"Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors" – a 90-minute documentary filmed over the course of a year – follows the queen consort of the United Kingdom, formerly known as Camilla Parker-Bowles, as she visits survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.

Away from the U.K.? You can still watch "Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors" from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Watch 'Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors' online: release dates, streaming, TV channel "Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors" premieres on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday, November 11 at 9 p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT).

• WATCH FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

Of her motivation for doing so, Queen Camilla says: "One of the most difficult things about domestic abuse ... it’s not the bruises and the black eyes [but] something that creeps up very slowly and, far too often, ends up with women being killed.

“You meet somebody, you think they’re wonderful and attractive and love you… and then bit by bit, they start to undermine you. They take away your friends, your family."

She talks to survivors of abuse and their relatives, such as Diana Parkes, whose daughter, Joanna Simpson, was killed by her estranged husband.

If you or someone you know is being affected by domestic violence, a worldwide list of directories is provided by UN Women.

Read on for how to watch "Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors" online and from anywhere in the world.

Watch 'Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors' for free

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors" will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday, November 11 at 9 p.m. GMT..

ITVX is free to watch and carries thousands of great TV shows and movies. However, you will need a valid TV license to stream content live.

If you're outside of the U.K. when it's on, you can try using a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent ITVX from working. Scroll down for more information and instructions. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors" on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the dating show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view your usual British ITVX stream, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch "Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors" as if you were back in the U.K..

'Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors' streams by country

Can I watch 'Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors' in the U.S.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there is no release date for "Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors" in the U.S. just yet.

However, Brits traveling Stateside can watch catch the show online on ITVX by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors' in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As with the U.S., there is no release date for "Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors" in Canada.

However, if you're a Brit traveling in the Great White North, you can still catch the show by using a VPN to tap into ITVX as explained above. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors' in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors" does not seem to have a release date outside the U.K. at the moment. But given that King Charles is the reigning king of Australia, we would expect Camilla's documentary to be aired there at some point in the future.

But, remember, if you’re traveling and geo-blocking won’t let you connect to the streaming platforms you use back home, purchasing a VPN will allow you to watch "Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors" online, no matter where you are. We recommend that you use NordVPN.

'Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors' official trailer

Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors | ITV - YouTube Watch On

More from Tom's Guide