How to watch 'Shoresy' season 4 online and from anywhere – U.S. release date, free stream

The Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs are no longer underdogs but Shorsey is no longer a player. What will he do next? "Shoresy" season 4 is already available on Crave in Canada and is now on Hulu in the U.S., with both channels also streaming the first three seasons.

Below, we've broken down below how you can watch "Shoresy" season 4 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

'Shoresy' season 4 streaming, date, TV channel "Shoresy" season 4 premieres in the U.S. exclusively on Hulu on Wednesday, February 26. It is already available in Canada.

• FREE STREAM — SBS On-Demand (Aus) • U.S. — Watch on Hulu (free trial)

• Canada — Crave

Watch anywhere

A spinoff from the mega-popular "Letterkenny", "Shoresy" season 4 sees our eponymous hero, Jared Keeso's frequently vulgar and hilarious creation, hanging up his skates after the dramatic finale to season 3 (yes, the Bulldogs rescued triumph from the jaws of defeat).

TV beckons (what could possibly go wrong?) as does a job coaching but it will be hard to replace the knocks and full-on physicality of a brutal life on the ice. Perhaps he'll finally get a date with Laura Mohr (played by Camille Sullivan), perhaps he'll open a florists in Ontario - *SPOILER ALERT* one of these is more likely than the other.

Read on as we explain where to watch "Shoresy" season 4 online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Shoresy' season 4 for free

You can watch 'Shoresy' season 4 totally free in Australia. Episodes are landing on SBS On-Demand on Wednesday, February 26. The service is totally free to watch – find more details down below in the Australia section.

Even if you're not at home right now, you can still access a free stream with the help of a VPN.

How to watch 'Shoresy' season 4 from anywhere

Just because "Shoresy" season 4 isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss it if you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch 'Shoresy' S4 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., "Shoresy" season 4 is exclusive to Hulu in the U.S. and premieres on Wednesday, February 26. The first three seasons are also available on the channel.

There's been a short delay between the Canadian premiere and the show arriving in the U.S., but the wait is over.

Hulu prices start at $9.99/month after a 7-day free trial, but you can also get various Hulu bundles, like Hulu and Disney Plus, an ESPN Plus package, or Hulu with Live TV, a full cable replacement.

Watch 'Shoresy' season 4 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All of "Shoresy" season 4 is available to stream now on Crave in Canada. Subscription starts at CA$9.99 per month.

The first three seasons are also available to stream on Crave.

Can I watch 'Shoresy' season 4 in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As yet, "Shoresy" is not available on any U.K. streamer.

How to watch 'Shoresy' season 4 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Shoresy" season 4 premieres in Australia for free on SBS on Demand on Wednesday, February 26 at 7 p.m. AEDT.

'Shoresy' season 4 - Cast

Jared Keeso as Shoresy

Tasya Teles as Nat

Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat as Sanguinet

Blair Lamora as Ziigwan

Keilani Elizabeth Rose as Miigwan

Jonathan-Ismael Diaby as Dolo

Terry Ryan as Hitch

Ryan McDonell as Michaels

Max Bouffard as JJ Frankie JJ

Andrew "The Canon" Antsanen as Goody

Jon "Nasty" Mirasty, Brandon Nolan and Jordan Nolan as the three Jims: Jim, Jim and Jim

Keegan Long as Liam

Camille Sullivan as Laura Mohr

'Shoresy' season 4 - Episode guide

Season 04 Episode 01 - "Summer in Sudvegas": The Bulldogs continue their Cup celebration tour and Shoresy explores life after hockey.

S04 E02 - "Blueberry Buddies": The Bulldogs mentor the troubled Sudbury Triple-A Lakers.

S04 E03 - "The Itch": Shoresy’s life after hockey is put to the test.

S04 E04 - "Good and Weird": The Bulldogs hold a kangaroo court and prepare for the Weird Sudbury prospects party.

S04 E05 - "Reset The Tone": The Bulldogs get back on the same page and Shoresy doubles down on the Lakers.

S04 E06 - "Go Where You're Needed": The boys are forced to decide between Weird Sudbury and the Sudbury Lakers.

'Shoresy' season 4 - Trailer

Are there any notable guest stars in 'Shoresy' season 4? Of course. Former NHL players Doug Gilmour, Marty McSorley and Sean Avery guest star in season 4 as do TSN reporters Kenzie Lalonde and Tessa Bonhomme alongside actors Kim Cloutier and Vanessa Matsui (from Letterkenny), Michala Brasseur (The Handmaid's Tale), Celeste Ziegler (Upload), Amélie McGarrell (Coeur Vintage), Eliana Jones (Heartland) and Maxim Roy (19-2).

