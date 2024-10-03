Prime Video top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

Prime Video’s top 10 shows are always shifting, with fresh contenders rising to the top and established favorites keeping their grip. However, the absence of the popular dark thriller “From," which has unfortunately left the streaming service, has made room for other shows to claim their spot.

With so much content vying for attention, it can be hard to choose what’s actually worth your time. That’s why we’ve taken a closer look at the current top 10 to recommend three standout shows that are not only binge-worthy but also bring something special to your viewing lineup this month.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 shows as of Thursday, October 3.

BEST SHOWS IN THE PRIME VIDEO TOP 10

‘Tulsa King’

TULSA KING Trailer (2022) Sylvester Stallone - YouTube Watch On

“Tulsa King” is a crime drama series starring Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mafia capo who, after serving 25 years in prison, is sent by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Manfredi quickly realizes that his old mob ties aren't as strong in this unfamiliar territory, so he assembles a crew of misfits to build his own empire. The show has plenty of dark humor and action, as Dwight navigates a completely new landscape while trying to maintain his old-world criminal values.

Season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video, but for season 2 (which is currently airing), you'll need a Paramount Plus subscription to continue following Dwight’s journey.

Watch season 1 now on Prime Video

‘Reacher’

Reacher - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“Reacher” is an action-packed series based on the popular Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child. The show follows Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), a former military police investigator who lives a drifter’s life, traveling light and staying off the grid. In the first season, Reacher finds himself in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, where he is falsely accused of murder. As he digs deeper to clear his name, he uncovers a dangerous conspiracy. Reacher is a force to be reckoned with — brilliant, physically imposing and not afraid to take down anyone standing in his way.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With Reacher season 3 on the horizon and a spinoff confirmed for fan-favorite character Frances Neagley, now’s the perfect time to catch up on “Reacher” before the action heats up again. Trust me, it’s totally worth it.

Watch it now on Prime Video

‘Fallout’

Fallout - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Of course, I had to include one of the greatest streaming successes of this year — “Fallout”. If you’re patiently waiting for season 2, why not give this another binge-watch? For those who are new, “Fallout” is based on the popular video game franchise of the same name. It’s set in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by nuclear war, and it explores life after the fall of civilization, where survivors navigate a desolate wasteland.

The series centers on Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), a young woman raised in the safety of an underground Vault, sheltered from the irradiated wasteland above. When circumstances force her out of the Vault, Lucy is thrust into a world that's not only perilous but also filled with bizarre and unexpected wonders. Alongside her in the wasteland are Maximus (Aaron Moten), a hardened soldier from the Brotherhood of Steel, and Ghoul (Walton Goggins), a veteran bounty hunter with extensive knowledge of the wasteland’s history over the past 200 years.

Watch it now on Prime Video

PRIME VIDEO TOP 10 SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (2022)

2. "Judy Justice" (2021)

3. "Tulsa King" (2022)

4. "The Boys" (2019)

5. "No Gain No Love" (2024)

6. "Reacher" (2022)

7. "Fallout" (2024)

8. "The Chosen" (2019)

9. "A Very Royal Scandal" (2024)

10. "Finally Caught" (2023)