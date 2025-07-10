Temperatures are set to hit 34°C this weekend — 7 Amazon Prime Day deals to shop today for cooler sleep tomorrow

Temperatures are set to soar up to 34°C in some parts of the UK this weekend. That might be great for your beach plans and picnics, but not your sleep. But fear not, as I’ve rounded up seven accessories on sale this Amazon Prime Day that'll keep you cool at night, starting from just £5.98. That includes the hugely popular Simba Hybrid Pillow from £87 at Amazon,down from £109.



When hot weather strikes, you need to rely on more than the best mattress to keep you cool. Fortunately, Amazon's ultra fast shipping means if you shop today then they could be on your doorstep tomorrow — just in time to survive this weekend's extreme weather.

Need to explore more? Head to our Amazon Prime Day sleep deals hub, where we're tracking the latest discounts, top products and more as they drop. But if you want to know how to build your arsenal for cooler sleep, keep scrolling...

7 cooling prime day deals to shop today

1. Bedecor Bamboo Mattress Protector: single was £16.99 now £14.44 at Amazon

Start by dressing up your bed with a breathable mattress protector. This one from Bedecor is made from bamboo-derived viscose fabric, which is naturally cooling and moisture-wicking. It is also waterproof and noiseless, so you can sleep comfortably without worrying about rustling, spills and stains. For Prime Day, it's now 15% off, which drops the RRP of a double protector from £19.49 to £16.56.

2. Bawbaw Bamboo Fitted Sheet: double was from £40.99 now from £34.80 at Amazon

Cotton works well throughout the year, but it's better to swap it for a more cooling bamboo sheet during a heatwave. This fitted sheet is lightweight, hypoallergenic (antibacterial and dust-mite resistant) and more temperature regulating, so you can say goodbye to night sweats. Cooling bedding is not cheap, but you can now find this Bawbaw Bamboo fitted sheet for up to 15% which reduces the price for a double from £40.99 to £34.80.

3. Simba Hybrid Pillow: standard was £109 now £87 at Amazon

A cooling pillow can make all the difference to your sleep in summer, and this one from Simba is equipped with specialised Stratos cool-to-touch technology. According to the brand, this means "no more flipping to find the cool side of the pillow". It features an adjustable fill made of contouring Nanocubes (memory foam), which promotes more airflow than regular memory foam. You can now find it at up to 20% off, dropping the RRP from £109 to £87.

4. Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist fan: from £249.99 from £219.99 at Amazon

If you don't have one, I recommend investing in a cooling fan this summer. This one from Shark, an Amazon top-selling brand, has an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 600 reviews. It is a battery-powered indoor and outdoor mist fan which has a runtime of up to 24 hours at speed 1 (has a total of 5 speed options). It has about 20 metres cooling reach, 180-degree side to side oscillation and a 55-degree up and down tilt. You can also get a 2-year guarantee on registration with Shark. It's currently down to £219.99 from £249.99.

5. Newgo Cooling Eye Mask: was from £8.59 now from £5.98 at Amazon

Give cooling comfort to your eyes to reduce strain, stress and dryness due to the summer heat. Made from gel beads, this eye mask can simply be popped into the fridge and then placed for 20 minutes on your eyes at a time for a relaxed soothing sensation, which will help you drift off faster. The soft fabric will prevent any skin irritation while the elastic straps will keep it securely on your face. Get the Newgo cooling eye gel mask in over five vibrant colors, now up to 30% off which drops the price to as low as £5.98.

6. Simba Body Pillow: was £109 now £87.20 at Amazon

Can't sleep with a duvet due to overheating, but still need some coverage? I recently swapped my duvet for the Simba Body Pillow incorporated with its Stratos technology and this saved my sleep in summer. Being a side sleeper, it not only corrected my sleep posture by aligning my hips and shoulders with spine, but it also provided cooling comfort, so I slept through the night without overheating. Grab yours now at 20% off, which drops the price from £109 to £87.20.