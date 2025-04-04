Prime Video top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now

I'm sure I'm not the only person who regularly scrolls through the Prime Video top 10 movies while looking for something new to stream, right?

Variety is the spice of life and all the best streaming services and, like its competitors, Amazon's streamer is home to a lot of content. That's an obvious plus, but it can make choosing your next watch a bit of a headache, too.

Prime Video's top 10 lists can be a quick and easy way to see what's grabbing attention, but you can' always guarantee what's trending is worth watching. You only need to look at fellow Tom's Guide writer Rory Mellon's reaction to "Holland", Prime Video's current No. 1 movie, as proof.

That's where we come in. We keep a close eye on the Prime Video charts and regularly pull out three top recommendations.

Right now, our three Prime Video picks include a fun-filled video game adaptation perfect for the whole family, a recent blockbuster hit, and an action-thriller that's getting a sequel in just a couple of weeks.

This article is based on what was in the Prime Video top 10 as of 5.30 a.m. ET on Prime Video on Friday, April 4, 2025.

'The Accountant' (2016)

The Accountant Official Trailer #1 (2016) - Ben Affleck Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

With "The Accountant 2" coming to theaters in just a couple of weeks, it's perhaps no surprise to see Christian Wolff's (Ben Affleck) first outing climbing the streamer's charts.

This 2016 action-thriller introduced Affleck's character as a freelancer who makes bank overseeing the books of various criminal organizations.

When the Treasury Department looks to close in on his operation, he takes on a legitimate client, Living Robotics, after their in-house accountant Dana (Anna Kendrick) spots some irregularities in their accounts... and after Wolff starts his investigation, the body count begins to rise.

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" was a titanic success at the box office, and that success has been replicated with viewers at home, as Prime Video subscribers have kept it in the top 10 movies for months.

This collaboration between Nintendo and "Despicable Me" outfit, Illumination, sees the Brooklyn-based plumber (voiced by Chris Pratt) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day) journeying to the Mushroom Kingdom via a Warp Pipe.

Split off from his brother, our plucky red-hatted plumber sets out to find him, crossing paths with Bowser (Jack Black), Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Toad (Keegan Michael-Key), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) and more along the way.

'Twisters' (2024)

TWISTERS | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Twisters" has endured as a popular Prime Video watch ever since it first came to the platform, and as someone who loved its brand of blockbuster, disaster movie fun, I can see why: this is a worthy follow-up to Jan de Bon'ts 1996 thriller.

This standalone sequel revolves around meteorologist Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones). After a tragedy out in the field, she turns her back on storm-chasing until former friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) invites her back to Oklahoma to help deploy some new tornado-monitory technology.

Out there, she and Javi's crew butt heads with the team helmed by influencer and self-styled "tornado wrangler", Tyler Owens (a magnetic Glen Powell). Though they start the storm season at odds, as things worsen and more destructive twisters spin up, Kate, Tyler and Javi band together in a fight to survive a storm season unlike any other.

Full Prime Video top 10 right now

"Holland" "Twisters" "Tyler Perry's Duplicity" "Carjackers" "The Accountant" "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" "The Magnificent Seven" "Tammy" "The Beekeeper" "Jurassic World"