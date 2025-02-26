How to watch 'Shoresy' season 4 online and from anywhere – U.S. release date, free stream
Where next for Shorsey now he has has quit playing after taking the Bulldogs to the top?
The Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs are no longer underdogs but Shorsey is no longer a player. What will he do next? "Shoresy" season 4 is already available on Crave in Canada and is now on Hulu in the U.S., with both channels also streaming the first three seasons.
Below, we've broken down below how you can watch "Shoresy" season 4 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.
"Shoresy" season 4 premieres in the U.S. exclusively on Hulu on Wednesday, February 26. It is already available in Canada.
• FREE STREAM — SBS On-Demand (Aus)
• U.S. — Watch on Hulu (free trial)
• Canada — Crave
Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk-free
A spinoff from the mega-popular "Letterkenny", "Shoresy" season 4 sees our eponymous hero, Jared Keeso's frequently vulgar and hilarious creation, hanging up his skates after the dramatic finale to season 3 (yes, the Bulldogs rescued triumph from the jaws of defeat).
TV beckons (what could possibly go wrong?) as does a job coaching but it will be hard to replace the knocks and full-on physicality of a brutal life on the ice. Perhaps he'll finally get a date with Laura Mohr (played by Camille Sullivan), perhaps he'll open a florists in Ontario - *SPOILER ALERT* one of these is more likely than the other.
Read on as we explain where to watch "Shoresy" season 4 online and from anywhere.
How to watch 'Shoresy' season 4 for free
You can watch 'Shoresy' season 4 totally free in Australia. Episodes are landing on SBS On-Demand on Wednesday, February 26. The service is totally free to watch – find more details down below in the Australia section.
Even if you're not at home right now, you can still access a free stream with the help of a VPN. We've got instructions and a great discount just below.
How to watch 'Shoresy' season 4 from anywhere
Just because "Shoresy" season 4 isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss it if you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.
Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, all at a great price.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. If you're in the U.K. on holiday and you want to catch the show back home in Canada or the U.S. just select that as a location.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streamer of choice and press play on the show. It's that easy.
How to watch 'Shoresy' S4 in the U.S.
In the U.S., "Shoresy" season 4 is exclusive to Hulu in the U.S. and premieres on Wednesday, February 26. The first three seasons are also available on the channel.
There's been a short delay between the Canadian premiere and the show arriving in the U.S., but the wait is over.
Hulu prices start at $9.99/month after a 7-day free trial, but you can also get various Hulu bundles, like Hulu and Disney Plus, an ESPN Plus package, or Hulu with Live TV, a full cable replacement.
Not at home and want to access Hulu? NordVPN will help you to do just that.
Watch 'Shoresy' season 4 in Canada
All of "Shoresy" season 4 is available to stream now on Crave in Canada. Subscription starts at CA$9.99 per month.
The first three seasons are also available to stream on Crave.
If you're currently traveling abroad, you can use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch your usual stream from anywhere.
Can I watch 'Shoresy' season 4 in the U.K.?
As yet, "Shoresy" is not available on any U.K. streamer.
Canadians and Americans there on vacation or for work can catch the hilarious "Letterkenny" spinoff by using NordVPN to unblock your usual stream.
How to watch 'Shoresy' season 4 in Australia
"Shoresy" season 4 premieres in Australia for free on SBS on Demand on Wednesday, February 26 at 7 p.m. AEDT.
If you're currently visiting Australia from Canada or the States, you can watch "Shoresy" season 4 via your usual domestic streaming platform with the aid of a VPN, such as NordVPN.
'Shoresy' season 4 - Cast
Jared Keeso as Shoresy
Tasya Teles as Nat
Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat as Sanguinet
Blair Lamora as Ziigwan
Keilani Elizabeth Rose as Miigwan
Jonathan-Ismael Diaby as Dolo
Terry Ryan as Hitch
Ryan McDonell as Michaels
Max Bouffard as JJ Frankie JJ
Andrew "The Canon" Antsanen as Goody
Jon "Nasty" Mirasty, Brandon Nolan and Jordan Nolan as the three Jims: Jim, Jim and Jim
Keegan Long as Liam
Camille Sullivan as Laura Mohr
'Shoresy' season 4 - Episode guide
Season 04 Episode 01 - "Summer in Sudvegas": The Bulldogs continue their Cup celebration tour and Shoresy explores life after hockey.
S04 E02 - "Blueberry Buddies": The Bulldogs mentor the troubled Sudbury Triple-A Lakers.
S04 E03 - "The Itch": Shoresy’s life after hockey is put to the test.
S04 E04 - "Good and Weird": The Bulldogs hold a kangaroo court and prepare for the Weird Sudbury prospects party.
S04 E05 - "Reset The Tone": The Bulldogs get back on the same page and Shoresy doubles down on the Lakers.
S04 E06 - "Go Where You're Needed": The boys are forced to decide between Weird Sudbury and the Sudbury Lakers.
'Shoresy' season 4 - Trailer
Are there any notable guest stars in 'Shoresy' season 4?
Of course. Former NHL players Doug Gilmour, Marty McSorley and Sean Avery guest star in season 4 as do TSN reporters Kenzie Lalonde and Tessa Bonhomme alongside actors Kim Cloutier and Vanessa Matsui (from Letterkenny), Michala Brasseur (The Handmaid's Tale), Celeste Ziegler (Upload), Amélie McGarrell (Coeur Vintage), Eliana Jones (Heartland) and Maxim Roy (19-2).
