F1 2025: How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix live stream, start time and schedule details

The 2025 Formula 1 season continues with the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend. Max Verstappen triumphed in Japan last time out, pushing Lando Norris down into second spot and Oscar Piastri into third.
Norris and Piastri's McLaren team is still sitting pretty at the top of the overall standings, with Mercedes and Red Bull looking to close the gap.
Lewis Hamilton has a fantastic track record in Bahrain, but it has been a more difficult start to the season for Ferrari, which has just 35 championship points to its name.
In this article you can find out how to watch the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix as well as find all the information you need on the schedule, the location, official race highlights and more.
When is the Bahrain GP 2025?
The 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, April 13 at 6 p.m. local time at Bahrain International Circuit. That’s 4 p.m BST / 11 a.m. ET.
How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix online
U.S. (ET / PT)
U.K. (BST)
Australia (AEDT)
Practice 1
7:30 a.m. ET (Fri) ESPNU Fubo (7-day trial)
12:30 p.m. (Fri) Sky Sports
9:30 p.m. (Fri) Foxtel FoxSports Kayo (7 days free)
Practice 2
11 a.m. ET (Fri) ESPNU Fubo (7-day trial)
4 p.m. (Fri) Sky Sports
1 a.m. (Sat) Foxtel FoxSports Kayo (7 days free)
Practice 3
8:30 a.m. ET (Fri) ESPN2 Fubo (7-day trial)
1:30 p.m. (Sat) Sky Sports
10:30 p.m. (Sat) Foxtel FoxSports Kayo (7 days free)
Qualifying
12 p.m. ET (Sat) ESPN2 Fubo (7-day trial)
5 p.m. (Sat) Sky Sports
2 a.m. (Sun) Foxtel FoxSports Kayo (7 days free)
Grand Prix
11 a.m. ET (Sun) ESPN2 Fubo (7-day trial)
4 p.m. (Sun) Sky Sports
1 a.m. (Mon) Foxtel FoxSports Kayo (7 days free)
How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 on TV
The 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix will be shown in full on ESPN channels in the U.S. That includes all the F1 race weekend practice sessions and qualifying, as well as the race itself.
You watch the race on ESPN2 through Sling (50% off), Fubo (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial).
U.S. fans can also stream the Bahrain GP in 4K via F1 TV Premium.
In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.
- U.K. — Sky Sports or Now
- U.S. — ESPN via Sling/Fubo
- Canada — RDS RDS 2 TSN Noovo
- Australia — Fox Sports / Kayo
- Watch your usual stream anywhere — We recommend Surfshark.
Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 highlights
Not long after the completion of each Grand Prix, the official Formula 1 YouTube channel puts out a 5-10 minute highlights package from the race.
Alternatively, later on race day the U.K.'s free to watch Channel 4 streaming service hosts an extended highlights program of two hours that then becomes available on demand — Bahrain Grand Prix highlights are available from 10:05p.m. BST. To watch that coverage when outside of the U.K., you'll need to use a good VPN — full details below.
Watch your usual streams when abroad
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the race?
You can still watch your usual Bahrain Grand Prix live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software enables your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So it's ideal for F1 fans away on vacation or on business. We recommend SurfShark.
Surfshark is a highly polished, easy-to-use VPN that easily stands toe-to-toe with the best premium providers out there, and it manages this while coming in at a seriously competitive price point. While it might not offer as many features as some of its competitors, you won't find a better VPN at this price.
Try Surfshark: the best budget-friendly VPN on the market today
What time is the Bahrain Grand Prix worldwide?
Lights out for the start of the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix is set for 6 p.m. local time in Bahrain on Sunday, April 13. Here are the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:
- 8 a.m. PT – Pacific Time
- 10 a.m. CT – Central Time
- 11 a.m. ET – Eastern Time
- 12 p.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- 4 p.m. BST – United Kingdom
- 5 p.m. CET – Central Europe
- 5 p.m. SAST – South Africa
- 7 p.m. GST – Dubai, UAE
- 8:30 p.m. IST – New Delhi, India
- 10 p.m. WIT – Jakarta, Indonesia
- 11 p.m. CST – Beijing, China
- 1 a.m. AEST (Monday) – Australia
- 3 a.m. NZST (Monday) – New Zealand
Bahrain Grand Prix FAQs
So, that's how to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's some F1 Bahrain GP FAQs for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.
Bahrain Grand Prix circuit
The 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix has been held at the Bahrain International Circuit since 2004, with the exception of 2011 and 2020 when the event did not take place.
When is the next race?
The next race after the Bahrain GP race is the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix which takes place just one week later on Sunday, April 20.
Who won the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix?
Max Verstappen was the winner of the Bahrain Grand Prix last year. Sergio Perez took second, with Carlos Sainz Jr. in third.
What is the lap record at the Bahrain Grand Prix?
Max Verstappen set the fastest lap time in 2019, posting a time of 1:32.608.
Bahrain Grand Prix winners
Lewis Hamilton tops the list with five victories. Sebastian Vettel won the event four times, while Fernando Alonso has topped the podium on three occasions.
