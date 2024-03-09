How to watch Crufts 2024: live stream Best in Show for free online

Crufts is the world famous event when dogs with exotic names (Am Gch Kan Trace Very Cheeky Chic anyone?) are primped, preened, and judged for the benefit of dog lovers all over the world.

The iconic "Best in Show" finale airs LIVE on Sunday, Mar. 10 at 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. GMT. It's FREE to watch on Channel 4 and Brits abroad can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Crufts: free streams, TV channel, start time ► Date and time: Crufts runs from Thursday Mar. 7 to Sunday, Mar. 10. Best In Show is live on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. GMT.

• FREE — Channel 4 (U.K.)

• U.S. — Crufts YouTube (selected events)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Over 19,000 animals entered Crufts this year – the 134th to feature the world’s biggest dog show, organized by The Kennel Club – to compete for the rosettes and cups given out to the many breeds on display.

Beyond the awards for simply being born and well-groomed (the dogs, not the owners), there are also prestigious titles for jumping, agility, flyball and heelwork to music (the dogs and the owners).

The action has been taking place at the Birmingham NEC since Thursday, March 7 with highlights every night on Channel 4 presented by Clare Balding and co-presenters Radzi Chinyanganya and Sophie Morgan.

The show goes LIVE for Sunday's Best in Show finale (March 10) at 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. GMT. We've got all the details you need to watch Crufts 2024 below.

Watch Crufts for FREE

How to watch Crufts for FREE on Channel 4

Crufts highlights are on Channel 4 and More4 until Sunday, March 10, 2024 Crufts will also be available to stream through Channel 4’s FREE streaming service (with a TV license). The show is also be available to stream via Channel 4 Plus, the paid tier of the broadcaster's online platform. A subscription costs £3.99 a month or £39.99 a year after a 7-day free trial. Traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch Crufts by downloading a handy tool called a VPN.

Watch Crufts from anywhere

How to watch Crufts online from anywhere with a VPN

Currently off traveling in a country where Channel 4 isn’t available? With the right VPN (Virtual private network), you can continue to stream Crufts 2024 on your usual platforms online – no matter where in the world you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Channel 4 and stream Crufts online.

How to watch Crufts in the U.S. and Canada

Dog fanciers in the U.S. and Canada can tune into selected live action and highlights via the Crufts YouTube channel.

The channel also features highlights from last year's event, including Best in Show, Agility, Heelwork to Music, Hero Dog Awards and Good Citizen Dog scheme.

If traveling abroad, we recommend using NordVPN to watch your usual Crufts stream from anywhere. We rate NordVPN as the best streaming VPN thanks to its speed, reliability and robust security features.

Crufts 2024 U.K. TV schedule

Saturday, March 9

Channel 4: 3.30p.m. - 6 p.m.

Channel 4: 7 p.m. - 9.30 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

Channel 4: 4p.m. - 6 p.m.

Channel 4: Crufts Best in Show LIVE 7 p.m.- 9 p.m

All times GMT

Crufts FAQ

What is the prize for winning Best in Show at Cruft 2024? You might be shocked to discover that the top prize is a mere £200 (around $260) and a replica of the silver Keddall Memorial Trophy. However, winning Best in Show at Crufts typically comes with a string of lucrative sponsorship deals and the chance to charge high stud fees.

Where is Crufts held? Crufts is hosted by The Kennel Club at the NEC Arena in Birmingham, England.

Why do the Crufts Best In Show winners have such bizarre names? The Kennel Club rules for the naming of pedigree puppies is extremely strict. For example, a name must consist of more than one word but not exceed 24 letters (including a kennel name); a name that conflicts with an approved current kennel name granted to another person will not be accepted; a registered name cannot be repeated within a breed; the surname of the applicant is not acceptable; a word cannot be repeated when naming puppies; if a kennel name is to be used when registering a litter, the kennel name must appear as the first word in the name. The rules go on, but that is why Crufts dogs have names like "Planet Waves Forever Young Daydream Believers".

