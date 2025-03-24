Tyler Perry’s latest mystery thriller just crashed Prime Video’s top 10 — but there’s a problem

‘Duplicity’ is trending on Prime Video, but critics aren’t impressed

RonReaco Lee, Kat Graham and Tyler Lepley in Tyler Perry&#039;s &quot;Duplicity&quot; on Prime Video
(Image credit: Quantrell Colbert / Prime Video)

Some of the best streaming services thrive on thriller movies, and so do subscribers. That’s exactly the case with Tyler Perry’s latest mystery flick “Duplicity,” which quickly climbed to the No. 2 spot on Prime Video’s top 10 list following its debut on March 20.

The thriller stars Kat Graham (who you probably know from “The Vampire Diaries”) as a determined attorney who becomes personally involved in a case when her best friend’s husband is shot. With Perry’s name attached and a gripping premise centered on deception and justice, it’s easy to see why “Duplicity” is drawing in viewers.

Perry’s movies and TV shows usually perform well on streaming. Take “Beauty in Black” for example, a suspenseful drama series that landed in Netflix’s top 10 after new episodes dropped. But while “Duplicity” is clearly racking up views on Prime Video, critics aren’t exactly impressed.

The movie has received only negative reviews on Rotten Tomatoes (with no official rating yet), with some calling it an “instantly forgettable time” with an “inane narrative.” Even though it might hold some level of drama and intrigue, it seems to fall short of the powerful storytelling audiences may have hoped for.

So, is “Duplicity” worth watching despite the criticism, or is it a thriller that fails to deliver? Here’s what you need to know before streaming it.

What is ‘Duplicity’ about?

Tyler Perry's Duplicity - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Tyler Perry's Duplicity - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube
Watch On

“Duplicity” follows Marley (Kat Graham), a high-powered defense attorney known for her sharp instincts and relentless pursuit of justice. Her world is turned upside down when her best friend’s husband, Rodney (Joshua Adeyeye), is mysteriously shot during his routine morning run.

Unable to ignore the case’s suspicious circumstances, Marley takes matters into her own hands. She enlists the help of her boyfriend, Tony (Tyler Lepley), a former cop turned private investigator.

As they dig deeper in the case alongside Marley's best friend, Fela (Meagan Tandy), they find buried secrets, deception, and betrayal, forcing Marley to question everything she thought she knew — both professionally and personally.

Should you stream ‘Duplicity’ on Prime Video?

Kat Graham in Tyler Perry's "Duplicity" on Prime Video

(Image credit: Quantrell Colbert / Prime Video)

Just because a movie is trending on Prime Video doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a must-watch. However, if you enjoy mystery thrillers packed with legal drama, it might be worth streaming.

On the surface, “Duplicity” has all the ingredients for an engaging thriller. But unfortunately the reviews on Rotten Tomatoes suggest it doesn’t quite stick the landing. Siddhant Adlakha from Variety said: “Soap opera-like in delivery, yet emotionally sanitized, Duplicity is a languorous affair. It’s a strange-looking, odd-feeling film that gestures toward mystery and larger conspiracy, but it seldom pulls on these threads.”

Joseph Robinson’s review on the Fish Jelly Films YouTube channel said: “Tyler Perry bolsters his filmography with yet another barrage of dumb characters doing nonsensical things while drowning in an inane narrative that takes entirely too long to arrive at its ridiculous conclusion.”

Ready Steady Cut’s Jonathon Wilson wasn’t impressed either: “The most charitable thing I’m willing to say about Tyler Perry’s Duplicity is that it probably won’t end up being the worst movie of the year.”

Kat Graham and Meagan Tandy in Tyler Perry's "Duplicity" on Prime Video

(Image credit: Quantrell Colbert / Prime Video)

Based on these reviews, and from what I’ve seen so far, I would say “Duplicity” is a skip on Prime Video. But it ultimately comes down to your taste in thrillers. If you’re a fan of Tyler Perry’s signature style and enjoy legal dramas with personal stakes, “Duplicity” could be a decent watch.

However, if you’re hoping for a truly gripping mystery with an impactful narrative, you may want to look elsewhere.

There are plenty of other worthy movies in Prime Video’s top 10 right now, including the No. 1 pick “Twisters” and the new romantic comedy “Picture This,” which is a guaranteed mood-booster. With so many stronger options available, there’s no shortage of better picks on the streaming service.

Still searching for something to watch this week? Check out our guide to everything new on Prime Video in March 2025.

Alix Blackburn
Alix Blackburn
Staff Writer, Streaming

Alix is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer for Screen Rant and Bough Digital, both of which sparked her interest in the entertainment industry. When she’s not writing about the latest movies and TV shows, she’s either playing horror video games on her PC or working on her first novel.

