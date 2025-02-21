How to watch 'Nosferatu' online – stream 2024's most terrifying movie from anywhere

Whether you love the iconic original or can't get enough of the latest horror releases, "Nosferatu" is finally available to stream. Here's how to watch the "Nosferatu" from anywhere with a VPN.

"Nosferatu" streaming details, release date "Nosferatu" landed on streaming service Peacock on Friday, February 21.

• U.S. — Peacock

Starring Lily-Rose Depp and Nicholas Hoult, "Nosferatu" premiered in December 2024, gaining plaudits as a "repulsive and seductive" piece of horror.

Based on the classic 1922 silent masterpiece of the same name, it follows the story of Ellen (Depp) and Thomas Rutter (Hoult) as they move to Transylvania. Ellen, who has pledged herself to a mysterious creature in a bid to end her loneliness. The plague bearing vampire Nosferatu and terrifying Count Orlok help to create a film that will leave you leaping from your seat as the horror unfolds.

Read on to find out how to watch "Nosferatu" online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Nosferatu' online in U.S.

Peacock is offering "Nosferatu" as part of its streaming service in the USA. The movie got its debut streaming release on the platform on February 21.

Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

Americans away from home will need one of the best VPNs to log in to use Peacock as it will be geo-blocked when abroad – scroll down for a great deal on our favorite service, NordVPN.

How to watch 'Nosferatu' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), the "Nosferatu" should be available to Peacock subscribers no matter where you are.

VPN software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market, and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the U.K., and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Peacock and watch "Nosferatu" just as you would at home.

"Nosferatu" streaming options by country

How to watch 'Nosferatu' online in Canada

"Nosferatu" isn't on any streaming services in Canada, but the movie is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Visiting Canada from the U.S,? You could use NordVPN to log in to Peacock and watch "Nosferatu" from anywhere.

How to watch 'Nosferatu' in Australia

In Australia, "Nosferatu" is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video – it's not on any streaming services just yet.

If you're an American Down Under, you can watch Peacock via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN.

How to watch 'Nosferatu' in the U.K.

As in Australia and Canada, you can rent or buy "Nosferatu" on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV in the U.K., but it's not streaming just yet.

Americans visiting the U.K. can still catch the movie on Peacock by using a VPN to access their home subscriptions. We recommend NordVPN.

