Aussies are paying more for streaming services than ever before — here's how you can cut costs
Subscription prices are continuing to rise
If taking the plunge and signing up for one of the best streaming services feels too expensive right now, then you're not alone. According to new research, Aussies are paying 16% more year-on-year in subscription fees for streaming platforms.
According to Worldpanel's Entertainment on Demand data on Australia's video streaming market, in Q4 2024, average monthly spending on streaming services rose to AU$50p/m, up from AU$43p/m in 2023.
In the past year, every major service — think Netflix, Stan, Binge, BritBox, Disney Plus, Prime Video and Paramount Plus — has implemented price hikes for subscribers, with plans costing a maximum of AU$25.99p/m for Netflix's premium tier.
The data also reveals that the total video on demand market (VOD) has remained stable, with just over three-quarters of Australian households holding at least one subscription. The average number of services has bumped up to 3.2 from 3.0. However, users are switching to ad-supported plans, with 28% of households watching ads rather than paying for a premium service.
In terms of streamers, Prime Video scored the highest number of new subscribers in Q4 2024 thanks to its inclusion in the Amazon Prime membership (and speedy festive season delivery). Meanwhile, Paramount Plus became the second most popular service due to a Black Friday discount, and the return of Yellowstone to Stan boosted its numbers, yet the streamer remained flat year-on-year. Binge came fourth overall in new subscriber count for the quarter, and sister site, Kayo Sports grew by 16% ahead of the summer sporting season.
As for most watched titles, Yellowstone once again reigned supreme for most watched show of the quarter, while Netflix's Black Doves took home the runner-up gong.
Are there better ways to save on subscription costs?
Despite the average monthly spending increasing by an extra AU$7, the upticks add up in the long run. According to our extensive research on streaming services, the easiest way to save on long-term subscription costs is to switch to an annual plan if your chosen service offers them.
Right now, only a select few services offer annual subscriptions, all discounted when compared to its monthly offering. These streamers include Binge, BritBox, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus and Prime Video. We've rounded up three top-rated annual streaming offerings below, each with varying price points. If you're keen to check out how much streaming services could cost you this year, you can view our dedicated guide here.
Save up to AU$85
Binge is currently the only streamer that offers a discounted rate for all three tiers when you sign up for an annual plan. You'll save 30% on your subscription when you switch to the annual billing, with maximum savings on the premium plan of AU$85.
There are a few caveats to note, though — like only accessing one screen in HD with ads for the Basic tier and 4K viewing being reserved for premium subs — but you'll save a motza if you're keen to keep binge-watching Binge.
• Binge Basic Annual: AU$120 AU$79 (Save AU$41)
• Binge Standard Annual: AU$228 AU$149 (Save AU$79)
• Binge Premium Annual: AU$264 AU$179 (Save AU$85)
Save AU$39.89
Well, technically, this is an Amazon Prime annual subscription, but the benefits, including Prime Video, remain the same, if not better. Typically costing AU$9.99p/m, you'll save AU$39.89 per year when switching to an annual plan.
Plus, you'll get all the great add-ons like expedited shipping and same-day delivery, access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Oh — and did we mention that you get a 30-day free trial that you can cancel at any time?
That said, this annual subscription provides access to the lower ad-supported Prime Video tier, and there's no confirmation on whether you can access the premium tier annually, but the positives outweigh the negatives here.
Save up to AU$35.89
Knocking 16% off the comparable monthly costs, Disney Plus introduced annual plans last year alongside its Premium tier for Australia and New Zealand subscribers. Both tiers offer a minimum of two simultaneous streams, ad-free viewing and unlimited downloads.
The catch? The standard tier only streams in 1080p HD, while the premium can stream up to 4K for select titles. Premium subscribers can access Dolby Atmos audio too, and another two screens for viewing privileges, so it really comes down to user audio and video preferences.
• Disney Plus Standard Annual Subscription: AU$167.88 AU$139.99 (Save AU$27.89)
• Disney Plus Premium Annual Subscription: AU$215.88 AU$179.99 (Save AU$35.89)
Lucy Scotting is a digital content writer for Tom’s Guide in Australia, primarily covering NBN and internet-related news. Lucy started her career writing for HR and staffing industry publications, with articles covering emerging tech, business and finance. In her spare time, Lucy can be found watching sci-fi movies, working on her dystopian fiction novel or hanging out with her dog, Fletcher.
Fox just announced a new streaming service — here's what we know
How to watch ‘Clean Slate’ online from anywhere – stream the LGBTQ+ sitcom