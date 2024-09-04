How to watch 'The Tower' season 3 online from anywhere — release date, TV channels

Two years have passed since the dramatic finale to season 2 of "The Tower" and we catch up with a wiser but no less troubled DS Sarah Collins still fighting the good fight in season 3. To do that, however, she will have to negotiate a way around Kieran Shaw and Operation Perseus.

Here's how to watch "The Tower" season 3 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free!

"The Tower" season 3 dates, time, channel "The Tower" season 3 is available in full on ITVX. Episodes are airing nightly at 9 p.m. BST on ITV1.

While DS Collins is investigating the stabbing of a teenage boy, there is an undercover operation designed to prevent organized crime getting stronger foothold in South London. As the two operations become intertwined, they drag in personnel from both cases that would rather not be working together. To make matters worse, Sarah's moral compass seems more unreliable than usual.

Add to that more bloodshed, a boot full of automatic weapons, some sexual tension, and a finale that promises to eclipse anything the show has provided before (and that is saying something) and you're perfectly set for a great binge.

Read on to find out where to watch "The Tower" season 3 online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

"The Tower" season 3 for free

"The Tower" season 3 premiered on Monday, September 2 and is FREE to stream on ITVX for licence fee payers. If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to download a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

Watch 'The Tower' season 3 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Tower" season 3 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Can I watch 'The Tower' season 3 in the U.S.?

There are currently no plans to air "The Tower" season 3 in the U.S. right now but if you are a Brit in the States on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting ITVX.

How to watch 'The Tower' season 3 in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can stream "The Tower" season 3 for free on ITVX. right now. Episodes 1-4 are also being shown nightly at 9 p.m. BST on ITV1 until the finale on Thursday, September 5. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Tower' season 3' in Canada?

As with the U.S. there are currently no plans to air "The Tower" season 3 in Canada but if you are a Brit in the Great White North on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch 'The Tower' season 3 online in Australia

All four episodes of "The Tower" season 3 are coming to Britbox Australia on Thursday, September 26.

If you are an Aussie abroad or a Brit down under on work or vacation and don't want to wait you can also catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Tower' season 3 free online in New Zealand?

"The Tower" S3 will almost certainly be available to stream for free in New Zealand on TVNZ+ but we have no date just yet. You could catch up on season 2 right now though.

If you are a Brit abroad on work or vacation and you can't wait for season 3 then catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN and go to ITVX.

'The Tower' season 3 - cast

Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins

Tahirah Sharif as PC Lizzie Adama

Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw

Emmett J Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw

Ella Smith as DC Elaine Lucas

Michael Karim as PC Arif Johar

Stuart McQuarrie as DCI Jim Fedden

Bobby Lockwood as DC Lee Coutts

Camilla Beeput as Julie Woodson

Laurie Delaney as Mary Shaw

Karl Davies as DCS Tim Bailie

Lamar Waves as Ryan Kennedy

Emmanuella Cole as Loretta Kennedy

Omar Malik as Ujal Jarral

Robbie Gee as DS Mark Angel

Daniel Adegboyega as Shakiel Oliver

David O'Reilly as DS Ash Curren

Rawdat Quadri as Tia Kennedy

Max Fincham as Spencer Cardoso

Kwabena Peprah as Jermaine King

Chord Melodic as Owen Pierce

Allie Aylott as Lexie Moss

John Gully as DC Archie Rivers

Ged McKenna as Victor Grimes

'The Tower' season 3 FAQ

Will there be a season 4? Well, there's no official confirmation from ITV but the show is based on the books by Kate London and adapted by Patrick Harbinson (Homeland, 24) and there is a fourth book in the series. Also, Harbinson has teased that he has begun writing the first episode of season 4 just to show ITV what they would be missing if they did not green light another season. So fingers crossed.

'The Tower' season 3 episode guide

***SPOILER ALERT***

Episode 1. Nearly two years since we last saw Sarah Collins, we catch up with her as she is called to the brutal stabbing of a teenager. Her investigation soon finds itself at cross purposes with a covert operation led by Kieran Shaw, who is working with Sarah’s old partner, Steve Bradshaw, now deep undercover. Lizzie Adama meanwhile, is back at Farlow trying to balance her new role as a Detective with a family life. Her path and Kieran’s are about to cross.

Episode 2. The death of working girl Lexi, murdered by Shakiel in revenge for Spencer’s stabbing, sends shock waves through Sarah’s investigation and Operation Perseus. Kieran, already under pressure because wife Mary has thrown him out of their home, faces an angry Lizzie, demanding he share information about Lexi with Sarah. But Kieran is adamant: sharing information would not only alert Shakiel Oliver to the existence of Operation Perseus, it would endanger Steve’s life. The pressure on Kieran is about to get worse: his wife contacts Sarah and says she has information about the Portland Tower case.

Episode 3. Armed with an ID for Spencer’s killer, Lizzie persuades Kieran to open up Operation Perseus to Sarah so she can make the arrest. Even with Lizzie acting as peace-maker it’s clear that Sarah and Kieran loath one another. After testing Steve’s cover at gun-point, Shakiel invites him to become his number 2. Kieran and Steve realise that Shakiel is about to make the move that will give him control of South London.; they, however, will be in the right place to stop him. But Shakiel always has a card up his sleeve and this time it’s Ryan Kennedy.

Episode 4. Perseus reaches its climax as Kieran prepares to catch Shakiel with a carload of automatic weapons. However, Spencer’s killer Jermaine King has escaped from custody and kidnapped Ryan’s sister Tia. Sarah has to free Tia and re-arrest King before he disrupts Perseus. The operation succeeds: Shakiel is arrested. Then a completely unexpected disruption occurs: Ryan sees Steve shaking hands with police officers. Suddenly there are two hostage situations: Kieran and Lizzie at Steve’s flat where a furious Ryan holds Steve at gunpoint, and Sarah trying to rescue Tia from the desperate King. The scene is set for a breathtaking finale.

