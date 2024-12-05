One of the key stops on the European athletics calendar, the 2024 "European Cross Country Championships" take place on Sunday, December 8 in Antalya, Turkey, with U20, U23 and senior races all featuring.

Here's how to watch the 2024 "European Cross Country Championships" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

The 2024 'European Cross Country Championships' dates, time, channel The 2024 "European Cross Country Championships" can be found on BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, December 8 from 7.45 a.m. GMT (2.45 a.m. ET/ 11.45 p.m. PT (Sat.)).

Brits, there's plenty of GB interest in this event. Following success in last year's European Cross Country Championships in Belgium, Great Britain and North Ireland will be looking to top the table once again and maybe even improve upon their 11-medal haul (including seven gold).

In the U23 race, Will Barnicoat will be looking to defend his title while the team are also looking to excel in the mixed relay event and win it for a fourth time since it first featured in the event in 2017.

How to watch the 2024 'European Cross Country Championships' for FREE in the U.K.

The 2024 "European Cross Country Championships" are on BBC Red Button and streams FREE on BBC iPlayer on Sunday, December 8 from 7.45 a.m. GMT (2.45 a.m. ET/ 11.45 p.m. PT (Sat.)). You don't have to miss it if you are a Brit traveling abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), the 2024 "European Cross Country Championships" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch the 2024 "European Cross Country Championships" online.

Can I watch the 2024 "European Cross Country Championships" in the United States?

There are currently no plans to air the 2024 "European Cross Country Championships" on a mainstream channel in the U.S. although it should be available on Eurovision Sport via Apple on Sunday, December 8 at 2.45 a.m. ET/ 11.45 p.m. PT (Sat.).

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation and you want to be sure to catch the action, use a VPN such as NordVPN, choose U.K. from the list and select BBC iPlayer to watch.

The 2024 "European Cross Country Championships" are on BBC Red Button and stream FREE on BBC iPlayer on Sunday, December 8 from 7.45 a.m. GMT (2.45 a.m. ET/ 11.45 p.m. PT (Sat.)).

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the races by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch the 2024 "European Cross Country Championships" in Canada?

There is no mainstream broadcaster on board for Canadian viewers but there will be a feed on the runnerspace website.

However, Brits traveling abroad in the Canada who want to watch full coverage on their own domestic streaming platform should use a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch the 2024 "European Cross Country Championships" in Australia?

As with the U.S., the 2024 "European Cross Country Championships" should be available on Eurovision Sport via Apple on Sunday, December 8 at 5.45 p.m. AEST.

However, if you based in the U.K. but down under for work or on vacation and you want to be sure to catch the action, use a VPN such as NordVPN, choose U.K. from the list and select BBC iPlayer. You'll need a TV license, naturally.

Can I watch the 2024 "European Cross Country Championships" in New Zealand?

As with the Australia, the 2024 "European Cross Country Championships" should be available on Eurovision Sport via Apple on Sunday, December 8 at 8.45 p.m. NZT.

However, if you're a Brit traveling in New Zealand and you have a TV license, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your usual BBC iPlayer feeds.

2024 'European Cross Country Championships' - athletes to watch

Will Barnicoat (GB&N.I.) is the reigning men's U23 champion.

is the reigning men's U23 champion. Valentin Bresc (France) is Barnicoat's biggest rival.

is Barnicoat's biggest rival. Innes FitzGerald (GB&N.I.) is the U20 champion and will also be looking to help defend the U20 women's team gold.

is the U20 champion and will also be looking to help defend the U20 women's team gold. Karoline Bjerkeli Grøvdal (Norway) will be looking to make it a record-equalling fourth successive title in the women's senior race

will be looking to make it a record-equalling fourth successive title in the women's senior race Yann Schrub (France) will be trying to repeat last year's success a repeat of the men's title.

will be trying to repeat last year's success a repeat of the men's title. Axel Vang Christensen (Denmark) is competing in the U23 men's race after becoming U20 European champion last year.

