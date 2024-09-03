How to watch 'The Dark Side of Reality TV' online — stream from anywhere

Reality TV is about to get a little too real. The genre gets the "Dark Side of" treatment in Vice TV's latest docuseries, which promises "to bring you stories you've never heard before" from behind the scenes of the biggest shows on American television.

"The Dark Side of Reality TV" airs on Vice TV in the U.S. every Tuesday — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Dark Side of Reality TV' dates, time, channel ► Date and time: "The Dark Side of Reality TV" premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, September 3.

• U.S. — Vice TV (via Sling or Philo)

"Survivor", "Real Housewives", "America's Next Top Model" and "Hell's Kitchen" are just some of the shows in the firing line, as producers, cast members and crew pull back the curtain on some of the lowest moments of their careers and let rip.

"There's a circle of hell that we're gonna be in because of producing the show," grimaces one particularly tortured talking head during the trailer, which also features tantalizing nuggets from Omarosa Manigault ("The Apprentice"), Dr. Terry Dubrow ("Botched") and Vicki Gunvalson ("The Real Housewives of Orange County"), who pledges never to forgive Bravo.

A "Survivor" tribal council looks a picture of bliss next to this, so read on as we explain how to watch "The Dark Side of Reality TV" online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'The Dark Side of Reality TV' in the U.S.

In the U.S., "The Dark Side of Reality TV" premieres on Vice TV on Tuesday, September 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Vice TV is available with most cable packages.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch "The Dark Side of Reality TV" live on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market, and new users often get a discount on their first month. Both the Sling Orange ($40/month) and Sling Blue ($40/month) packages come with Vice TV.

You might also consider Philo. It doesn't offer as many channels or as much premium content as Sling TV, but it's one cheapest live TV services around. $25 per month gets you over 70 channels including Vice TV, History Channel, MTV, Paramount Network, AMC, Lifetime and HGTV. Check out the service with a free seven-day trial.

Watch 'The Dark Side of Reality TV' from anywhere

Just because Vice TV isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch "The Dark Side of Reality TV" if you're traveling away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Can you watch 'The Dark Side of Reality TV' in Canada?

There's no word yet on when "The Dark Side of Reality TV" will come out in Canada, though it's worth noting that Crave is usually the home of all things "The Dark Side of...".

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

If you're an American currently visiting Canada, simply download a VPN to unblock your preferred streaming service from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch 'The Dark Side of Reality TV' in Australia?

At the time of writing there's been no word on when or if "The Dark Side of Reality TV" will be available to watch in Australia, though there's cause for hope because previous seasons of "The Dark Side of" have streamed on free-to-air SBS shortly after coming out in the U.S..

For now, anybody currently abroad in Australia from the U.S. can use a VPN service to access their usual streaming service.

Can you watch 'The Dark Side of Reality TV' in the U.K.?

"The Dark Side of..." franchise hasn't yet made its way to the U.K., so it's likely that Brits have a long wait in store for "The Dark Side of Reality TV".

For the time being, U.S. residents currently abroad in the U.K. can use a VPN service to access their usual streaming service.

