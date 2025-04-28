Netflix drops trailer for its new dark comedy with Kevin Bacon and Julianne Moore — and this show could be huge

I’m not a betting person, but if I were, I’d be staking a lot of money that Netflix’s “Sirens” is going to be the streaming service's next big original TV hit. This dark comedy premieres next month, and based on its latest trailer, it looks like the perfect blend of intrigue and social satire.

I’m clearly not the only one hooked by this early preview, either. “Sirens’” official trailer debuted last Friday (April 25), and over the weekend has racked up more than 3 million views on YouTube alone. That places it among the most viewed Netflix trailers in 2025 so far.

It’s not hard to see why this trailer has garnered so much interest. For starters, the show's star-studded cast is enough to catch anybody's eye. Led by the Emmy-nominated Meghann Fahy, it also features Milly Alcock, Glenn Howerton, Julianne Moore and Kevin Bacon.

The show's logline reads: "Worried about her sister's too-close relationship with her billionaire boss, a scrappy everywoman seeks answers at a lavish seaside estate." Marked as a limited five-part series — though we’ve seen Netflix renew uber successful limited series in the past — it’s set to arrive on the big red streamer on Thursday, May 22. I can’t wait to stream it then.

Sirens | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

‘Sirens’ on Netflix — here’s what we know

If the super condensed plot outline above has you eager to learn more, and you can’t wait until late May to start unwrapping "Sirens'" web of intrigue. Netflix has also released a slightly longer plot synopsis, which offers more details about this slick-looking dark comedy.

Devon DeWitt (Fahy) becomes increasingly concerned about the relationship between her younger sister Simone (Alcock) and her new boss, an enigmatic socialite named Michaela Kell (Moore). Devon decides that Simone needs to detox from the cult-ish life of luxury led by Michaela, but extracting her sibling from her high-society nest proves rather tricky.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Meanwhile, Kevon Bacon plays billionaire mogul Peter Kell, and Glenn Howerton will play Ethan Corbin III, an equally wealthy neighbor.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Described as “incisive, sexy and darkly funny,” the show is an “exploration of woman, power and class.” It’s set across a single weekend at a lavish beach estate. And while a luxury resort location containing a more sinister underbelly isn’t exactly a groundbreaking narrative framework, it’s a dependable setup, and the cast list is so stellar it’s hard not to be excited.

The show is created by Molly Smith Metzler (who also created Netflix’s 2021 show “Maid” with Margaret Qualley). While the show’s trailer promises plenty of intrigue, and Metzler confirms in an interview with Netflix Tudum that the DeWitt family is hiding plenty of secrets of its own. Don’t expect a murder mystery in the vein of Netflix’s “The Perfect Couple.”

(Image credit: Netflix)

“‘Sirens’ is really a show about relationships and the way people desperately try to outrun their past,” explains star Fahy. To find out what past secrets the show’s core cast is attempting to evade, you’ll have to watch the show when all five episodes debut on Netflix on May 22.

Based on the initial enthusiastic reception to the trailer, I think we can conclude that “Sirens” will be a Netflix hit and likely has a No. 1 ranking in its future. But we’ll have to wait a few weeks to see the final result. In the meantime, here’s everything new on Netflix in May 2025.

Stream "Sirens" on Netflix starting May 22