How to watch 'Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Superbowl LIX' online from anywhere

Super Bowl LIX is scheduled to take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9 and star chef Gordon Ramsay has brought "Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Superbowl LIX" to the area with the aim of helping struggling restaurants get ready for the huge influx of NFL fans.

'Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Superbowl LIX': Release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info "Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Superbowl LIX" premieres Tuesday, January 7 at 8 p.m./9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

• U.S. — Fox (via Sling TV or Fubo) / Hulu

• Canada — Fox (via Fubo).

You all know the ingredients by now: rundown restaurant (usually opened by parents but now run by spoilt kids who hate each other because one of them does all the work while the other moans); rotten food in the kitchen that looks like something from the first Ghostbusters film; staffing issues; shouting and swearing, lots of shouting and swearing; and the mandatory shutting down of the kitchen.

It's on-site business mentoring against a deadline where being cruel to be kind is the order of the day and, if the restauranteurs don't listen, then chef Ramsay, invariably exasperated and near breaking point, will just serve up cruel. Always great TV. The first half of the season is themed around the run up to Super Bowl LIX and then the show moves to restaurants in Austin and Houston.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch "Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Superbowl LIX" online – including any free streams.

How to watch 'Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Superbowl LIX' from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Superbowl LIX" on your usual streaming subscription?

You can still watch your favorite TV shows from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business.

Watch 'Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Superbowl LIX' in the U.S. online and without cable

American fans can tune the first episode of "Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Superbowl LIX" on FOX on Tuesday, January 7 at 8/9 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will then be available to stream a day later on Hulu.

Fox is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Sling TV, Fubo or Hulu with Live TV.

How to watch 'Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Superbowl LIX' in Canada

"Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Superbowl LIX" premieres on FOX in Canada on Tuesday, January 7 at 8 p.m./9 p.m. It is also available to stream via the Fubo Premium and Entertainment packages.

Can I watch 'Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Superbowl LIX' in the U.K.?

"Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Superbowl LIX" will air in the U.K. on Channel 4 Release date TBA.

Can I watch 'Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Superbowl LIX' in Australia?

There is no release date for "Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Superbowl LIX" in Australia as yet.

Cast and guests

Gordon Ramsay - Self

Jonathan Vilma - New Orleans Saints legend

Eddie Kennison - New Orleans Saints legend

Craig Robertson - New Orleans Saints legend

Cam Jordan - New Orleans Saints defensive end

Robert Royal - Washington Commanders

Justin Renfrew - NFL legend (Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills)