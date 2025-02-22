How to watch NAACP Image Awards 2025 online — stream ceremony from anywhere

There aren't many award ceremonies where Kendrick Lamar, Samuel L. Jackson and Kamala Harris could all be honored on the same night, but that's exactly what the 56th NAACP Image Awards holds in prospect this Saturday. Read on to see how to watch a NAACP Image Awards 2025 stream from anywhere with a VPN.

NAACP Image Awards 2025 date, time, TV channels, stream The 56th NAACP Image Awards is broadcast on Saturday, February 22

► Time: 8 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 1 a.m GMT (Sun.) / 12 p.m AEDT (Sun.)

• U.S. — BET / CBS (via Fubo FREE trial)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

With no fewer than 80 awards to be handed out this year across categories as diverse as film, television, music, literature and podcasts, the ceremony stream will see the 'major' prizes being announced with a selection already awarded during the week.

Fresh from Grammys success, Beyoncé has a further chance to add to her record 25 NAACP Image Award wins — she's already bagged two this year, for Outstanding Female Artist and Album. Although newcomer GloRilla has most nominations in the music categories with six.

"The Piano Lesson" is the most recognised movie, with 14 nominations, followed by "The Book of Clarence" with six. "The Bear" actress Ayo Edebiri may be up for four awards, but it's "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" that leads the television categories with nine nominations.

With the likes of Cynthia Erivo ("Wicked"), Denzel Washington ("Gladiator II") and Usher all nominated — not to mention Kamala Harris receiving the prestigious Chairman’s Award — it's set to be a star studded celebration of the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color. So keep reading to discover where to watch 2025 NAACP Image Awards streams online no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch NAACP Image Awards 2025 in the U.S.

BET (Black Entertainment Television) is showing the 2025 NAACP Image Awards in the U.S., with the ceremony being simulcast on CBS. It's set to air at 8 p.m. ET (live) / 8 p.m. PT on Saturday, February 22.

There are several ways you can access those channels, the most obvious one being to pull CBS down with one of the best TV antennas. Plus, they are both common to many cable plans.

Alternatively, they feature among the channel line-ups of a good few of our picks for the best streaming services. That includes Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Essential Plan ($84.99/month), you get over 200 channels, including local broadcast networks like CBS and top cable stations like CBS, BET, Bravo, E!, ESPN, FX, MTV, Syfy and Paramount Network. You currently get $25 off your first month and can try it all out with Fubo's 7-day FREE trial.

Watch NAACP Image Awards from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the 2025 NAACP Image Awards on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the ceremony live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view Fubo, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing the NAACP Image Awards and watch just like you would at home.

How to watch NAACP Image Awards 2025 in Canada

BET is no longer available north of the border, so Canadians will need to tune into local CBS channels to watch the NAACP Image Awards 2025.

Can you watch NAACP Image Awards 2025 in the U.K. or Australia?

This year's NAACP Image Awards don't feature in the TV listings of either the U.K. or Australia.

If you're an American visiting the U.K. or Oz, you can still tune into your usual stream with the help of a VPN. We recommend NordVPN – more details above.

What are the NAACP Image Awards? NAACP Image Awards is the annual awards show presented by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and honors artists from the community who have excelled across the movie, TV, music and literary industries. 2025 sees the 56th iteration. The NAACP Image Awards have been running for almost 60 years, with the first one taking place all the way back in 1967.

NAACP Image Awards 2025 nominees

56th NAACP Image Awards Nominations Special | Hosted by Novi Brown & Trevor Jackson - YouTube Watch On

Outstanding Motion Picture

"Bad Boys: Ride or Die"

"Bob Marley: One Love"

"The Piano Lesson"

"The Six Triple Eight"

"Wicked"

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

André Holland — "Exhibiting Forgiveness"

Colman Domingo — "Sing Sing"

John David Washington — "The Piano Lesson"

Kingsley Ben-Adir — "Bob Marley: One Love"

Martin Lawrence — "Bad Boys: Ride or Die"

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Cynthia Erivo — "Wicked"

Kerry Washington — "The Six Triple Eight"

Lashana Lynch — "Bob Marley: One Love"

Lupita Nyong'o — "A Quiet Place: Day One"

Regina King — "Shirley"

Outstanding Drama Series

"9-1-1"

"Bel-Air"

"Cross"

"Found"

"Reasonable Doubt"

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Adrian Holmes — "Bel–Air"

Cliff “Method Man” Smith — "Power Book II: Ghost"

Isaiah Mustafa — "Cross"

Jacob Latimore — "The Chi"

Morris Chestnut — "Reasonable Doubt"

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Adjoa Andoh — "Bridgerton"

Coco Jones — "Bel-Air"

Golda Rosheuvel — "Bridgerton"

Lorraine Toussaint — "The Equalizer"

Lynn Whitfield — "The Chi"

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary"

"How to Die Alone"

"Poppa's House"

"The Neighborhood"

"The Upshaws"

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Cedric The Entertainer – "The Neighborhood"

Damon Wayans — "Poppa's House"

David Alan Grier — "St. Denis Medical"

Delroy Lindo — "UnPrisoned"

Mike Epps — "The Upshaws"

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri — "The Bear"

Kerry Washington — "UnPrisoned"

Natasha Rothwell — "How to Die Alone"

Quinta Brunson – "Abbott Elementary"

Tichina Arnold – "The Neighborhood"

Outstanding Album

"Cowboy Carter" — Beyoncé

"Alligator Bites Never Heal" — Doechii

"Cape Town to Cairo" — PJ Morton

"Coming Home" — Usher

"Glorious" — GloRilla

Outstanding Male Artist

Chris Brown

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

October London

Usher

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

Doechii

GloRilla

H.E.R.

For the full list of NAACP Image Awards 2025 nominees, head to the official awards website

