AEW Dynasty 2024 live stream: Start time, card and how to watch online

All Elite Wrestling has been making history since they opened their doors in 2019. Not only did they provide a platform for some of the best wrestlers in the world to showcase their abilities on American television outside of WWE, the promotion also became a home for prominent stars to take their careers into their own hands and go out on their own terms.

AEW Dynasty start time Date: Sunday, April 21

Time: The main broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and Monday 1 a.m. BST / 10 a.m. AEST

Pre-show: 6:30 p.m. ET

Watch in the U.S.: Bleacher Report

Elsewhere: DAZN, Fite TV and PPV.com

Between the up-and-coming talent and the established superstars that make up their highly talented roster, AEW has built a dynasty to be proud of. To commemorate the game-changing legacy that they’ve established in their relatively short time in existence, Tony Kahn and company have named their latest PPV extravaganza AEW Dynasty.

Broadcasting live from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO on April 21, 2024, the inaugural event will feature a number of AEW’s biggest stars and the company’s most prestigious titles. However, one of the most anticipated matches will not be for a championship or contested under special stipulations. Instead, the fans will be treated to an unbelievable dream match when Bryan Danielson goes one-on-one with Will Ospreay.

Beyond this epic encounter between “The American Dragon” and “The Aerial Assassin,” this premium live event boasts a jam-packed card that you will not want to miss. But if you’re not exactly sure how to tune in, then we here at Tom’s Guide have you covered.

How to watch AEW Dynasty live streams from anywhere on Earth

On the go? Can't watch AEW Dynasty live streams with the app you want to? You're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown (or anywhere else), and access the streaming services of your choice.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for wrestling fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

How to watch AEW Dynasty live streams in the U.S.

As with all AEW PPVs up to this point, Dynasty can be streamed via Bleacher Report for $50 USD.

The Bleacher Report app can be found on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and mobile devices, as well as on their website.

How to watch AEW Dynasty live streams in the UK, Canada and beyond are cheaper

Wrestling fans in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and Ireland can tune in to AEW Dynasty on PPV.com.

Streamers in those territories will pay $49.99 CAD or $20 USD converted to their currency.

TrillerTV and YouTube are also selling AEW Dynasty live streams around the world in other territories.

AEW Dynasty 2024 card

Considering that this may be Danielson’s final year as an active competitor in the squared circle, all eyes will be on his first-ever encounter against Ospreay. But as exciting as that match will be, AEW Dynasty has a number of certified bangers on the schedule. First, let’s look at the AEW Tag Team Championship match. After Sting and Darby Allin won the titles and vacated them due to The Icon’s retirement, a tournament was held to crown new champions. The field was fierce and the action was brutal, especially when it came to the Best Friends contingent of Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta, who probably find their stable name to be a misnomer at this point. But in the end, it was familiar foes The Young Bucks and FTR that found themselves in the finals of this tournament. This will mark the fourth meeting between these two teams who are arguably among the best teams of their generation. But with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler currently up 2 to 1, the Jacksons are not only determined to regain the top tag prize in the company that they helped establish, but they want to avenge the loss they suffered at All In London last year at Wembley Stadium, the biggest wrestling show of all time. Plus, as if those stakes weren’t high enough, the formidable tandems will have to deal with ladders as well. There’s no telling what these four men have in store for Dynasty, but there’s a very good chance that it will be five-star worthy.

Another intense rivalry is the one between “Timeless” Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa. “La Mera Mera” was forced to abdicate her thrown as the AEW Women’s World Champion due to a back injury in fall of 2022. Since then, Storm has captured the title 3 times, but there’s something very different about the current run that she’s on. Somehow, the immensely talented competitor from Gold Coast, Australia managed to turn things up to a whole new level when she began to channel the glamorous starlets of Old Hollywood after a falling out with her former compatriots Ruby Soho and Saraya of The Outcasts. However, no matter how much she follows her mantra of “Chin up, tits out, and watch out for the shoe,” there’s no way that Storm (and her associates Luther and Mariah May) are prepared for the world of hurt coming her way from the graveyards of Tijuana, Mexico. Rosa never lost the title and she has proven as of late that she’s willing to fight tooth and nail to get it back as she quickly climbed the ranks of the AEW women’s division to earn this title shot. But will Thunder Rosa’s relentless revenge be enough to tarnish the golden era of “Timeless” Toni Storm? She may come as close as humanly possible, but in the end, it really seems like Storm will continue to be the woman with top billing in this promotion.

Finally, the feud between Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland has gotten out of hand. These two have proven that they are both incredibly driven and willing to put themselves through unimaginable pain to stand atop the AEW mountain as the World Champion. I mean, how many times will we see them bloody and battered as their bodies are strewn across a wrestling ring? Well, at least one more time because this match is sure to emphasize the NASTY part of Dynasty. Joe may be a battle-tested veteran, but Swerve is hungrier than he has ever been before. If there was any time that he was at his most dangerous, this would be it. The leader of the Mogul Embassy craves his first singles title in AEW and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to make that happen. As dominant and respected as Joe has been as the champion, Strickland has the Killshot locked, loaded, and ready to fire at the Samoan Submission Machine. The question is always “Who’s house?” Well, after AEW Dynasty, the answer will definitively be “Swerve’s House” thanks to a new name being etched into the history books when we crown a new AEW World Champion.

Here’s the complete card for AEW Dynasty 2024 (as of this writing):