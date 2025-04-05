AEW Dynasty 2025 live stream: How to watch wrestling PPV online
Will Swerve Strickland beat Jon Moxley and win the AEW World Title at AEW Dynasty 2025?
It's time to watch AEW Dynasty 2025 live streams after a run of fantastic AEW PPV. Will Swerve Strickland walk out of Philly as a two-time AEW World Champion?
Make sure you know how to watch AEW Dynasty 2025 from anywhere with PPV and a VPN if required.
Date: Sunday, April 6
Time: The main broadcast starts at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and April 7 at 1 a.m. GMT / 11 a.m. AEDT. The Zero Hour pre-show begins on YouTube 90 minutes before the PPV start time.
U.S. – PPV.com / YouTube / Triller TV / Amazon Prime
RoW – DAZN / PPV.com / / Triller TV
Broadcasting live from Philadelphia’s Liacouras Center, AEW Dynasty is set to deliver another action-packed night of pro wrestling. Headlining the event, Jon Moxley puts the AEW World Championship on the line against former titleholder Swerve Strickland in a high-stakes showdown. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg — Dynasty boasts a loaded lineup of championship clashes and standout non-title matches, each with the potential to steal the spotlight.
Below, you'll find all you need on how to watch AEW Dynasty live streams from anywhere in the world.
How to watch AEW Dynasty 2025 live streams from anywhere
Traveling abroad? Can't watch AEW Dynasty live streams with your usual app or streamer? Good news: with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown (or anywhere else), and access the streaming services of your choice.
The software enables your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it's ideal for wrestling fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
How to watch AEW Dynasty 2025 live streams in the U.S.
As with all AEW PPVs up to this point, Dynasty can be streamed via PPV.com, YouTube or TrillerTV (formerly known as FITE TV) for $50 USD.
Those apps can be found on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and mobile devices, as well as on their website.
How to watch AEW Dynasty 2025 live streams in the U.K., Canada and beyond
Wrestling fans in Canada, Australia, New Zealand the U.K., and Ireland can tune in to AEW Dynasty 2025 on PPV.com.
TrillerTV is also selling AEW Dynasty 2025 live streams around the world in other territories. Prices vary. For example, it's $25 in South Africa; $35 in Australia and the U.K., and many other places besides.
If you're away from home use our favorite VPN to access your usual streaming service from wherever you are in the world.
AEW Dynasty 2025 card
- ROH World Championship vs. Mask Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido
- AEW TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole
- AEW Trios Championship Match: The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, Wheeler Yuta) (c) vs. Rated FTR (Cope, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood)
- AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. The Learning Tree (Big Bill, Bryan Keith)
- Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarter-Final Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight
- Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarter-Final Match: Mercedes Moné vs. Julia Hart
- AEW International Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Ricochet vs. 'Speedball' Mike Bailey
- AEW Women's Championship Match: 'Timeless' Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne
- AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland
AEW Dynasty 2025 preview
Emanating from Philadelphia's Liacouras Center, AEW Dynasty 2025 will be headlined by Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Championship against former champ Swerve Strickland.
Will Swerve become a two-time World Champion and bring an end to Mox's fourth reign with that belt, or will the Death Riders continue to keep a stranglehold on AEW's top prize?
Elsewhere, plenty of other AEW gold is on the line; 'Timeless' Toni Storm defending the AEW Women's Title against the ever-impressive Megan Bayne; Kenny Omega looking to fend off both Ricochet and newcomer 'Speedball' Mike Bailey in triple threat action for Kenny's International Title; Daniel Garcia defending the TNT Title against Adam Cole in a no-time-limit match where everyone is barred from ringside; The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin look to keep hold of the AEW Tag Team Titles when they face Big Bill and Bryan Keith; Rated FTR look to put their internal issues to one side as they try and take the AEW Trios Championships from the Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta; and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho puts his belt on the line agaist Bandido in a Title vs. Mask match.
Rounding out the Dynasty card, the Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments get underway with quarter-final matches pitting Will Ospreay against AEW's latest signee Kevin Knight, and Mercedes Mone going up against Julia Hart.
What's the cheapest way to watch AEW Dynasty 2025?
Annoyingly, the price of the AEW Dynasty 2025 PPV varies according to where you are in the world. While wrestling fans in the U.S. can expect to pay $50 those in South Africa can enjoy it for half that sum – $25.
If you're a South African away from home and want to access you usual streaming service from anywhere, it's worth considering signing up to NordVPN.
