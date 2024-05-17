How to watch 'Kingpins' online and from anywhere — stream episodes 1, 2, 3

"Kingpins" is the new three-part documentary series about the individuals who lead major criminal organizations in the U.K. and around the world. Read on for how to watch "Kingpins" from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free!

'Kingpins', Date, Time, Channels ► U.K. date and time: "Kingpins" premieres on Channel 4 on Monday, 20 May. All 3 episodes are streaming now in New Zealand.

• WATCH FREE — Channel 4 (U.K.)

• WATCH FREE — TVNZ+ (New Zealand)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Daring filmmaker Ben Zand ("Kingpin Cribs"/ "Chasing Famous") takes a riveting journey into the world of notorious criminals and reveals that, "Usually what you have to do is get in and out as fast as possible, the longer you stay there the higher the risk [but] with this series we spend a week with them, sometimes more than that getting fully behind the scenes of their lives."

For the inaugural episode, he goes deep into the dark heart of Mexico to meet a drug lord living a life of luxury on an opulent estate, complete with pet tigers. The electric fence, he is alarmed to be told, is not to keep the tigers in but to stop journalists getting out. Spoiler alert: he manage to escape as he visits Lebanon and spends time in the UK with other feared gang bosses in subsequent episodes.

If you loved "Kingpin Cribs" or indeed the Oscar-nominated "Cartel Land, " read on and we'll explain where to watch "Kingpins" online and from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'Kingpins' free online

In the U.K., "Kingpins" will premiere on Monday, 20 May and then be available to stream for free on Channel 4.

In New Zealand, all three episodes are streaming now on TVNZ+ – the country's free streaming platform.

But what if you are a Brit/Kiwi abroad and don't want to miss the show? Don't worry — you can unblock your usual streamer with a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch 'Kingpins' from abroad

How to watch 'Kingpins' from anywhere

If you are a Brit abroad and want to watch "Kingpins" – or indeed any of your usual streaming services – a VPN (Virtual Private Network) might be the answer to your prayers.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for anybody away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list. Same if you're in the U.K. and want to enjoy your TVNZ+ account.

3. Sit back and watch. Head to Channel 4 or TVNZ+ to watch "Kingpins".

Where to watch 'Kingpins' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As yet, no U.S. broadcaster has picked up rights to stream "Kingpins" or "Kingpin Cribs" online but if you are a Brit (with a valid TV license, obvs) in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show on Channel 4 by using a VPN – we favor NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Kingpins' in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

No Canadian network has announced plans to pick up "Kingpins" but if you are a Brit (with a valid TV license, obvs) in the Great white North for work or on vacation you can catch the show on Channel 4 in the U.K. – using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Kingpins' in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As with the U.S. and Canada, no Australian network has announced plans to pick up "Kingpins" but if you are a Brit (with a valid TV license, obvs) Down Under for work or on vacation you can catch the show on Channel 4 in the U.K. – using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to stream 'Kingpins' online in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can stream all three episodes of "Kingpins" on TVNZ+ right now in New Zealand.

If you're traveling away from your home in New Zealand, you'll need a VPN such as NordVPN to access your usual, free TVNZ+ account from anywhere – and stream "Kingpins" for free.

'Kingpins' episode guide

"Kingpins" S1E1

Ben Zand travels to Culiacán to spend time with a Mexican drug trafficker to discover what a day in the life is like for a notorious criminal and the consequences of their actions.

"Kingpins" S1E2

Zand travels to Lebanon to spend time with an arms dealer to discover what a day in the life of their arms dealings.

"Kingpins" S1E3

Zand travels around the UK to spend time with British drug dealers to discover what a day in the life is like for the notorious criminals.