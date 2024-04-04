ROH Supercard of Honor 2024 live stream: Start time, card and how to watch online

With Wrestlemania just days away, the most anticipated wrestling weekend of the year is finally upon us once again. This year, the entire pro wrestling world is descending upon Philadelphia for WWE’s Showcase of the Immortals. And considering Ring of Honor’s rich history in the City of Brotherly Love, it’s fitting that the promotion returns to their old stomping grounds for their annual Supercard of Honor on April 5, 2024.

AEW Revolution start time Date: Friday, April 5

Time: The main broadcast starts at 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and Monday 1 a.m. BST / 10 a.m. AEST

Watch in the U.S. — WatchROH.com

Emanating from The Liacouras Center on the campus of Temple University, the biggest stars of ROH will be joined this year by familiar faces from sister promotion All Elite Wrestling, as well as mighty warriors from the acclaimed Japanese Joshi organization Stardom. Plus, a brand new champion will be crowned as up-and-coming stars Billie Starkz and Queen Aminata battle it out in the finals of the inaugural ROH Women’s World Television Championship tournament.

However, if you can’t make it to the birthplace of America to catch all the action live and in person in North Philly, we’re here to tell you exactly how you can stream ROH Supercard of Honor 2024 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch ROH Supercard of Honor 2024 live streams from anywhere on Earth

How to watch ROH Supercard of Honor 2024 live streams in the U.S.

Ring of Honor premium live events like Supercard of Honor are now exclusively streamed on HonorClub at WatchROH.com in the United States. They are included in the $9.99 monthly subscription of the streaming service.

In addition to the live stream of Supercard of Honor, HonorClub also has a huge library of events including the weekly Ring of Honor Wrestling series, select shows from previous eras of ROH from 2002-2022, and select non-ROH events such as the original All In and various CMLL shows.

ROH Supercard of Honor 2024 card

Despite a loss against the reigning and defending ROH Women’s World Champion (and her mentor) Athena back at Final Battle in December 2023, Billie Starkz has continued to scratch and claw her way through the Ring of Honor women’s division ever since. Young Billiam’s hard work paid off though when Tony Khan announced a 16-woman tournament to crown the very first ROH Women’s World Television Champion. Starkz fought her way through an impressive field that also featured legends like Mercedes Martinez and Taya Valkyrie, dominant competitors such as Trish Adora and Leyla Hirsch, and fan-favorite underdogs including Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan. However, Starkz still managed to battle her way through her opponents and earned herself a spot in the finals. But so did the up-and-coming West African sensation Queen Aminata. Now, the young stars will go head to head in the hopes of becoming the first ever ROH Women’s TV Champ. Without a doubt, both Aminata and Starkz are championship-caliber performers with bright futures. Although, after testing her mettle for just over a year every week on Honor Club, it really feels like this is Starkz’s time to shine.

Someone who is no stranger to the shine of a spotlight is Johnny TV. Since his arrival to AEW and ROH, he has been a thorn in the side of Dalton Castle. The former ROH Champion has been plagued by the former John Morrison for months. From dodging the Party Peacock’s challenges to interfering in his rival’s matches in increasingly vexing ways to nefariously acquiring custody of The Boys (aka the Tate Twins) only to lose them in the mountains to potentially be eaten by bears, TV has been systematically tearing down the typically flamboyant Castle to the point that things are getting rather unhinged on both sides. Because there has been little to no decorum between the two superstars, the Ring of Honor Board of Directors have declared that they will finally face off in a Fight Without Honor at Supercard of Honor. There will be no handshakes, no sportsmanship, and no rules when TV and Castle finally clash for potentially the last time, so this could be the biggest spectacle of the night. And because desperation can make a person do surprising things, North Philly and the world will almost certainly see a whole other side of the loud, proud, and fun-loving Dalton Castle on April 5th.

While the feud between Castle and TV is anything but honorable, ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston has the utmost respect for Mark Briscoe. The tag team specialist has ventured off onto a solo career after the untimely passing of his partner and his brother Jay Briscoe in early 2023. The Master of Redneck Kung Fu even earned himself a world title match at Death Before Dishonor 2023 against then-champion Claudio Castagnoli, but injury prevented him from competing. Being a man of honor, reigning champion Kingston is more than happy to finally give Briscoe the opportunity that he rightfully deserves and they’re doing it during the biggest wrestling weekend of the year. However, despite Briscoe having the Mad King’s respect, he shouldn’t expect a worry-free path to the championship. In an interview with WrestleZone , Kingston said that the two veteran competitors “are going to write [their] love letter to Ring of Honor in violence” with this match. After all, the Philadelphia-born promotion was built on competition and that’s exactly what the champion expects to bring to Temple University against Briscoe. And though his opponent is no slouch and is settling in nicely to his singles career, Kingston has a huge chip on his shoulder after losing the AEW Continental Championship to Kazuchika Okada recently. With only his ROH title and the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship left of his modern-day triple crown, the Yonkers, New York native will do everything in his power to hold on to his remaining hardware for as long as possible. Either of these two Ring of Honor OGs could get the better of the other on any given night. But when the lights are shining bright during Wrestlemania weekend, I’m predicting that we hear “AND STILL” following a Backfist to the Future and a pinfall from Eddie Kingston.

Here’s the full card for Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor 2024 (at the time of this writing):