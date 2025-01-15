How to watch Dubai Desert Classic 2025: live stream golf online, with Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are among the big names that will tee it up at the stunning Emirates Golf Club in the Dubai Desert Classic, the first full-field event of 2025 on the DP World Tour — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

2025 Dubai Desert Classic live streams, TV channel, dates, schedule The Dubai Desert Classic 2025 runs from Thursday, January 16 until Sunday, January 19.

► Time: 7.30 a.m. GMT / 2.30 a.m. ET / 11.30 p.m. PT (previous day) / 6.30 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. — NBC / Peacock / USA via Sling

• U.K. — Sky Sports

A four-time winner of the tournament and the defending champion, McIlroy will be looking to start 2025 the same way he ended 2024; with a victory in Dubai. The 35-year-old’s last competitive outing saw him win the DP World Tour Championship and he will be keen to wrap up another win in the Emirates.

However, the Irishman will face plenty of competition for the title. Two-time major winner Rahm and world number 17 Tyrell Hatton are both eligible to compete despite representing LIV Golf and will be out to make a statement in the desert.

Tommy Fleetwood also has an impressive record in the UAE, having won the Abu Dhabi Championship on two occasions and triumphed at the Dubai Invitational last year. Other potential contenders include European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, Scottish ace Robert MacIntyre, big-hitting Norwegian Viktor Hovland and the American duo of Patrick Reed and Akshay Bhatia.

Here's a complete guide to where to watch the 2025 Dubai Desert Classic, including free streams, daily schedules and tee times.

Watch 2025 Dubai Desert Classic live streams from anywhere

The 2025 Dubai Desert Classic live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the golf live as if you were at home. Our favorite right now is NordVPN – find out why in our NordVPN review.

How to watch Dubai Desert Classic 2025 live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., golf fans can watch the 2025 Dubai Desert Classic on NBC, Peacock and the USA Network.

Play will get underway on January 16 and 17 from 2:30 a.m. ET, while rounds three and four on January 18 and 19 will start 30 minutes earlier at 2 a.m. ET. That's 11.30 or 11 p.m. PT the preceding day.

If you've cut the cord, you can watch live streams via cable-alternative streaming services such Sling TV and Fubo.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch the golf, with subscriptions starting from $50.99/month (discount for you first month). The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including NBC and the USA Network in select markets.

How to watch Dubai Desert Classic 2025 in the U.K.

Golf fans based in the UK can watch the Dubai Desert Classic 2025 on Sky Sports. Live coverage is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel with featured groups live from 4 a.m. GMT each morning for all four rounds.

Full coverage starts at 7.30 a.m. GMT for the first two rounds, then gets underway from 7 a.m. for rounds three and four.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not currently in the UK, you can still follow 2025 Dubai Desert Classic live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch the 2025 Dubai Desert Classic in Australia?

Currently, there are no details on whether any broadcaster will be showing the Dubai Desert Classic 2025 in Australia.

However, most major golf tournaments are shown on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports so we'll let you know if the tournament is picked up by any broadcasters.

Who is in the field at the Dubai Desert Classic 2025? Rory McIlroy is a four-time winner of the tournament and will be joined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott, Robert MacIntyre and Luke Donald. You can find the full player list on the tournament's website.

Can players from LIV Golf compete at the Dubai Desert Classic 2025? Yes, if they have paid tour-imposed fines or, in the case of Rahm and Hatton, are in the process of appealing the sanctions. Players must still be DP World Tour-eligible, according to the exemption categories, or receive a sponsor invitation.

