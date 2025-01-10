How to watch ‘Miss Scarlet’ season 5 online from anywhere

The show formerly entitled "Miss Scarlet and The Duke" is, since the latter became detained in New York for several months/written out, now to be known simply as “Miss Scarlet” but still stars Kate Phillips as the eponymous and glamorous detective. Follow our guide below for how to watch “Miss Scarlet” season 5 online for free.

Traveling outside the U.S.? Simply download a VPN to stream the show from anywhere.

Stream 'Miss Scarlet' season 5 online for FREE - Channel, start time, and streaming options "Miss Scarlet" season 5 is already available to stream on PBS Passport and the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel but premieres on PBS on Sunday, January 12 at 8 p.m. ET. / 5 p.m. PT.

As someone she has known since childhood, Eliza feels Duke's absence acutely but, as if that was not bad enough, his replacement at Scotland Yard – new Detective Inspector, Alexander Blake (played by Tom Durant-Pritchard) – has no intention of using private detectives as part of his investigations.

What is Miss Scarlet to do? Well, she keeps calm and carries on regardless and sets out to prove herself all over again. In cases as various as a murdered high-profile private detective, a serial killer on the loose and an unusual missing persons case she finds herself and Blake developing an understanding. But will romance bloom?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“Miss Scarlet” season 5 is already available to stream (and check out previous seasons) on PBS Passport and PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel but will premiere on PBS on Sunday, January 12 at 8 p.m. ET./ 5 p.m. Don’t have cable? Stream your PBS livestream on through the PBS website and app. It’s free, with no fee required. It will also be made available on-demand after its linear TV debut. However, should you want full, extended access to PBS, consider signing up to PBS Passport. That provides access to PBS Masterpiece programming, a rotating selection of Ken Burns’ documentaries, and much more, with a suggested donation of around $5 a month or $60 a year – depending on your local station. Not in the U.S. when “Miss Scarlet” season 5 airs on PBS? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand when you download a VPN.

How to watch ‘Miss Scarlet’ season 5 on PBS from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching “Miss Scarlet” season 5 on PBS? Luckily, you can still watch the show online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it’s ideal for viewers who may travel a lot and don't want to miss their favorite shows.

Watch 'Miss Scarlet' season 5 around the world

How to watch ‘Miss Scarlet’ season 5 online free in Canada

As with the U.S., in Canada "Miss Scarlet" season 5 is already available to stream on PBS Passport and PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel but premieres on PBS on Sunday, January 12 at 8 p.m. ET./ 5 p.m. P.T.

For extended access to PBS content, consider getting PBS Passport. That’ll provide access to a range of the network’s channels, like PBS Life and PBS Masterpiece. Membership costs a suggested donation of CA$5 per month, although prices will alter depending on your local station.

Currently away from home? Download a VPN and connect to the services you enjoy free-of-charge back home, without having to register for any additional subscriptions.

Can I watch ‘Miss Scarlet’ season 5 online in the U.K?

There is no release date for "Miss Scarlet” season 5 in the U.K. but it will air on the U&Alibi channel in 2025.

However, if you’re an American citizen away from the U.S. right now, a VPN will allow you to stream “Miss Scarlet” online through the PBS website just as you would back home.

Can I watch ‘Miss Scarlet’ season 5 online in Australia?

There is no release date for “Miss Scarlet” season 5 in Australia any time soon but the most likely destination will be Binge. We’ll be sure to provide the latest details here when we find out.

Out of the country? Connect to your home streaming services when you download a VPN, and watch your favorite TV shows and films no matter where you are in the world.

‘Miss Scarlet’ season 5 - cast

Kate Phillips as Miss Eliza Scarlet

Tom Durant-Pritchard as Inspector Alexander Blake

Felix Scott as Patrick Nash

Evan McCabe as Detective Fitzroy

Cathy Belton as Ivy

Paul Bazely as Clarence

Simon Ludders as Mr Potts

Tim Chipping as Detective Phelps

‘Miss Scarlet’ season 5 - episode guide

Season 05: Episode 01: "The Rival" - When a new Detective Inspector starts at Scotland Yard, Eliza Scarlet must fight to prove herself all over again.

S05 E02: "The Guild" - Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective with a closet full of skeletons.

S05 E033: "The Thames Reaper" - With a notorious serial killer on the loose Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.

S05 E04: "The Deal" - Eliza finds herself dragged into a missing persons case with a recently released convict by the name of Patrick Nash.

S05 E05: "The Enchanted Mirror" - Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater while finding herself growing ever closer to Inspector Blake.

S05 E06: "Dangerous Liaisons" - Eliza faces a conflict of interests when she hired to look into the personal life of Police Commissioner Fitzroy.

‘Miss Scarlet’ season 5 - official trailer

Miss Scarlet: Season 5 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

What happened to Duke/The Duke? In season 5 we learn that the William 'The Duke' Wellington is in America but co-lead Martin Stuart who played Duke opposite Kate Phillips left the show after four seasons in February 2024. He said in a statement at the time: "It has been such an incredible joy to bring Duke to life through [series creator] Rachael [New]’s beautiful, brilliant writing, and to get to play him for the past four years. "But it felt like the time was right for Scarlet to explore new stories and challenges for now, as the show continues to grow and evolve. "I will miss working with my amazing partner in crime Kate and the rest of our brilliant family and team, but I’m excited to continue following Eliza and her escapades as a huge fan and newly enrolled Scarleteer!"

