How to watch 'Nosferatu' online – stream 2024's most terrifying movie from anywhere
"Nosferatu" gets its streaming release. Just be sure to keep the lights on
Whether you love the iconic original or can't get enough of the latest horror releases, "Nosferatu" is finally available to stream. Here's how to watch the "Nosferatu" from anywhere with a VPN.
"Nosferatu" landed on streaming service Peacock on Friday, February 21.
• U.S. — Peacock
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free
Starring Lily-Rose Depp and Nicholas Hoult, "Nosferatu" premiered in December 2024, gaining plaudits as a "repulsive and seductive" piece of horror.
Based on the classic 1922 silent masterpiece of the same name, it follows the story of Ellen (Depp) and Thomas Rutter (Hoult) as they move to Transylvania. Ellen, who has pledged herself to a mysterious creature in a bid to end her loneliness. The plague bearing vampire Nosferatu and terrifying Count Orlok help to create a film that will leave you leaping from your seat as the horror unfolds.
Read on to find out how to watch "Nosferatu" online and from anywhere.
How to watch 'Nosferatu' online in U.S.
Peacock is offering "Nosferatu" as part of its streaming service in the USA. The movie got its debut streaming release on the platform on February 21.
Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.
Americans away from home will need one of the best VPNs to log in to use Peacock as it will be geo-blocked when abroad – scroll down for a great deal on our favorite service, NordVPN.
In addition to showing "Nosferatu" in the U.S., Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy content, TV and movies. Some of the best Peacock shows include "The Day of The Jackal" and "The Traitors U.K." season 3.
How to watch 'Nosferatu' from abroad
Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), the "Nosferatu" should be available to Peacock subscribers no matter where you are.
VPN software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market, and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the U.K., and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Peacock and watch "Nosferatu" just as you would at home.
"Nosferatu" streaming options by country
How to watch 'Nosferatu' online in Canada
"Nosferatu" isn't on any streaming services in Canada, but the movie is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.
Visiting Canada from the U.S,? You could use NordVPN to log in to Peacock and watch "Nosferatu" from anywhere.
How to watch 'Nosferatu' in Australia
In Australia, "Nosferatu" is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video – it's not on any streaming services just yet.
If you're an American Down Under, you can watch Peacock via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN.
How to watch 'Nosferatu' in the U.K.
As in Australia and Canada, you can rent or buy "Nosferatu" on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV in the U.K., but it's not streaming just yet.
Americans visiting the U.K. can still catch the movie on Peacock by using a VPN to access their home subscriptions. We recommend NordVPN.
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch 'The Traitors' U.K. season 3 online
- How to watch Peacock TV from anywhere
- The best VPN service right now
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Tom is a journalist, copywriter and content designer based in the UK. He has written articles for T3, TechRadar, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph, Elle Deco, The Sunday Times, Men's Health, Auto Trader and many more. His specialities include mobile technology, electric cars, and video streaming. He is a huge Formula 1 fan and his favourite circuit is Silverstone, where you'll find him cheering on the McLaren of Lando Norris.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Prime Video drops first look at Kevin Bacon’s supernatural action show — and it sounds like a wild ride
‘Peaky Blinders’ fans will love Hulu’s gritty new boxing drama — and it’s streaming now