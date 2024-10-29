A decade after the withdrawal of British troops from Afghanistan, "Helmand: Tour of Duty" recounts the stories of ten Welsh Guards deployed on the frontline as they attempt to push back a Taliban insurgency in Helmand province in 2009. It would prove to be the British Army's bloodiest summer in over half a century.

Here's how to watch "Helmand: Tour of Duty" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"Helmand: Tour of Duty" dates, time, channel "Helmand: Tour of Duty" premieres on Weds, Sept. 30 on BBC Two at 9.p.m. GMT (5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT). It will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

This was a nasty, brutal conflict often fought at close quarters with the liberal use of IED (Improvised Explosive Devices) and the film amounts to the first time these soldiers have spoken on television about the traumatic impact of their many bloody encounters.

The regiment suffered unprecedented casualties during their six month deployment, losing a man at nearly every military rank up to Lt. Colonel, while many others suffered life changing injuries.

Still very much a band of brothers, the Guards revisit the events but the conversations also include their loved ones and, after 15 years, they have all had time to process their sacrifice in the context of the Taliban's subsequent return to power in 2021.

Read on to find out how to watch "Helmand: Tour of Duty" online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Helmand: Tour of Duty' for free in the U.K.

"Helmand: Tour of Duty" premiere on BBC Two on Wednesday, October 30 at 9 p.m. GMT and is available to stream FREE and in full on BBC iPlayer. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Helmand: Tour of Duty' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Helmand: Tour of Duty" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – we explain why in our NordVPN review.

How to watch 'Helmand: Tour of Duty' around the world

Can I watch 'Helmand: Tour of Duty' in the United States?

There are currently no plans to air "Helmand: Tour of Duty" in the U.S. but it looks like any streaming options will become available via Plex.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

How to watch 'Helmand: Tour of Duty' online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Helmand: Tour of Duty" on Wednesday, September 30 on BBC Two at 9.p.m. GMT (5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT). It will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

'Helmand: Tour of Duty' FAQ

What do the soldiers involved say on the show? Jonathan Jenkinson, Colour Sergeant in the Welsh Guards, talks about one of their vehicles hitting an IED: “When that vehicle goes up and you see the guys just flying in the air, it's horrendous. The Taliban, they started opening up on us, firing at us. There was fuel, ammunition everywhere. It was chaos.” Gavin Evans, Sergeant, says about his comrades in the regiment: “We're all cut from the same cloth if you like, a big family, we know what our upbringings have been like. We know what our surrounding areas are like, and we just look out for each other.”