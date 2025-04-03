F1 2025: Where to watch Japanese Grand Prix live stream

The Formula 1 season continues with the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend. Australian driver Oscar Piastri triumphed in China last weekend, pushing Lando Norris down into second spot. Both McLaren-Mercedes drivers will be in contention this weekend at Suzuka.

Keep an eye out for Yuki Tsunoda, who will be seeking glory on home turf. The Japanese racer is teaming up with Max Verstappen at Red Bull after replacing Liam Lawson.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari have ground to make up after slipping to fifth in the overall standings.

In this article you can find out how to watch the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix as well as share all the information on the schedule, the location, official race highlights and more.

When is the Japanese GP 2025?

The 2025 Japanese Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, April 6 at 3 p.m. local time at Suzuka Circuit That’s 6 a.m BST / 1 a.m. ET.

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix online

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix 2025 on TV

The 2025 Japanese Grand Prix will be shown in full on ESPN channels in the U.S. That includes all the F1 race weekend practice sessions and qualifying, as well as the race itself.

You watch F1 on ESPN through Sling (50% off), Fubo (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial).

U.S. fans can also stream the Japanese GP in 4K via F1 TV Premium.

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

Japanese Grand Prix 2025 highlights

Not long after the completion of each Grand Prix, the official Formula 1 YouTube channel puts a 5-10 minute highlight package out of the race.

Alternatively, later on race day the U.K.'s free to watch Channel 4 streaming service hosts an extended highlights program of two hours that then becomes available on demand. To watch that coverage when outside of the U.K., you'll need to use a good VPN — full details below.

Watch your usual streams when abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the race?

You can still watch your usual Japanese Grand Prix live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for F1 fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

What time is the Japanese Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix is set for 2 p.m. local time in Japan on Sunday, April 6. Here are the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

10 p.m. PT (Sat) – Pacific Time

12 a.m. CST (Sat) – Central Standard Time

1 a.m. ET (Sat) – Eastern Time

2 a.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

6 a.m. BST – United Kingdom

7 a.m. CET – Central Europe

7 a.m. SAST – South Africa

10 a.m. GST – Dubai, UAE

10:30 a.m. IST – New Delhi, India

12 p.m. WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia

1 p.m. CST – Beijing, China

3 p.m. AEDT – Australia

5 p.m. NZDT – New Zealand

Japanese Grand Prix FAQs

Japanese Grand Prix circuit

The 2025 Japanese Grand Prix takes place at the Suzuka International Racing Course.

The Japanese Grand Prix has been held at the Suzuka Circuit since 1987, with the exception of 2007 and 2008 when it temporarily moved to the Fuji Speedway. The race was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So, that's how to watch the Japanese Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's an F1 Japanese GP FAQ for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

When is the next race? The next race after the Japanese GP race is the Bahrain Grand Prix which takes place just one week later on Sunday, April 13.

Who won the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix? Max Verstappen was the winner of the Japanese Grand Prix last year. Sergio Perez took second, with Carlos Sainz Jr. in third.

What is the lap record at the Japanese Grand Prix? Lewis Hamilton set the fastest lap time in 2019, posting a time of 1:30.983.

Japanese Grand Prix winners German great Michael Schumacher tops the list with six victories. Of the current drivers, Lewis Hamilton has won on five occasions, while Max Verstappen is a three-time champion.