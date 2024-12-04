How to watch 'The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies and the FBI' online — stream from anywhere with a Paramount Plus free trial

Denis Cuspert (aka Des Dogg) was an infamous rapper from Berlin, an MMA fighter and, after a near death experience, a militant member of Islamic State. He was also being watched by the FBI who assigned a translator, Daniella Green, to monitor his movements. Her quest to get close to him led to a relationship. "The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies and the FBI" tells the whole story and reveals what happened next.

"The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies and the FBI" premieres exclusively on Paramount Plus in the U.S. and internationally

'The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies and the FBI' - Release date and time "The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies and the FBI" premieres Friday, December 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Plus with Showtime.

Paramount are promoting the doc as "A dramatic tale of espionage, propaganda, and romance" but the director, Emmy-nominated filmmaker Chris Moukarbel, is more precise.

"When people hear the story of Daniella and Denis they often ask if it’s fiction," he says of his film. "In a way, their story lives at the crossroads of military power and entertainment culture.” And it does.

But what draws two people from such different backgrounds together, when does the mission stop and humanity begin, at what point do the odds become too high and the chances of a future together become too remote?

Here's our full guide to how to watch "The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies and the FBI" online and from anywhere in the world.

Watch 'The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies and the FBI' in the U.S.

"The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies and the FBI" premieres on Paramount Plus at 10 p.m. ET/PT Friday, December 6.

Plans start from $7.99/month (or $59.99 per year).

Watch 'The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies and the FBI' from anywhere

Where to watch 'The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies and the FBI' in Canada

"The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies and the FBI" debuts in Canada on Paramount Plus on Friday, December 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

How to watch 'The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies and the FBI' in Australia

"The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies and the FBI" premieres on Paramount Plus on Friday, December 13.

How to watch 'The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies and the FBI' in the U.K.

"The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies and the FBI" premieres in the U.K. on Paramount Plus on Friday, December 6.

Can I watch 'The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies and the FBI' in New Zealand?

Paramount Plus is not available in New Zealand.

'The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies and the FBI' - Crew

DIRECTOR: Chris Moukarbel

PRODUCERS: Chris Moukarbel, Birdie Bischoff, Daniel Turcan, Johnny Galvin

EXEC. PRODUCERS: Ricky Lloyd George, Hans Charles, Karam Ghossein, Emily Dische-Becker, Nina L. Diaz

What other documentaries has director Chris Moukarbel worked on? Responsible for "Gaga: Five Foot Two" that followed Lady Gaga around the production and release of her album "Joanne" and Super Bowl performance, he also made "Me at the Zoo", "Banksy Does New York", "Wig" and, most recently, "Cypher" about the artist Tierra Whack.