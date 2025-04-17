Prime Video top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now

Looking to the Prime Video top 10 movies list for help finding your next watch? We can help.

Just like all the best streaming services, Prime Video is home to a huge range of movies and shows.

However, sorting through that colossal library can be a real headache, even if you limit yourself to what's new or trending. Plus, there's no guarantee that what's risen to the top is even worth streaming in the first place.

That's why we keep such a close eye on the Prime Video top 10 movies list and regularly highlight what to watch from that list. You can find our top picks from the list below.

This article is based on what was in the Prime Video top 10 as of 5.30 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'Picture This' (2025)

Want to get swept off your feet? Prime Video's heartfelt rom-com "Picture This" should fit the bill.

It follows struggling photographer Pia (an incredibly watchable Simone Ashley), who receives an intriguing prediction: true love and career success are right around the corner, within the next five dates. The problem? Her own sister's wedding is looming, her family is playing matchmaker, and her ex (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) has arrived on the scene, throwing her personal and professional life into chaos.

Reviews, broadly, haven't been the kindest to the Prime Video original, but this is frothy, easy viewing that should satisfy if you'd like to relax in front of a new romantic comedy.

Watch "Picture This" on Prime Video now

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)

Counting the days until the launch of the Switch 2? You might want to ease that wait with "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," the smash-hit 2023 success from Nintendo and Illumination featuring the game company's plucky plumber.

The movie sees plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) being split up after taking a tumble through a Warp Pipe. Mario, naturally, sets out to find his brother in this strange new world, and that journey sees him ally with pals from the Mushroom Kingdom and beyond... and puts him in the path of Bowser (Jack Black).

Watch "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Prime Video now

'Twisters' (2024)

Like the "Mario" movie, Lee Isaac Chung's legacy sequel to the landmark disaster movie has been a popular Prime Video hit ever since it came to the platform, and it looks like it won't be leaving the Prime Video Top 10 list anytime soon. That's no bad thing, though, as it means I get to recommend this dose of action-packed blockbuster fun once again.

In this thrill-ride, we follow meteorologist Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) from the city back to Oklahoma to test new tornado monitoring tech developed by her former storm-chasing pal, Javi (Anthony Ramos).

Out there, they cross paths with "tornado wrangler" Tyler Owens (Glen Powell). Initially, their two crews are at odds, but as the storm season grows more powerful and unpredictable, Kate, Javi and Tyler are thrown into a battle for survival unlike any other.

Watch "Twisters" on Prime Video now

Full Prime Video top 10 right now

"Twisters" "Tyler Perry's Duplicity" "Tornado Valley" "Picture This" "The Accountant" "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" "Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black" "Jurassic World" "The Meg" "My Fault: London"

Not seeing anything you like the sound of? Check out our guide to all the best movies on Prime Video you can stream right now for more recommendations.