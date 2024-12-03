England vs Switzerland live stream: How to watch the Lionesses' friendly online and for free

The England vs Switzerland live stream sees the defending European champions take on the hosts of next summer’s Euros. With not only a few international breaks left before the tournament begins, this is a big build-up game – and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE!

England vs Switzerland live streams, Date, Time, Channels The England vs Switzerland live stream will take on Tuesday, December 3

► Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 p.m. PT / 6:45 a.m. AEDT (Thurs)

The Lionesses played out a tight, tense 0-0 draw with the USA on Saturday. While this was not Sarina Wiegman’s side at their fluent best, their strong defensive approach showed that they can still mix it with the top sides in the world. Mary Earps returned between the posts after a somewhat troubled start to life in Paris and Spurs star Jessica Naz held her place in the lineup. The manager continued to experiment and we will likely see more adjustments on Tueday.

There is no doubt that the Swiss will be easier opponents. However, nothing can be taken for granted. Germany may have thumped Switzerland 6-0 on Friday, but they had won their previous game against France.

The Lionesses move from a sold-out Wembley to what should be raucous Bramall Lane. Read on to get all the details of how you can watch England vs Switzerland live streams, potentially for FREE.

FREE England vs Switzerland live stream

Lioness fans in the U.K. can watch England vs Switzerland on ITV4 or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a England vs Switzerland live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch England vs Switzerland from anywhere with a VPN

England vs Switzerland live streams will be shown on different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch England vs Switzerland live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view your U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game.

England vs Switzerland live stream in the U.S.

How to watch an England vs Switzerland live stream in the U.S.

The England vs Switzerland live stream is available in the U.S. on Paramount Plus . If you're outside of the U.S. but have this subscription, you can watch an England Women vs Switzerland live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

England vs Switzerland live stream in Canada, Australia

Can I watch England vs Switzerland in Canada, Australia or anywhere else?

The England vs Switzerland women's international friendly is unfortunately not being shown in Canada, Australia and some other countries around the world.

Brit traveling abroad and unable to access ITVX for free? As mentioned above, a VPN will let you stream the game and other ITV content online for no matter where you are. You should be a license fee-payer, though.