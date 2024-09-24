"Murder in a Small Town" sees an out-of-water big city cop land in a small community full of secrets and, you won't be surprised to learn, murders. It's a familiar trope but there is an edge to this procedural that sustains it. Below is our guide to how to watch "Murder in a Small Town" from anywhere with a VPN.

'Murder in a Small Town': release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info U.S. date and time: "Murder in a Small Town" premieres Tuesday, September 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with the rest weekly at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

• U.S. — Fox (via Sling TV or Fubo).

• Canada — Global TV (via Stack FREE trial or Fubo).

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Rossif Sutherland is Detective Karl Albert and Kristin Kreuk is Cassandra Mitchell, the librarian with commitment issues he met on the internet – and also the key to the town in which he now finds himself and the secrets and feuds that sustain it.

James Cromwell plays George Wilcox, a recently-widowed and retired History teacher, who is somehow connected to the victim and knows Cassandra from his frequent visits to the library. Stana Katic is Zoe, calm on the outside but possessed of a volcanic temper. But no more spoilers.

Fast-track criminology grad Corporal Edwina Yen (Mya Lowe) brings the smarts while funny receptionist Isabella Harbud (Savonna Spracklin) and Constable Andy Kendrick (Fritzy-Klevans Destine) supply the charm to complement the edge.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch "Murder in a Small Town" online – including any free streams.

How to watch 'Murder in a Small Town' from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Murder in a Small Town" on your usual streaming subscription?

Watch 'Murder in a Small Town' in the U.S. online and without cable

American fans can tune into "Murder in a Small Town" on Fox on Tuesday, September 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with the rest weekly at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will then be available to stream a day later on Hulu.

Fox is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Sling TV, Fubo or Hulu with Live TV.

How to watch 'Murder in a Small Town' in Canada

Set in Gibsons, British Columbia, "Murder in a Small Town" premieres on Global TV on Tuesday, September 24.

Canadians can stream new episodes via Stack TV – available to Amazon Prime subscribers for $12.99 a month after a 14-day free trial. You can also access Stack as part of the Fubo Premium and Entertainment packages.

Traveling abroad? Use a VPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere on the planet.

Can I watch 'Murder in a Small Town' in the U.K.?

There is no release date for "Murder in a Small Town" in the U.K. but as international distribution for the show is being handled by ITV Studios, ITVX will be the most likely destination.

Don't forget: U.S. and Canadian nationals visiting the U.K. can still access their usual streaming services with the help of NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Murder in a Small Town' in Australia?

As with the U.K., there is no commitment to show "Murder in a Small Town" in Australia at the time of writing but FOX shows usually end up on Disney Plus Down Under... but there's no indication of when that might happen.

Abroad? With NordVPN, anyone can access their usual streaming domestic sreaming services from anywhere.

'Murder in a Small Town' episode guide

S1E1: "The Suspect" - Karl Alberg, a former big-city detective, relocates to a small coastal town to find solace, only to encounter a string of murders. When a resident is bludgeoned, Alberg suspects another local resident.

S1E3: A Chill Rain

S1E4: Prized Possessions

S1E5: A Touch of Panic

S1E6: The Madness Method

S1E7: Family Concerns

S1E8: Sleep While I Sing

Who was L.R. Wright? Laurali Rose "Bunny" Wright known as Canada's Queen of Crime Fiction. Many of her stories, such as this one, are set on the coast of British Columbia. Karl Albert was her most popular detective series. She died of breast cancer aged 61 in 2001.