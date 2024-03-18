Roku streaming sticks discounted at Amazon with Spring Sale deals from $19

Our favorite Roku devices offer easy access to all the best streaming services in a streamlined and affordable package. Even at full price, Roku devices offer great value, but thanks to Amazon’s new Spring Sale you can score one of these excellent streaming sticks for even less.

Right now, the Roku Express is on sale for $19 at Amazon . That’s more than 30% off its regular price and one of the best Roku deals of the year so far. If you want to stream in 4K, you should spring for the Roku Express 4K on sale for $34 . That’s a $15 off discount.

Roku Express: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FRoku-Express-Streaming-High-Speed-controls%2Fdp%2FB0BCH5H2R3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

If you're looking for the cheapest Roku on the market, and don't mind making a few sacrifices in the name of price the Roku Express is the way to go. It offers access to loads of streaming services, generally fast performance and speedy app downloads. The lack of 4K streaming is the major drawback you'll have to tolerate.

Roku Express 4K: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FRoku-Express-Voice-Remote-Pro%2Fdp%2FB0CGGT9VBD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

If you want the best streaming experience, the Roku Express 4K is a great pick that offers a wealth of features and a voice-control remote. It's currently on sale for $34 in Amazon's Big Spring Sale and is among our top picks.

We rank the Roku Express as the “best cheap” Roku you can buy, and called the latest model an “upgrade for the better” in our Roku Express review. In our testing, we found its performance to be (mostly) snappy, and loved its super clean interface that is a total breeze to navigate. Plus, the included Roku remote makes navigation even more straightforward.

However, the lack of 4K streaming is a major drawback, and for that reason, you may want to instead opt for the Roku Express 4K. This streaming device offers all the same advantages as its entry-level sibling but comes fully equipped to stream in full 4K HDR.

If you own one of the best TVs you’d be doing it a disservice to watch content in anything lower than 4K. Plus, this 4K Roku model also comes with a superior remote that offers voice controls, personal shortcut buttons and can be set up to control your television.

You can’t go wrong with either of these Roku devices, especially if you’re looking to upgrade an older television to a Smart TV capable of controlling your entire entertainment setup, but if you’re torn between the two, we’d recommend going for the Roku Express 4K. In 2024, 4K streaming is a must, and the better remote adds to the convenience of using a streaming stick.