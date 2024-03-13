F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream 2024 — how to watch, start time, qualifying, race schedule

Nine months' blood, sweat and toil will all come to this — the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the final race of the F1 season and it's sure to be a banger. The year's only twilight event, it will also feature Lewis Hamilton's final race with Mercedes before he defects to Ferrari for next season. It's one not to be missed.

We'll explain in this article how to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE — as well as share all the information on the weekend schedule, global start times, race circuit and more.

When is the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

The 2024 Abu Dhabi GP takes place on Sunday, December 8 at 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. GMT. That's 5 p.m. local time at the Yas Marina Circuit.

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 on TV

You can watch the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live and in full on ESPN channels in the U.S. That includes all the F1 race weekend practice sessions and qualifying, as well as the race itself.

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Live Streams

You can watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with one of these live-streaming services, without an expensive cable or satellite TV package:

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the race?

You can still watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for F1 fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix schedule 2024

The 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U.K. (GMT) U.S. (ET / PT) Australia (AEDT) Practice 1 9:30 a.m. 4:30 a.m. / 1:30 a.m. 8:30 p.m. Practice 2 1 p.m. 8 a.m. / 5 a.m. 12 a.m. (Sat) Practice 3 10:30 a.m. 5:30 a.m. / 2:30 a.m. 9:30 p.m. Qualifying 2 p.m. 9 a.m. / 6 a.m. 1 a.m. (Sun) Grand Prix 1 p.m. 8 a.m. / 5 a.m. 12 a.m. (Mon)

What time is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is set for 5 p.m. local time in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, December 8. Here are the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

5 a.m. PST – Pacific Standard Time

6 a.m. MST – Mountain Standard Time

7 a.m. CST – Central Standard Time

8 a.m. EST – Mexico City, Mexico

8 a.m. EST – Eastern Standard Time

10 a.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

1 p.m. GMT – United Kingdom

2 p.m. CET – Central Europe

3 p.m. SAST – South Africa

5 p.m. GST – Dubai, UAE

6:30 p.m. IST – New Delhi, India

8 p.m. WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia

9 p.m. CST – Beijing, China

12 a.m. AEDT – Australia (Mon, Dec. 9)

(Mon, Dec. 9) 2 a.m. NZDT – New Zealand (Mon, Dec. 9)

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix circuit

(Image credit: Anthony Alessio Tralongo / https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yas_Marina_Circuit#/media/File:Yas_Marina_Circuit.png)

The 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place over 58 laps of the 5.281-kilometre Yas Marina Circuit.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has been held every year since 2009 and was the first day-night race on the F1 calendar. The traditional season finale, the Yas Marina Circuit has seen some epic contests over the years and will continue to host the Abu Dhabi GP in a deal signed until 2030.

Passing through the Yas Hotel Abu Dhabi, the track is designed by New York-based architects Hani Rashid and Lise Anne Couture of Asymptote Architecture.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FAQ

So, that's how to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's an F1 Abu Dhabi FAQ for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

When is the next race? The 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix represents the climax of the current 24-race F1 season, so you'll have to wait until early 2025 to get your next fix of fast cars doing laps.

Who won the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix? Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP, finishing with a time of 1:23.445 to seal the Drivers' Championship by a monstrous 290 points. The Dutchman secured pole position and led the race after beating Charles Leclerc to the first corner, eventually winning by nearly 18 seconds over the Monegasque's Ferrari.

What is the lap record at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix? Verstappen set the fastest lap time at the Yas Marina in 2021. Driving in his Red Bull, he posted a time of 1:26.103.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix winners F1's big two again dominate the record books at the Yas Marina Circuit. Lewis Hamilton has won the Abu Dhabi GP on five occasions, his most recent victory coming in 2019. Max Verstappen is, however, hot on heels having taken the chequered flag at the last four races here. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has three Abu Dhabi GP victories to his name, while Kimi Räikkönen, Nico Rosberg and Valtteri Bottas have all won one each.

