, channel ► UK date and time: "The Jetty" premieres on Monday, July 15 on BBC One at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT) with all four episodes dropping on BBC iPlayer the same day.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

An arson attack at a holiday home in a scenic part of Lancashire and a 17-year-old missing persons cold case being investigated by determined podcaster Riz (Weruche Opia) open the door for recently widowed Det. Manning to take a look at her own life and face some potentially damaging truths.

The BBC says of the show: "As much a coming-of-age story as a detective thriller, 'The Jetty' asks big questions about sexual morality, identity and memory, in the places that Me Too has left behind."

Hyped to see former "Doctor Who" star Jenna Coleman in her latest TV project? We'll show you how to watch "The Jetty" online from anywhere – including free options.

Watch "The Jetty" for free online

Lucky Brits can watch "The Jetty" on linear TV from Monday, July 15 at 9 p.m.. All four episodes will stream for free on BBC iPlayer the same day (valid TV licence required). You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch 'The Jetty' from abroad

How to watch 'The Jetty' (and BBC iPlayer) from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Jetty" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to see "The Jetty".

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'The Jetty' in the U.S.?

There are currently no plans to air "The Jetty" in the U.S. although that could change. However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show from anywhere by using a VPN such as NordVPN to unblock BBC iPlayer.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'The Jetty' in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "The Jetty" on BBC One with on Monday, July 15 at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT). All four episodes will also be available on BBC iPlayer the same day. Hurrah! You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to unblock BBC iPlayer.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'The Jetty' in Canada?

As with the U.S. there are currently no plans to air "The Jetty" in Canada but if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can watch your usual BBC iPlayer account from anywhere by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'The Jetty' in Australia?

There are no confirmed details of a broadcast slot for "The Jetty" in Australia but if you are a Brit working Down Under or on vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN and watch on BBC iPlayer.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'The Jetty' in New Zealand?

"The Jetty" will be available in New Zealand on Neon from Sunday, 21 July in New Zealand.

If you are a Brit currently there for work or vacation and just can't wait you can catch the show on BBC iPlayer, use a VPN such as NordVPN to unblock BBC iPlayer.

'The Jetty' Cast List

· Jenna Coleman as Detective Ember Manning

· Connie Jenkins-Greig as young Ember

· Archie Renaux as Hitch

· Ruby Stokes

· Amelia Bullmore as Sylvia

· Ralph Ineson

· Weruche Opia as Riz

· Tom Glynn-Carney as Malachy

· Matthew McNulty as Arj

· Joshua Gannon as young Arj

· Dominic Coleman

· Elliot Cowan

· Bo Bragason

· David Ajala as Casey

· Nina Barker-Francis as Chloe

· Miya Ocego

· Shannon Watson as Miranda Ashby

· Arthur Hughes

· Niamh Blackshaw as Rosie

'The Jetty' episode guide (2024)

S1 E1: Recently widowed DC Ember Manning suspects there’s a predator targeting underage girls. She finds herself reflecting on the age difference between herself and her late husband.

S1 E2: Reeling from her discovery about the past, Ember offers to help Riz investigate the Amy Knightly case in the hope of finding out what Riz knows.

S1 E3: After the discovery of a body in the lake, Ember wrestles with the emerging truth about Mack. As the walls close in on her, Ember reaches breaking point.

S1 E4: Determined to protect Hannah, will Ember finally uncover the truth of what happened to Amy?

'The Jetty' FAQ

What has Jenna Coleman said about 'The Jetty'? Please tell us about "The Jetty"?

"The Jetty is a story about Ember Manning, a mum who becomes a detective. She’s investigating a case which becomes very personal to her. It’s a very character, human and relationship-driven drama that’s wrapped up as a detective thriller. There are a lot of elements and various threads to this story, but the heart of it is about the missing case of Amy Knightley and the case of Miranda Ashby. More crucially, it asks probing questions about identity, sexual boundaries, sexual politics, toxic culture and the awakening of oneself." How would you describe Ember?

"Ember is quite prickly, stubborn, proud and free-willed. She’s also very warm and loyal. And I also think she’s really funny. Cat Jones’ writing of her is very sardonic, dry, and she’s not easily impressed. In the series she’s going through an awakening and really finding herself. Her husband, who she was with from a very young age, died a year before the series starts, so she’s going through this new kind of re-discovering of herself." What journey does Ember go on across the series?

"Throughout the series, Ember is really propelled forward towards the truth, towards the answers, towards the case - but as she’s moving forward trying to solve the case, her past is always catching up with her. The more she unravels of the case, the more she has to re-examine and re-define her own past, and in doing so her own past relationships and her own identity." Can you describe the key relationships your character has in the show?"

Ember has a great relationship with her daughter Hannah, played by Ruby Stokes, that we tried to create as a bit of a sisterly friendship. Ember had her daughter when she was a teenager, so they’re not too far apart in age and there’s a lovely, really interesting dynamic there. Her relationship with her sidekick Hitch, played by Archie Renaux, is really fun. I loved filming those scenes with him. She’s quite challenging of Hitch and calls him out all the time, so there’s this constant banter and back-and-forth between them. Ember gives him a lot of tough love. Her relationship with her deceased husband is interesting, and a key focus of the show, as Ember spends the series reframing her relationship with him, putting a new lens on it in retrospect." What are The Jetty’s main themes?

"There’s a really interesting visual theme across the series of reflections and mirrors, which reflects the fact that so much of Ember’s journey is being forced to look inward. So much of the show is about water and echoes, memories and reflection. The themes of the show are really echoed by the setting of the lake."

When and where was "The Jetty" filmed? Filming between September and December 2023 took place in Calderdale, West Yorkshire with locations including Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden. Also, Hollingworth Lake, Littleborough (Lancashire).