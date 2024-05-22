How to watch 'Evil' season 4 online and from anywhere

If it seems like only a few weeks since "Evil" season 3 finished then that is because it was and season 4, held up by the recent industry-wide strike, is good to go. Or should that be bad to go? Either way, "Evil" season 4 will be the last season (plus a 4-episode mini-series bonus) to keep us gripped all summer. Here's how to watch it from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Evil' season 4 date, streaming info "Evil" season 4 will premiere on Thursday, May 23.

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• Rest of the World — Watch on Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The psychological thriller is back with the same brilliant cast – Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as Father David Acosta, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir and Michael Emerson as Dr. Leland Townsend – and the same winning formula. That is to say, the investigation of the church's unexplained mysteries by a skeptical clinical psychologist, a priest in training and a carpenter.

There will be the usual demonic possession and plot twists but with added wayward tech issues. For fans of the show, co-creator Robert King has promised that by the final episode, in reference to the houses depicted on the map of sigils (demons) frequently referenced by David, Ben and Kristen, "You’ll know who The 60 are." We will also find out what has happened to the baby (from Kirsten's egg missing from the fertility clinic) and the fate of Leland.

Ready for more possesed pigs and devilish infestations? Read on and we'll show you where to watch "Evil" season 4 online and from anywhere as the final episodes air.

How to watch 'Evil' season 4 online in the U.S.

The 14 episodes of "Evil" season 4 will drop weekly on Thursdays, starting May 23 on Paramount Plus.

Never signed up for Paramount Plus? Today's your lucky day. A 7-day Paramount Plus trial is a great way to check out "'Evil" season 4. See below.

You'll need the $11.99 a month 'with Showtime' plan to watch "Evil" season 4. New users get a free 7-day trial.

How to watch 'Evil' season 4 online in Canada

Paramount Plus is also available in Canada and 'Evil' season 4 will premiere at the same time as the U.S. on Thursday, May 23. To be bang up-to-date, catch season 3 also on Paramount Plus.

Traveling abroad? You can access your usual Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere.

Can I watch 'Evil' season 4 online in the U.K.?

There is no U.K. release date for Evil season 4 and U.K. fans could be waiting up to a year for the new episodes to drop (if past seasons are anything to go by).

While waiting for the final season to drop, fans in the U.K. can get right up to speed by checking out season 3 on Sky

Don't forget: If you are visiting the U.K. from the U.S., you can always access your usual U.S. Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere.

How to watch 'Evil' season 4 online in Australia

'Evil' season 4 premieres on Paramount Plus in Australia on Friday, May 24.

Fans in Australia can also build up their antichrist anticipation levels by checking out season 3 on Stan.

'Evil' season 4 cast (main characters)

· Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard

· Mike Colter as Father David Acosta

· Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir

· Michael Emerson as Dr. Leland Townsend

· Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria

· Kurt Fuller as Dr. Kurt Boggs

· Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard

· Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard

· Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard

· Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard

· Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea

S04E01 "How to Split an Atom" – May 23, 2024

"How to Split an Atom" – May 23, 2024 S04E02 "How to Train a Werewolf" – May 30, 2024

"How to Train a Werewolf" – May 30, 2024 S04E03 "403" – June 6, 2024

"403" – June 6, 2024 S04E04 "How to Grieve" – June 13, 2024

"How to Grieve" – June 13, 2024 S04E05 "How to Fly an Airplane" – June 20, 2024

"How to Fly an Airplane" – June 20, 2024 S04E06 "How to Dance In Three Easy Steps" – June 27, 2024

"How to Dance In Three Easy Steps" – June 27, 2024 S04E07 "407" – July 4, 2024

"407" – July 4, 2024 S04E08 "408" – July 11, 2024

"408" – July 11, 2024 S04E09 "How to Teach a ChatBot" – July 18, 2024

"How to Teach a ChatBot" – July 18, 2024 S04E10 "410" – July 25, 2024

"410" – July 25, 2024 S04E11 – Thursday, August 1

– Thursday, August 1 S04E12 – Thursday, August 8

– Thursday, August 8 S04E13 – Thursday, August 15

– Thursday, August 15 S04E14 – Thursday, August 22

What are four bonus episodes of 'Evil' season 4? It's something of a mystery. When Katja Herbers (who plays Kristen Bouchard) was asked on X (Twitter) last summer if the four episode bonus package was really season 5 she replied, "Yes and no. We are filming 4 extra episodes. They will air together with season 4. So season 4 will consist of 14 episodes. Or of 10 and season 5 of 4. I wish it was more! But we’re having a blast making these eps right now." So, that's cleared up then.

