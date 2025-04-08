Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

For the first time in a while, Prime Video’s top 10 isn’t cluttered with throwaway reality shows or forgettable thrillers. This week’s lineup is surprisingly solid across the board — a rare moment where every show on the list is at least decent.

That said, not all of them need to be on your watchlist.

Long-standing hits like “Reacher,” “Fallout,” and "Invincible" are still hanging on in the top 10 and while they’re great, chances are you’ve already seen them (or at least heard the buzz). So if you’re looking for something fresh to dive into this weekend, there are a few newer standouts that are absolutely worth the watch.

From the new No. 1 supernatural thriller with Kevin Bacon to a high-fantasy world and a cop drama that just dropped a new season, these three Prime Video shows deserve a spot at the top of your queue.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 U.S shows as of Tuesday, April 8.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘The Bondsman’

It’s only right to begin this list with Prime Video’s No. 1 show right now, and that’s “The Bondsman” with Kevin Bacon. Put simply, this show is chaos done right. It never leans too hard into the serious stuff, and that’s exactly why the humor works and the action feels like a good time instead of a chore.

The closest comparison is definitely “Supernatural,” for pretty obvious reasons. We’ve got demons on the loose, Hell spilling into the real world and intense action sequences that get very brutal.

“The Bondsman” centers on Hub Halloran (Bacon), a bounty hunter resurrected by the Devil to capture escaped demons. To earn redemption and learn why his soul was damned, Hub must hunt these fugitives across the mortal world.

But demon-hunting isn’t his only challenge — he’s also forced to face his fractured family, painful regrets, and a past he can’t outrun.

‘Bosch: Legacy’

Based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling books, “Bosch: Legacy” picks up where the original seven-season “Bosch” series left off. The show brings back fan-favorite detective Harry Bosch, whose tough approach and sharp investigative instincts are once again brought to life by Titus Welliver.

With season 3 already aired, fans have been excited to see Bosch in action again — though they might not be as happy to hear that this marks the final chapter… at least for now.

“​Bosch: Legacy” continues the story of former LAPD detective Harry Bosch (Welliver) as he transitions into a new role as a private investigator. The show also follows his daughter, Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), as she goes on her career in law enforcement.

In his investigative endeavors, Harry often collaborates with defense attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers), a former adversary turned ally.

‘The Wheel of Time’

You don’t have to be deep into fantasy to get hooked on “The Wheel of Time.” The show has made a strong return to Prime Video’s top 10 with its third season, and it’s easy to see why — the world is immersive, the characters are layered, and the story keeps pulling you in.

Season 4 hasn’t been officially renewed by Amazon yet, but star Rosamund Pike remains hopeful. She shared her love for the series with WTHR, saying, “There’s no other property like The Wheel of Time out there,” and added that she truly hopes they’ll get to keep telling the story because, in her words, “the fans, the books, and the actors deserve it.”

Adapted from Robert Jordan’s bestselling novels, the show centers on Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), a powerful Aes Sedai on a mission to find the Dragon Reborn, someone destined to either save the world or bring about its destruction.

Teaming up with a group of ordinary villagers, Moiraine dives headfirst into a world filled with ancient magic, rising darkness, and high-stakes prophecy. It’s bold, emotional, and honestly, just a great ride.

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "The Bondsman" (2025)

2. "Reacher" (2022)

3. "House of David" (2025)

4. "The Wheel of Time" (2021)

5. "Bosch: Legacy" (2022)

6. "Invincible" (2021)

7. "The Chosen" (2017)

8. "The Summer I Turned Pretty" (2022)

9. "Fallout" (2024)

10. "Marie Antoinette" (2022)