How to watch Reading & Leeds Festival 2024 live: free streams, Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Ray, severe weather
Liam G, Fred again.., Lana Del Rey, blink-182, Gerry Cinnamon and Catfish and the Bottlemen all headline over the weekend
It's that Reading & Leeds Festival time of the year: the end of the summer, a long weekend in a field for anyone with a ticket and maybe a "bottling off" for any acts that get on the wrong side of the British crowds. This year you can watch Reading and Leeds on BBC iPlayer, while selected Reading performances will be televised.
Brits abroad can watch Reading and Leeds festival for free on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.
You can watch Reading & Leeds 2024 live streams on BBC iPlayer from Friday, Aug. 23 – Sunday, Aug. 25.
► FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free
Reading Festival can trace its roots back to 1961 and, when combined with Leeds, is the second biggest in Britain. It might not have the New Age vibe of Glasto but it does have a remarkable history of its own including last U.K. gig by Kurt Cobain's Nirvana in 1992 and the Stone Roses before their 1996 break-up.
Read on for the full lineups and times at both sites but highlights will be sure to include sets from headliners Liam Gallagher, Fred again.., Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Gerry Cinnamon and Catfish and the Bottlemen.
The Prodigy on the Chevron stage might be one for Gen X'ers and look out for The Two Door Cinema Club on the Main Stage.
Leeds Festival was hit by severe weather on Friday, meaning the Radio 1 and Aux stages didn't host performances (see: pictures of tents blowing away).
Read on to find out how to watch Reading and Leeds Festival live streams for FREE from anywhere.
How to watch Reading & Leeds Festival 2024 live streams for FREE
If you happen to live in the U.K. then you can enjoy Reading & Leeds Festival 2024 live streams for FREE.
That's because the BBC will have massive amounts of festival coverage across the BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio and the BBC Sounds app.
BBC iPlayer will be the go-to destination for much of it, because there will be coverage of the Main Stage and the Chevron Stage throughout the weekend with a selection of performances from both stages on a dedicated Reading & Leeds FREE live stream.
According to the BBC, "must-watch tracks" will be available on demand for 30 days afterwards." With a valid TV license, obviously.
Not at home in the U.K.? Don't worry — you can watch it using a VPN instead. Details below.
How to watch Reading & Leeds Festival 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN
Couldn't get a ticket for Reading & Leeds Festival 2024? We've got you.
Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.
For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch Reading & Leeds Festival 2024 live streams on BBC iPlayer, even though they're not in the U.K., and see Liam Gallagher (and everybody else) perform to crowds of thousands of fans. Just make sure you have a valid TV license if you're accessing the service.
We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and is excellent at unblocking streaming services..
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch Reading & Leeds 2024 for free from anywhere.
How to watch Reading & Leeds Festival 2024 live streams in the U.S., Australia and around the world
The action takes place on BBC iPlayer from 10 p.m. BST on Thursday, August 22 to Sunday, August 25.
The BBC will be posting a few "must-watch tracks" on the BBC Music YouTube channel, which will be available worldwide for any Reading & Leeds fans not based in the U.K..
However, if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't there at the moment, you can tune in to all the Reading & Leeds Festival live streams on BBC iPlayer via a VPN such as NordVPN. Just remember you need a TV license to watch on BBC iPlayer.
In the U.K., the BBC will have full coverage of the Main Stage and the Chevron Stage at Reading (NOT Leeds) with a selection of sets available to stream live, and you'll be able to watch the performances on catch-up for 30 days afterwards.
Who is headlining Reading & Leeds 2024?
Liam Gallagher, Blink 182, Gerry Cinnamon, Lana Del Rey, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Fred Again.. are the headline acts at the 2024 Reading & Leeds festival.
Reading full lineup & stage times (BST)
Friday – Reading line-up & times (Aug 23)
All times BST
Main Stage:
Blink-182 9.45pm
Gerry Cinnamon 7.50pm
Two Door Cinema Club 6.25pm
Spiritbox 5.10pm
Neck Deep 3.55pm
The K's 2.45pm
Kneecap 1.45pm
Seb Lowe 12.50pm
Dasha 12.00pm
Chevron Stage:
The Prodigy 10.15pm
Bou 8.15pm
Denzel Curry 6.55pm
Kenya Grace 5.40pm
Sota 4.25pm
Killowen 3.30pm
SimOne 2.35pm
LeoStayTrill 1.40pm
BBC Radio 1 Stage:
Jorja Smith 9.20pm
David Kushner 7.40pm
Confidence Man 6.10pm
Teddy Swims 4.55pm
FLO 3.40pm
G Flip 2.40pm
Chinchilla 1.40pm
Kid Brunswick 12.50pm
Frozemode 12.00pm
Saturday: Reading line-up & times (Aug 24)
Main Stage
Fred Again.. 10.05pm
Lana Del Rey 8.10pm
Raye 6.35pm
Fontaines D.C. 5.20pm
Bleachers 4.05pm
The Last Dinner Party 2.55pm
Dead Poet Society 1.55pm
Courting 12.55pm
Zino Vinci 12.00pm
Chevron Stage
Sonny Fodera 8.20pm
Barry Can't Swim 6.45pm
Digga D 5.40pm
Goddard. 4.25pm
4am Kru 3.20pm
A Little Sound 2.25pm
DJ Jackum 1.30pm
Efan 12.20pm
BBC Radio 1 Stage
The Wombats 10.25pm
Skrapz 9.20pm
Overmono 8.05pm
The Beaches 7.05pm
Wunderhorse 6.05pm
Jessie Murph 5.00pm
Zach Templar 4.00pm
Bears In Trees 3.00pm
New West 2.05pm
Swim School 1.15pm
Sunday – Reading line-up & times (Aug 25)
Main Stage
Liam Gallagher 10.05pm
Catfish & The Bottlemen 8.10pm
21 Savage 6.40pm
Pendulum 5.25pm
Reneé Rapp 4.10pm
Bru-C 3.00pm
Crawlers 2.00pm
Corella 1.00pm
The Luka State 12.10pm
Chevron Stage
Skrillex 9.50pm
Nia Archives 8.10pm
Dom Dolla 6.50pm
Kenny Beats 5.35pm
Danny Howard 4.20pm
Jaguar 3.10pm
Mette 2.10pm
BBC Radio 1 Stage
Beabadoobee 9.10pm
Ashnikko 7.35pm
Jesse® 6.25pm
Artemas 5.20pm
James Marriott 4.15pm
Destroy Boys 3.10pm
Good Neighbours 2.15pm
Alfie Templeman 1.20pm
Felix Ames 12.25pm
Leeds full lineup & stage times (BST)
Friday – Leeds line-up & times (Aug 23)
Main Stage
Liam Gallagher 9.30pm
Catfish & The Bottlemen 7.35pm
21 Savage 6.05pm
Pendulum 4.50pm
Reneé Rapp 3.40pm
Bru-C 2.35pm
Crawlers 1.40pm
Corella 12.50pm
The Luka State 12.00pm
Chevron Stage
Skrillex 9.20pm
Nia Archives 7.40pm
Dom Dolla 6.25pm
Kenny Beats 5.10pm
Danny Howard 3.55pm
Jaguar 2.45pm
Mette 1.50pm
BBC Radio 1 Stage (disrupted by severe weather)
Beabadoobee 8.40pm
Ashnikko 7.10pm
Jesse® 6.00pm
Artemas 4.55pm
James Marriott 3.50pm
Destroy Boys 2.50pm
Good Neighbours 1.55pm
Alfie Templeman 1.05pm
Felix Ames 12.15pm
Saturday – Leeds line-up & times (Aug 24)
Main Stage
Blink-182 9.15pm
Gerry Cinnamon 7.20pm
Two Door Cinema Club 5.55pm
Spiritbox 4.40pm
Neck Deep 3.35pm
The K's 2.30pm
Kneecap 1.40pm
Seb Lowe 12.50pm
Dasha 12.00pm
Chevron Stage
The Prodigy 9.45pm
Bou 7.55pm
Denzel Curry 6.40pm
Kenya Grace 5.25pm
Sota 4.10pm
Killowen 3.15pm
SimOne 2.20pm
LeoStayTrill 1.25pm
BBC Radio 1 Stage
Jorja Smith 8.50pm
David Kushner 7.15pm
Confidence Man 5.55pm
Teddy Swims 4.50pm
FLO 3.50pm
G Flip 2.50pm
Chinchilla 1.50pm
Kid Brunswick 1.00pm
Frozemode 12.10pm
Sunday – Leeds line-up & times (Aug 25)
Main Stage
Fred Again.. 9.35pm
Lana Del Rey 7.40pm
Raye 6.10pm
Fontaines D.C. 4.55pm
Bleachers 3.40pm
The Last Dinner Party 2.30pm
Dead Poet Society 1.40pm
Courting 12.50pm
Zino Vinci 12.00pm
Chevron Stage
Sonny Fodera 7.50pm
Barry Can't Swim 6.15pm
Digga D 5.15pm
Goddard. 4.00pm
4am Kru 2.55pm
A Little Sound 2.00pm
DJ Jackum 1.05pm
Efan 11.55am
BBC Radio 1 Stage
The Wombats 9.55pm
Skrapz 8.50pm
Overmono 7.35pm
The Beaches 6.35pm
Wunderhorse 5.40pm
Jessie Murph 4.35pm
Zach Templar 3.35pm
Bears In Trees 2.45pm
New West 1.55pm
Swim School 1.05pm
