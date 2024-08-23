How to watch Reading & Leeds Festival 2024 live: free streams, Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Ray, severe weather

It's that Reading & Leeds Festival time of the year: the end of the summer, a long weekend in a field for anyone with a ticket and maybe a "bottling off" for any acts that get on the wrong side of the British crowds. This year you can watch Reading and Leeds on BBC iPlayer, while selected Reading performances will be televised.

Brits abroad can watch Reading and Leeds festival for free on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

Reading & Leeds Festival 2024, live streams: TV schedule, dates You can watch Reading & Leeds 2024 live streams on BBC iPlayer from Friday, Aug. 23 – Sunday, Aug. 25.

► FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Reading Festival can trace its roots back to 1961 and, when combined with Leeds, is the second biggest in Britain. It might not have the New Age vibe of Glasto but it does have a remarkable history of its own including last U.K. gig by Kurt Cobain's Nirvana in 1992 and the Stone Roses before their 1996 break-up.

Read on for the full lineups and times at both sites but highlights will be sure to include sets from headliners Liam Gallagher, Fred again.., Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Gerry Cinnamon and Catfish and the Bottlemen.

The Prodigy on the Chevron stage might be one for Gen X'ers and look out for The Two Door Cinema Club on the Main Stage.

Leeds Festival was hit by severe weather on Friday, meaning the Radio 1 and Aux stages didn't host performances (see: pictures of tents blowing away).

Read on to find out how to watch Reading and Leeds Festival live streams for FREE from anywhere.

How to watch Reading & Leeds Festival 2024 live streams for FREE

If you happen to live in the U.K. then you can enjoy Reading & Leeds Festival 2024 live streams for FREE. That's because the BBC will have massive amounts of festival coverage across the BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio and the BBC Sounds app. BBC iPlayer will be the go-to destination for much of it, because there will be coverage of the Main Stage and the Chevron Stage throughout the weekend with a selection of performances from both stages on a dedicated Reading & Leeds FREE live stream. According to the BBC, "must-watch tracks" will be available on demand for 30 days afterwards." With a valid TV license, obviously. Not at home in the U.K.? Don't worry — you can watch it using a VPN instead. Details below.

How to watch Reading & Leeds Festival 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN

Couldn't get a ticket for Reading & Leeds Festival 2024? We've got you.

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch Reading & Leeds Festival 2024 live streams on BBC iPlayer, even though they're not in the U.K., and see Liam Gallagher (and everybody else) perform to crowds of thousands of fans. Just make sure you have a valid TV license if you're accessing the service.

We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and is excellent at unblocking streaming services..

With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch Reading & Leeds 2024 for free from anywhere.

How to watch Reading & Leeds Festival 2024 live streams in the U.S., Australia and around the world

The action takes place on BBC iPlayer from 10 p.m. BST on Thursday, August 22 to Sunday, August 25.

The BBC will be posting a few "must-watch tracks" on the BBC Music YouTube channel, which will be available worldwide for any Reading & Leeds fans not based in the U.K..

However, if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't there at the moment, you can tune in to all the Reading & Leeds Festival live streams on BBC iPlayer via a VPN such as NordVPN. Just remember you need a TV license to watch on BBC iPlayer.

In the U.K., the BBC will have full coverage of the Main Stage and the Chevron Stage at Reading (NOT Leeds) with a selection of sets available to stream live, and you'll be able to watch the performances on catch-up for 30 days afterwards.

Who is headlining Reading & Leeds 2024? Liam Gallagher, Blink 182, Gerry Cinnamon, Lana Del Rey, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Fred Again.. are the headline acts at the 2024 Reading & Leeds festival.

Reading full lineup & stage times (BST)

Friday – Reading line-up & times (Aug 23)

All times BST

Main Stage:

Blink-182 9.45pm

Gerry Cinnamon 7.50pm

Two Door Cinema Club 6.25pm

Spiritbox 5.10pm

Neck Deep 3.55pm

The K's 2.45pm

Kneecap 1.45pm

Seb Lowe 12.50pm

Dasha 12.00pm

Chevron Stage:

The Prodigy 10.15pm

Bou 8.15pm

Denzel Curry 6.55pm

Kenya Grace 5.40pm

Sota 4.25pm

Killowen 3.30pm

SimOne 2.35pm

LeoStayTrill 1.40pm

BBC Radio 1 Stage:

Jorja Smith 9.20pm

David Kushner 7.40pm

Confidence Man 6.10pm

Teddy Swims 4.55pm

FLO 3.40pm

G Flip 2.40pm

Chinchilla 1.40pm

Kid Brunswick 12.50pm

Frozemode 12.00pm

Saturday: Reading line-up & times (Aug 24)

Main Stage

Fred Again.. 10.05pm

Lana Del Rey 8.10pm

Raye 6.35pm

Fontaines D.C. 5.20pm

Bleachers 4.05pm

The Last Dinner Party 2.55pm

Dead Poet Society 1.55pm

Courting 12.55pm

Zino Vinci 12.00pm

Chevron Stage

Sonny Fodera 8.20pm

Barry Can't Swim 6.45pm

Digga D 5.40pm

Goddard. 4.25pm

4am Kru 3.20pm

A Little Sound 2.25pm

DJ Jackum 1.30pm

Efan 12.20pm

BBC Radio 1 Stage

The Wombats 10.25pm

Skrapz 9.20pm

Overmono 8.05pm

The Beaches 7.05pm

Wunderhorse 6.05pm

Jessie Murph 5.00pm

Zach Templar 4.00pm

Bears In Trees 3.00pm

New West 2.05pm

Swim School 1.15pm

Sunday – Reading line-up & times (Aug 25)

Main Stage

Liam Gallagher 10.05pm

Catfish & The Bottlemen 8.10pm

21 Savage 6.40pm

Pendulum 5.25pm

Reneé Rapp 4.10pm

Bru-C 3.00pm

Crawlers 2.00pm

Corella 1.00pm

The Luka State 12.10pm

Chevron Stage

Skrillex 9.50pm

Nia Archives 8.10pm

Dom Dolla 6.50pm

Kenny Beats 5.35pm

Danny Howard 4.20pm

Jaguar 3.10pm

Mette 2.10pm

BBC Radio 1 Stage

Beabadoobee 9.10pm

Ashnikko 7.35pm

Jesse® 6.25pm

Artemas 5.20pm

James Marriott 4.15pm

Destroy Boys 3.10pm

Good Neighbours 2.15pm

Alfie Templeman 1.20pm

Felix Ames 12.25pm

Leeds full lineup & stage times (BST)

Friday – Leeds line-up & times (Aug 23)

Main Stage

Liam Gallagher 9.30pm

Catfish & The Bottlemen 7.35pm

21 Savage 6.05pm

Pendulum 4.50pm

Reneé Rapp 3.40pm

Bru-C 2.35pm

Crawlers 1.40pm

Corella 12.50pm

The Luka State 12.00pm

Chevron Stage

Skrillex 9.20pm

Nia Archives 7.40pm

Dom Dolla 6.25pm

Kenny Beats 5.10pm

Danny Howard 3.55pm

Jaguar 2.45pm

Mette 1.50pm

BBC Radio 1 Stage (disrupted by severe weather)

Beabadoobee 8.40pm

Ashnikko 7.10pm

Jesse® 6.00pm

Artemas 4.55pm

James Marriott 3.50pm

Destroy Boys 2.50pm

Good Neighbours 1.55pm

Alfie Templeman 1.05pm

Felix Ames 12.15pm

Saturday – Leeds line-up & times (Aug 24)

Main Stage

Blink-182 9.15pm

Gerry Cinnamon 7.20pm

Two Door Cinema Club 5.55pm

Spiritbox 4.40pm

Neck Deep 3.35pm

The K's 2.30pm

Kneecap 1.40pm

Seb Lowe 12.50pm

Dasha 12.00pm

Chevron Stage

The Prodigy 9.45pm

Bou 7.55pm

Denzel Curry 6.40pm

Kenya Grace 5.25pm

Sota 4.10pm

Killowen 3.15pm

SimOne 2.20pm

LeoStayTrill 1.25pm

BBC Radio 1 Stage

Jorja Smith 8.50pm

David Kushner 7.15pm

Confidence Man 5.55pm

Teddy Swims 4.50pm

FLO 3.50pm

G Flip 2.50pm

Chinchilla 1.50pm

Kid Brunswick 1.00pm

Frozemode 12.10pm

Sunday – Leeds line-up & times (Aug 25)

Main Stage

Fred Again.. 9.35pm

Lana Del Rey 7.40pm

Raye 6.10pm

Fontaines D.C. 4.55pm

Bleachers 3.40pm

The Last Dinner Party 2.30pm

Dead Poet Society 1.40pm

Courting 12.50pm

Zino Vinci 12.00pm

Chevron Stage

Sonny Fodera 7.50pm

Barry Can't Swim 6.15pm

Digga D 5.15pm

Goddard. 4.00pm

4am Kru 2.55pm

A Little Sound 2.00pm

DJ Jackum 1.05pm

Efan 11.55am

BBC Radio 1 Stage

The Wombats 9.55pm

Skrapz 8.50pm

Overmono 7.35pm

The Beaches 6.35pm

Wunderhorse 5.40pm

Jessie Murph 4.35pm

Zach Templar 3.35pm

Bears In Trees 2.45pm

New West 1.55pm

Swim School 1.05pm